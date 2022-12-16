Read full article on original website
SALEM’S DEFENSE TELLS THE STORY
The Salem Lady Quakers came into Monday looking to rebound off of their first defeat of the season on Saturday. Standing in their way was a United squad, winners of six straight, looking to cement their status as one of the area’s best teams. The Quakers behind a strong first quarter outlasted the upset minded Eagles 36-25 in Hanoverton on Monday.
WESTERN RESERVE MAKES CLUTCH PLAYS TO GRAB VICTORY
BERLIN CENTER OH- The MVAC never shies away from putting on a show. Tuesday night was no exception as Western Reserve welcomed in Mineral Ridge for a big conference bout. Western Reserve would jump out to a big lead early, leading by as much as 10 in the first half. Mineral Ridge however would quickly make a game out of it, and would never go away after that. Fast forward to the final second of the game, with a one point lead 58-57 Western Reserve drew up a great inbound play to get Joe Serensky loose in the back court. He made a layup, got fouled and completed the three point play to seal a 61-57 win.
PANKEY SCORES 1,000 CAREER POINTS IN WIN OVER CRUSADERS
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- It was a special night for Ursuline senior Terrance Pankey after he eclipsed 1,000 career points in the win over Canton Central Catholic. Pankey led the Irish with 20 points with 15 of the 20 points coming in the second half. The Irish had the lead from start to finish in a 57-50 victory to improve to 4-1.
MCCOY’S BIG NIGHT LIFTS GARFIELD AHEAD
LIBERTY OH- Monday night basketball gave the region one of its biggest matchups of the season. Two teams that each took home district championships a season ago facing off once again. The Liberty Leopards came in with a record of (2-1) after cancelling a majority of their games to start the season due to illness. Meanwhile the Garfield Lady G-Men came in as hot as could be winning the first five games of their season without a loss. They also came in with a win streak of 12 consecutive regular season games dating back to last years road loss against Liberty in January.
MEYER BREAKS PROGRAM RECORD AS CHAMPION BLASTS THE DEVILS
CAMPBELL OH- Bella Meyer may just be the most important player to theirs team’s success this season. Champion has been leaving on her leadership since falling prey to the injury bug. With a lot of inexperience on the floor Meyer has righted the ship. On Monday night her dedication to her teammates were rewarded with a record breaking night. Meyer broke the Champion record for threes in a game knocking down 9 of them on her way to a 38 point performance. Champion would wave through Campbell 49-23.
WARRIORS WIELD THEIR POWER IN BIG VICTORY
LEAVITTSBURG OH- The talent that Brookfield has on their roster can shined bright on Monday night. The Warriors coming off a tough loss on Thursday to Crestview got right back on the horse and barreled their way through LaBrae 56-24. Sophia Hook had a exceptional game for the Warriors pacing...
100s brave cold for parade celebrating Cardinals, Raiders as state champions
Hundreds braved the cold Sunday morning to celebrate Canfield and South Range's big wins.
Youngstown East names new head coach for football program
He has been a head coach for over 20 years in Northeast Ohio, making stops at East Cleveland Shaw, Warrensville Heights, Maple Heights and most recently Elyria High School
Michigan lands commitment from 3-star prospect, long DB out of Ohio for 2023
Michigan picked up another piece for the 2023 recruiting class Sunday evening. This time, the commitment comes from D’Juan “DJ” Waller, a 6-foot-3 defensive back out of Youngstown, Ohio. Waller had generated offers from Kentucky, Toledo, West Virginia and Marshall among others before committing to the Wolverines.
Cortland woman wins $1M scratcher
A woman from Cortland won the top prize of $1 million on an Ohio Lottery scratch-off ticket.
Two Valley residents hit big on scratch-offs this holiday season
Two locals hit it big on Ohio Lottery Scratch-Offs this holiday season. Wendy McCreary of Cortland won the top prize of $1,000,000 on the $1,000,000 Cashword scratch-off. McCreary chose the $500,000 cash option and will get $360,000 after state and federal taxes. She bought the ticket at Jak's Fine Foods...
4 Christmas destinations just a road trip away from Western Pa.
Here is a look at four holiday-themed destinations, in addition to Overly’s Country Christmas, just a road trip away that people can enjoy this Christmas season. Jimmy Stewart Museum in Indiana, Pa. “It’s a Wonderful Life” fans can learn more about the life of the film’s star at the...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Chipotle to open new location in Valley
A new Chipotle is coming to Liberty Township.
Car shot up, homes hit near Youngstown school
The police report states several kids saw a man hanging out the window of the white SUV shooting.
Couple graduates from YSU together
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University’s fall 2022 commencement ceremony took place Sunday at the Beeghly Center. Around 700 students received their diplomas. For two of those graduates, it’s been a long time coming. Marco and Anna Ramunno are husband and wife with two little girls.
Local barn renovation into wedding, banquet center near completion
The Barn at Firestone Farms on Route 14 in Columbiana is almost ready for business.
Best Browns Bar in Northeast Ohio isn’t even in a bar
GENEVA, Ohio (WOIO) - The hand-painted mailbox reads “Beware of Dawgs” and the Browns flag flies from the porch. But it’s what’s inside Sunny and Vinny Graham’s home that makes them unique. “Wait until you see the Browns room,” Vinny said. “That’s where all the...
Years Ago | December 18th
Vindicator file photo / December 15, 1986 | The Youngstown University mixed chorus presented the cantata, “The Nativity,” composed by the late Dr. Henry V. Stearns, faculty member, to a capacity crowd in the Beeghly reading room 66 years ago. Prof. Alvin Myerovich directed the chorus. December 18.
Slim Chickens Announces a New Opening In Canton
Slim Chickens is currently experiencing rapid growth across the United States with 44 openings this year alone and more than 1.100 restaurants in development. This article is written solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information in the article are attributed to the following outlets: Slimchickens.com, FranchiseNews.com, and Wikipedia.com.
