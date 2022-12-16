Read full article on original website
Local farmer in need of kidney
MASON CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Billboards scattered through Springfield, Decatur, Peoria, and Bloomington share the message of a local farmer's need for a kidney. As a fourth-generation farmer, Reid Bitner knows how to get a job done. Rarely asking for help, the father of 7 is the backbone of his family and the person everyone can count on.
Decatur man arrested in deadly U.S. 36 hit-and-run
LONG CREEK, Ill. (WCIA) — A 61-year-old Decatur man has been arrested and charged in connection to a deadly hit-and-run incident that happened on U.S. Route 36 earlier this week. Carry Floyd is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, a Class 1 felony. He was arrested by agents of the […]
