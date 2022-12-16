Read full article on original website
newsnationnow.com
‘Every city in this country should be concerned’: Yuma mayor
YUMA, Ariz. (NewsNation) — Yuma officials say a jump in flu cases, paired with a migrant surge, is straining the county’s health care resources. On Monday, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued an administrative stay, which temporarily pauses the expiration of the controversial Title 42 border restriction policy.
Migrant died in Yuma County after crossing the border
A migrant died in Yuma County just after crossing the U.S. and Mexico border. The post Migrant died in Yuma County after crossing the border appeared first on KYMA.
SignalsAZ
Christmas Closures for Tucson, Yuma
With Christmas right around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Tucson and Yuma Cities. City of Tucson. City offices for the City of Tucson will be closed on Monday, December 26th and...
Yuma family creates GoFundMe to bring R.I. crash victim home
The family of a fatal Rhode Island tractor trailer collision victim has created a GoFundMe. The post Yuma family creates GoFundMe to bring R.I. crash victim home appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Board of Supervisors warns of fast-approaching water crisis on the horizon
The Yuma County Board of Supervisors met today in a special session, where the water crisis has members ringing the alarm. The post Yuma Board of Supervisors warns of fast-approaching water crisis on the horizon appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma contractor found guilty of insurance fraud
A federal jury found a Yuma Contractor guilty on 15 counts of fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The post Yuma contractor found guilty of insurance fraud appeared first on KYMA.
kawc.org
Come get your tamales at the Somerton Tamale Festival!
That magical time of the year is here. The 15th annual Somerton Tamale Festival is back this Saturday on Somerton’s Main Street. Can you smell what the tamale vendors are cooking?. “So you have from the traditional beef with the potato, olive and jalapenos to vegetarian tamales, spinach tamales,"...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Angel Tree Distribution Program takes place at Yuma Palms
At various retail stores across Yuma, the Salvation Army Yuma Corps has been attaching angel tree tags on Christmas trees for families to fill out with wishlist items they'd like for Christmas. The post Angel Tree Distribution Program takes place at Yuma Palms appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma City Hall to close for Christmas and New Year’s
The City of Yuma has issued a press release regarding the City Hall closures and changes to trash pickups. The post Yuma City Hall to close for Christmas and New Year’s appeared first on KYMA.
Woman missing since last week under suspicious circumstances
The Yuma Police Department is looking for a woman missing since last week. The post Woman missing since last week under suspicious circumstances appeared first on KYMA.
thedesertreview.com
El Centro police take homicide suspect into custody
EL CENTRO — On Sunday, December 18, at approximately 10:30 p.m., El Centro Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the area of 2000 N. 8th Street. The call for service was about a subject that had been shot, according to a press release. Officers arrived in the area...
Wreaths Across America in Yuma honored fallen service members
Wreaths Across America, held in Yuma, hosted two ceremonies Saturday. The post Wreaths Across America in Yuma honored fallen service members appeared first on KYMA.
Food insecurity minor concern for Crossroads Mission
The Crossroads Mission Yuma is seeing an influx of homeless in need of something to eat prior to Christmas, but are not entirely concerned and feel well-prepared at the moment. The post Food insecurity minor concern for Crossroads Mission appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
Man in Yuma tries to take little girl, no arrest has been made
YUMA - An 11-year-old girl was outside her home on December 17th, when a man attempted to take her. The man was described as a heavy-set Hispanic man, with dark curly hair, a beard, and an odor of alcoholic beverages. YCSO reported the incident happening around 9:00 pm on E....
ABC 15 News
Yuma County declares emergency in unincorporated areas over 'triple threat' health concerns near border
Yuma County Board of Supervisors Chairman Marco Reyes has declared an emergency in the unincorporated areas of the county near the U.S./Mexico border due to "triple threat" health concerns. Growing numbers of COVID-19, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the flu, as well as asylum seekers and migrants entering the county,...
Houston’s Yuma Furniture continues holiday tradition
Houston's Yuma Furniture adopted two families for the companies annual adoption event: The Stanley's and the Zepeda's. The post Houston’s Yuma Furniture continues holiday tradition appeared first on KYMA.
KSBW.com
Back to back problems for lettuce growers lead to low supply, high prices; relief on way for consumers
SALINAS, Calif. — Lettuce farmers have been hit with back to back problems that reduced our lettuce supply and drastically increased prices, some of those prices topping off at $6 for a head of Iceberg lettuce. When lettuce production moved to Yuma last month the growing season was hit...
kyma.com
Unsolved murder case in Calexico
CALEXICO.Calif.(KECY.KYMA)- On the morning of October 29th, Calexico police found 30-year-old Ian Andrade with multiple head injuries on East fourth street in Calexico. In the police report, it says Andrade was crossing the street when he was hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. “A blood puddle was located...
