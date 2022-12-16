ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Murray Ledger & Times

Turner: Racers face trap game tonight against Bellarmine

MURRAY — In sports, the term “trap game” is used to describe a game against an opponent that is perhaps struggling a bit that is sandwiched between two highly-anticipated games. With a 4-8 record, Bellarmine seems to match that description ahead of tonight’s women’s basketball contest with...
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Racer women rise to occasion in 4th quarter at Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE — Host Bellarmine gave women’s basketball opponent Murray State all it could handle for three quarters Tuesday night at historic Freedom Hall. However, it was in a part of the game that has given Murray State nightmares in recent years that the Racers persevered — the fourth quarter. After the Knights had cut what had been a 17-point lead to only seven points with about eight minutes left, the Racers took command with a big closing run to claim a 74-59 win that takes them into the Christmas break with a 7-2 record.
MURRAY, KY
Murray Ledger & Times

Louisville Ballard continues romp through west with win over Tigers

PADUCAH — Facing the 11th-ranked team in the state, the Murray High Tigers held their own early Tuesday afternoon, but eventually succumbed to the Louisville Ballard’s height and length, falling to the Bruins 81-53 in The River City Rumble Grind Session at Paducah Tilghman’s Otis Dinning Gymnasium/Tornado Alley.
PADUCAH, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy