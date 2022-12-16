Read full article on original website
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Bill Belichick Made Controversial Decision After Shocking Loss
The NFL World is desperate to hear from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick following Sunday afternoon's shocking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. New England was stunned by Las Vegas in truly shocking fashion on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots lost in the worst way imaginable as time expired against the...
Popculture
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Posted An Anniversary IG & Fans Want A Proposal
While everyone on Twitter is debating whether NFL's Rob Gronkowski is a better Tight End than Travis Kelce, fans are debating why Gronk hasn't put a ring on his girlfriend, Camille Kostek's finger. They celebrated nine years together and Kostek shared her excitement on her Instagram page for the public...
Denver Broncos make big Russell Wilson decision
On Sunday afternoon, head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Denver Broncos chose to start backup quarterback Brett Rypien over starting quarterback Russell Wilson even though Wilson had completely cleared concussion protocol. In Wilson’s place, Rypien led the team to a 24-15 win over the Arizona Cardinals, snapping their five-game losing streak. But despite his success, it Read more... The post Denver Broncos make big Russell Wilson decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to big Russell Wilson update
While it wasn’t a pretty game, the Denver Broncos won their fourth game of the season in Week 15, defeating the Arizona Cardinals. Russell Wilson, who has had a miserable first season in Denver, was sidelined after sustaining a concussion in Week 14. But while the Broncos won without Wilson in Week 15, they will not attempt to do the same in Week 16.
NBC Sports
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
Al Michaels opens up about first season streaming on Amazon
When Amazon Prime Video received its schedule of Thursday night NFL games in the spring, its legendary play-by-play man, Al Michaels, and crew noticed the Jets and the Jaguars in late December. “I must say, when the schedule came out, we looked at this game and we said, ‘What is that doing?’” Michaels told The Post. Now, Jets (7-7) vs. Jaguars (6-8) has playoff implications. “But that’s the NFL, you don’t know what is going to happen,” said Michaels, 78, who practically has seen it all, including having the call on Mark Sanchez’s buttfumble a decade ago. Michaels has been a central part of Amazon...
Derek Carr had a hilariously perfect reaction to the Raiders’ wild game-winning touchdown
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr couldn’t contain his shock and excitement after his team pulled off one of the most improbable wins you’ll ever see. During that ridiculous finish to Las Vegas’ game with the New England Patriots, Carr was chatting with Raiders quarterbacks coach Bo Hardegree before all the hilarity broke out.
NBC Sports
Matt LaFleur on kneeldown at 1-yard line: “There’s a way you handle winning in this league”
Leading 24-12 with 1:39 left, the Packers had first-and-goal at the Rams’ 1-yard line on Monday night, and they decided to kneel down three times to end the game, rather than score another touchdown. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said that’s what he’ll always do in that situation.
NBC Sports
Cowboys' Diggs has different take on Hurts MVP chatter
We've got some discord in the Cowboys locker room over the MVP-worthiness of an Eagles quarterback, right after Dallas lost a heartbreaker in overtime?. Less than a week after Cowboys All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons went on record shading Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' MVP chatter, it seems Parsons' teammate Trevon Diggs has different thoughts.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times
Entering Sunday, Tom Brady was 89-0 when his team led 17-0. Now? Not. So what happened to Brady and the Bucs, as they saw a 17-0 lead become a 34-23 loss? Brady addressed the subject during the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “Rough day and, man, losing...
NBC Sports
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
KTAR.com
Cardinals analyst Ron Wolfley weighs in on future for Kingsbury, Keim
PHOENIX — Arizona Cardinals radio analyst and host Ron Wolfley said Monday he thinks the team will make a change at general manager — but not at head coach. Wolfley said one of the reasons coach Kliff Kingsbury was hired in 2019 was so he could work with quarterback Kyler Murray. The Cardinals drafted Murray No. 1 overall a few months after hiring Kingsbury, whose only previous coaching experience was at the college level.
AOL Corp
NFL Power Rankings: Nothing in NFL history would match Brock Purdy leading 49ers to a Super Bowl
On Oct. 23, the NBA season was five days old, the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies clinched berths in the World Series that day, C.J. Stroud and Hendon Hooker were runaway Heisman favorites with Caleb Williams well behind at about 14-to-1 odds, Frank Reich was the Indianapolis Colts' head coach and the start of the World Cup was about four weeks away.
wearebuffalo.net
Former Buffalo Bills Star Snapped in an Embarrassing Picture
In the NFL you'll do anything to make a tackle. ANYTHING. Sometimes it's a desperate leap to try and stop a man from getting by you. Other times it's holding on for dear life to the end of a player's jersey. Shoe string tackles are just that. There are also times when you grab anything and everything to try to bring a man down. We mean ANYTHING.
Olivia Culpo enjoys ‘staycation’ with Christian McCaffrey after 49ers clinch division
It’s been a cozy and celebratory weekend for Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 30, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to give fans a peek at her “staycation” with the 49ers running back, 26, and their adorable dog, Oliver Sprinkles. “Staycation with my favorite boys. How sweet,” Culpo gushed in one post. The trio also posed for a family-like photo, with a pajama-clad Culpo holding Oliver while McCaffrey smiled beside her. “He doesn’t look real here,” the “Culpo Sisters” star said of her beloved pup. Culpo’s getaway with McCaffrey comes just days after the Pro Bowler and his 49ers...
NFL draft analyst who wasn't high on Brock Purdy thinks 49ers can win Super Bowl with Brock Purdy
What a difference some preseason action and 11 regular-season quarters makes. NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah was in lockstep with the rest of the larger NFL draft community in putting Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy down his list of QBs in the 2022 draft. Now based on what he’s seen from Purdy in the pros, he’s putting the 49ers firmly in the Super Bowl conversation.
