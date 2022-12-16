ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Ridge, OH

ysnlive.com

SALEM’S DEFENSE TELLS THE STORY

The Salem Lady Quakers came into Monday looking to rebound off of their first defeat of the season on Saturday. Standing in their way was a United squad, winners of six straight, looking to cement their status as one of the area’s best teams. The Quakers behind a strong first quarter outlasted the upset minded Eagles 36-25 in Hanoverton on Monday.
SALEM, OH
ysnlive.com

WESTERN RESERVE MAKES CLUTCH PLAYS TO GRAB VICTORY

BERLIN CENTER OH- The MVAC never shies away from putting on a show. Tuesday night was no exception as Western Reserve welcomed in Mineral Ridge for a big conference bout. Western Reserve would jump out to a big lead early, leading by as much as 10 in the first half. Mineral Ridge however would quickly make a game out of it, and would never go away after that. Fast forward to the final second of the game, with a one point lead 58-57 Western Reserve drew up a great inbound play to get Joe Serensky loose in the back court. He made a layup, got fouled and completed the three point play to seal a 61-57 win.
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
ysnlive.com

PANKEY SCORES 1,000 CAREER POINTS IN WIN OVER CRUSADERS

YOUNGSTOWN, OH- It was a special night for Ursuline senior Terrance Pankey after he eclipsed 1,000 career points in the win over Canton Central Catholic. Pankey led the Irish with 20 points with 15 of the 20 points coming in the second half. The Irish had the lead from start to finish in a 57-50 victory to improve to 4-1.
CANTON, OH
ysnlive.com

MCCOY’S BIG NIGHT LIFTS GARFIELD AHEAD

LIBERTY OH- Monday night basketball gave the region one of its biggest matchups of the season. Two teams that each took home district championships a season ago facing off once again. The Liberty Leopards came in with a record of (2-1) after cancelling a majority of their games to start the season due to illness. Meanwhile the Garfield Lady G-Men came in as hot as could be winning the first five games of their season without a loss. They also came in with a win streak of 12 consecutive regular season games dating back to last years road loss against Liberty in January.
AKRON, OH
ysnlive.com

MEYER BREAKS PROGRAM RECORD AS CHAMPION BLASTS THE DEVILS

CAMPBELL OH- Bella Meyer may just be the most important player to theirs team’s success this season. Champion has been leaving on her leadership since falling prey to the injury bug. With a lot of inexperience on the floor Meyer has righted the ship. On Monday night her dedication to her teammates were rewarded with a record breaking night. Meyer broke the Champion record for threes in a game knocking down 9 of them on her way to a 38 point performance. Champion would wave through Campbell 49-23.
CAMPBELL, OH
ysnlive.com

WARRIORS WIELD THEIR POWER IN BIG VICTORY

LEAVITTSBURG OH- The talent that Brookfield has on their roster can shined bright on Monday night. The Warriors coming off a tough loss on Thursday to Crestview got right back on the horse and barreled their way through LaBrae 56-24. Sophia Hook had a exceptional game for the Warriors pacing...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan lands commitment from 3-star prospect, long DB out of Ohio for 2023

Michigan picked up another piece for the 2023 recruiting class Sunday evening. This time, the commitment comes from D’Juan “DJ” Waller, a 6-foot-3 defensive back out of Youngstown, Ohio. Waller had generated offers from Kentucky, Toledo, West Virginia and Marshall among others before committing to the Wolverines.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WFMJ.com

Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season

Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
CORTLAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Couple graduates from YSU together

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University’s fall 2022 commencement ceremony took place Sunday at the Beeghly Center. Around 700 students received their diplomas. For two of those graduates, it’s been a long time coming. Marco and Anna Ramunno are husband and wife with two little girls.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Best Browns Bar in Northeast Ohio isn’t even in a bar

GENEVA, Ohio (WOIO) - The hand-painted mailbox reads “Beware of Dawgs” and the Browns flag flies from the porch. But it’s what’s inside Sunny and Vinny Graham’s home that makes them unique. “Wait until you see the Browns room,” Vinny said. “That’s where all the...
GENEVA, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | December 18th

Vindicator file photo / December 15, 1986 | The Youngstown University mixed chorus presented the cantata, “The Nativity,” composed by the late Dr. Henry V. Stearns, faculty member, to a capacity crowd in the Beeghly reading room 66 years ago. Prof. Alvin Myerovich directed the chorus. December 18.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Madoc

Slim Chickens Announces a New Opening In Canton

Slim Chickens is currently experiencing rapid growth across the United States with 44 openings this year alone and more than 1.100 restaurants in development. This article is written solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information in the article are attributed to the following outlets: Slimchickens.com, FranchiseNews.com, and Wikipedia.com.
CANTON, OH

