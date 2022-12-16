BERLIN CENTER OH- The MVAC never shies away from putting on a show. Tuesday night was no exception as Western Reserve welcomed in Mineral Ridge for a big conference bout. Western Reserve would jump out to a big lead early, leading by as much as 10 in the first half. Mineral Ridge however would quickly make a game out of it, and would never go away after that. Fast forward to the final second of the game, with a one point lead 58-57 Western Reserve drew up a great inbound play to get Joe Serensky loose in the back court. He made a layup, got fouled and completed the three point play to seal a 61-57 win.

MINERAL RIDGE, OH ・ 13 HOURS AGO