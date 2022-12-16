When Amazon Prime Video received its schedule of Thursday night NFL games in the spring, its legendary play-by-play man, Al Michaels, and crew noticed the Jets and the Jaguars in late December. “I must say, when the schedule came out, we looked at this game and we said, ‘What is that doing?’” Michaels told The Post. Now, Jets (7-7) vs. Jaguars (6-8) has playoff implications. “But that’s the NFL, you don’t know what is going to happen,” said Michaels, 78, who practically has seen it all, including having the call on Mark Sanchez’s buttfumble a decade ago. Michaels has been a central part of Amazon...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 11 MINUTES AGO