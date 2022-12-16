Terraces At Seacrest Village Residents Visit Air Victory Museum

Residents from The Terraces at Seacrest Village visited the Air Victory Museum in Lumberton. Pictured are three of the vets in attendance and a proud supporter and pilot. (Photo courtesy The Terraces at Seacrest Village)

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A group of residents from The Terraces at Seacrest Village, including four U.S. veterans, took a stroll down memory lane recently when they visited the Air Victory Museum in Lumberton. On display at the museum are planes, engines, mounted guns and artillery used during both World Wars and other conflicts. There are 10 vets currently living at The Terraces at Seacrest Village.

During a private tour, the participants enjoyed viewing the museum’s extensive collection of military memorabilia and artifacts. When they returned home to the Little Egg Harbor assisted living community they enjoyed a festive military-themed Happy Hour and sang patriotic songs, led by local entertainer Doug Jennings, in honor of their heroic commitment to the service.

