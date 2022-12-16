ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis, AZ

newsnationnow.com

‘Every city in this country should be concerned’: Yuma mayor

YUMA, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Yuma officials say a jump in flu cases, paired with a migrant surge, is straining the county’s health care resources. On Monday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued an administrative stay, which temporarily pauses the expiration of the controversial Title 42 border restriction policy.
SignalsAZ

Christmas Closures for Tucson, Yuma

With Christmas right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. City offices for the City of Tucson will be closed on Monday, December 26th and...
kawc.org

Come get your tamales at the Somerton Tamale Festival!

That magical time of the year is here. The 15th annual Somerton Tamale Festival is back this Saturday on Somerton’s Main Street. Can you smell what the tamale vendors are cooking?. “So you have from the traditional beef with the potato, olive and jalapenos to vegetarian tamales, spinach tamales,"...
allaboutarizonanews.com

Yuma Contractor Convicted of Insurance Fraud

On Tuesday, Isrrael Millan, III, 40, of Yuma, Arizona, was found guilty by a federal jury on one count of. Conspiracy to Commit Fraud, eight counts of Wire Fraud, two counts of Mail Fraud, and four counts of Money Laundering. Sentencing is scheduled for February 21, 2023, before Senior United States District Judge Roslyn O. Silver.
KYMA News 11

Angel Tree Distribution Program takes place at Yuma Palms

At various retail stores across Yuma, the Salvation Army Yuma Corps has been attaching angel tree tags on Christmas trees for families to fill out with wishlist items they'd like for Christmas. The post Angel Tree Distribution Program takes place at Yuma Palms appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com

El Centro police take homicide suspect into custody

EL CENTRO — On Sunday, December 18, at approximately 10:30 p.m., El Centro Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the area of 2000 N. 8th Street. The call for service was about a subject that had been shot, according to a press release. Officers arrived in the area...
KYMA News 11

Food insecurity minor concern for Crossroads Mission

The Crossroads Mission Yuma is seeing an influx of homeless in need of something to eat prior to Christmas, but are not entirely concerned and feel well-prepared at the moment. The post Food insecurity minor concern for Crossroads Mission appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com

Man in Yuma tries to take little girl, no arrest has been made

YUMA - An 11-year-old girl was outside her home on December 17th, when a man attempted to take her. The man was described as a heavy-set Hispanic man, with dark curly hair, a beard, and an odor of alcoholic beverages. YCSO reported the incident happening around 9:00 pm on E....
kyma.com

Unsolved murder case in Calexico

CALEXICO.Calif.(KECY.KYMA)- On the morning of October 29th, Calexico police found 30-year-old Ian Andrade with multiple head injuries on East fourth street in Calexico. In the police report, it says Andrade was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. “A blood puddle was located...
