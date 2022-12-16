Read full article on original website
James Cameron aims to finally put that 'Titanic' door debate to rest, 25 years later
Titanic director James Cameron wants to put an end to a debate that has gone on since the movie first hit theaters, exactly 25 years ago today. Could Rose have scooched over to make room for Jack on that floating hunk of wood, keeping him out of the freezing water and saving his life?
James Cameron's epic movie 'Titanic' was released 25 years ago
UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As characters, screaming). REBECCA KEEGAN: One of the big kind of changes that he ushered in was the use of digital visual effects. If you watch "Titanic" closely, you'll see that there are little, tiny, digital stunt people that go tumbling off the ship. It was not common at all when Cameron did it in the '90s. It was pretty cutting-edge.
'Kindred' brings Octavia Butler to the screen for the first time
The new FX on Hulu series Kindred is the first on-screen adaptation of any work by the great science fiction writer Octavia Butler. It's the story of Dana, a young Black woman who suddenly finds herself transported onto a Maryland plantation in 1815. She has a connection to the plantation owner's son, and while getting a handle on that, she makes both bitter enemies and surprising allies in the past and present day.
A critic revisits his list of the TV and movies he wished he covered in 2022
Every year, John Powers looks back on the great features he never got around to talking about. This year's list includes White Lotus, The Menu, Nanny and Dark Winds — plus one vodka commercial. DAVE DAVIES, HOST:. This is FRESH AIR. Our critic at large, John Powers, spends the...
Bessie Mae Kelley is one of the earliest known women to hand-draw animated films
When you think pioneering animator, you think of Walt Disney, right? I mean, who doesn't? But it turns out his work, in part, was inspired by Bessie Mae Kelley, who you probably haven't heard of. That is because Kelley's early influence has been largely lost to history until now. Earlier this year, animation historian Mindy Johnson was studying a 1920s illustration of animators of the era, all men, when she noticed a woman in the corner of the image. Another historian told her it was probably a secretary or a cleaning lady. But Johnson suspected otherwise, and she was right.
Rapper Ab-Soul is back after taking time off from music to deal with his grief
How we cope and move forward after tragedy is different for everyone. For rapper Ab-Soul, taking time off was part of processing his pain. And a note - before we continue, the subject of suicide comes up in this story. Back in 2012, the singer Alori Joh killed herself. She...
The photographer who captured the famous L.A. mountain lion on P-22's legacy
NPR's Juana Summers talks with photographer Steve Winter, who captured the iconic photo of P-22, the famous Los Angeles mountain lion. We are saddened to report the death of a beloved Los Angeles celebrity, a noted advocate for urban wildlife protection. His name was P-22. The P is for puma. He was euthanized this weekend after suffering injuries following a probable collision with a motor vehicle. And, yes, P-22 was a mountain lion who became an icon after he was photographed in National Geographic in 2013. The idea came from photographer Steve Winter.
