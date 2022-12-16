ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘High Heat’ Review: Kinetic Mayhem and Dark Comedy Make for a Satisfying B-Movie Goulash

By Joe Leydon
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PrjXU_0jkXIcWP00

“High Heat” is a hoot. Though it may sound in synopsis like standard-issue genre fare suitable for quick-serve consumption on digital and streaming platforms, this satisfying mashup of crime thriller and dark comedy plays almost like a wink-and-a-nod sendup of such cookie-cutter time-killers. Indeed, director Zach Golden and scripter James Pedersen go so far as to deliberately emphasize the telltale sign of a budget-cramped indie production — almost all of the action unfolds in only two settings, a restaurant and a parking garage — while lacing clichés and conventions with self-aware wit and sass in a briskly paced package. Better still, it appears that everyone on-screen was let in on the joke — but nobody takes that knowledge as license to break character or even dent the fourth wall.

The movie engages right from the start, with composer Max Di Carlo’s zippy opening theme underscoring a colorfully retro credits sequence (by Danny Oakley and Out of Our Minds Studios) that actually makes it bearable to sit through an interminable list of executive producers. From there, we’re dropped into the barely controlled kitchen chaos during opening night at Etoile Rouge, where chief chef and co-owner Ana Abramov ( Olga Kurylenko ) is issuing commands with all the authority (but slightly less of the abrasiveness) of Gordon Ramsay. Out in front, diners are greeted with a dazzling smile, glad-handing charm, and a hearty “Bon appétit!” by Ana’s husband and partner, Ray, played by Don Johnson in silver-fox mode.

The grand opening is well on its way to being a smashing success until the arrival of Mick (Ivan Martin), the underachieving and overcompensating son of Dom (Dallas Page), a gangster who invested in Ray’s earlier restaurant ventures, none of which turned a profit. This time out, Dom has devised a plot to ensure a quick return on the $1.3 million he loaned Ray to finance Etoile Rouge — i.e., burning the place down for insurance money.

Naturally, Ray hasn’t said anything about his demanding investor to Ana — who, curiously enough, doesn’t seem to have ever asked her husband where he got the seed money to realize her long-cherished dream of opening a world-class restaurant. Then again, every husband and wife hide secrets from each other, right? As it turns out, Ana has a rather convenient skeleton in her closet: She is a retired KGB agent trained to inflict grievous bodily harm with everything from automatic weapons to fistfuls of celery stalks. Mick and Don have a vantage point in a parking garage across the street; the more they send underlings to commit arson and worse in the Etoile Rouge, the higher the body count mounts.

Rest assured, however: There are several good laughs between (and, quite often, during) the bursts of rough stuff. Dom makes little secret of his profound disappointment in his son — “This wasn’t supposed to be difficult, Mick! That’s why I sent you to take care of it!” — and must choke back his fury while negotiating overtime rates with the leader of freelance assassins. Even as they ward off repeated assaults on their restaurant, Ana and Ray find time to squabble like a conventional married couple. She: “No wonder you’ve been divorced twice!” He: “That’s a little below the belt, don’t you think?” Even so, Ray insists that, for all his failings, he will stand by his woman. And their restaurant. “Sixty-five percent of waitstaff quit during their shift,” he says. “I’m not going to be one of them.”

And speaking of married couples: The funniest of the funny business comes courtesy of Mimi (Kaitlin Doubleday), Ana’s deadly frenemy from her KGB days, and Tom (Chris Diamantopoulos), a lethally proficient sniper and amazingly patient husband. They bring along their “Shining”-spooky twin daughters (Bianca D’Ambrosio, Chiara D’Ambrosio) when they venture to the Etoile Rouge to reinforce and/or kill Ana because, the last time they left the girls home alone, they threw an unsupervised party.

It would be unfair to reveal how things turn out for any of the aforementioned folks — or for Gary (Jackie Long), an ace masseuse who’s understandably rattled while caught in the crossfire. So let’s leave it like this: “High Heat” is a movie in which practically everyone gets exactly what’s coming to them. Well, with the possible exception of someone who makes a churlish remark about the conspicuous age difference between Ana and Ray. That person gets off easy, relatively speaking.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jason Blum on Why ‘Vertigo’ Is the Best Movie for Being ‘Lost in Another Reality’

This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. What I’ve always loved about movies is the way one can take over your brain for two hours in a way that no other medium can. I have never been as possessed by paintings or music or books the way I have been by movies. And no movie has possessed me with such precision and craft and intensity as “Vertigo.”   That the movie is itself about someone being possessed by his own strange obsession makes it all the more...
Variety

Ethan Hawke on How ‘Dazed and Confused’ Revealed an Important New Voice in Cinema

This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. I’ve always thought Cassavetes, Kerouac and Bukowski carry a great responsibility for inspiring some of the most insipid work of the last half century. They make it look too easy. With his first two films, “Slacker” and “Dazed and Confused,” Rick Linklater immediately joined this illustrious crew. Through a haze of pot smoke, spilt keg beer and ’70s rock ’n’ roll, he made everyday life profound.  I first saw “Dazed and Confused” in 1993, a couple of weeks before its...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Jonathan Majors on How ‘The Dark Knight’ Shows ‘What It Means to Be Human’

This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. “And here we go,” a simple line spoken like a prayer from one of the most complex characters to ever grace the silver screen, Heath Ledger’s Joker, in Christopher Nolan’s film “The Dark Knight.” Let’s paint the picture: 2008, Dallas, Texas, 18-year-old me, my high school sweetheart, and her very, very cool father. The three of us, popcorn in hand, Cokes and candies in tow, and lest I forget to mention, it’s a midnight showing and my very first...
TEXAS STATE
Variety

Why David Bowie’s Songs Are Perfect for Dramatic Impact in Films From ‘Top Gun’ to ‘Glass Onion’

Several of this year’s Academy Award-nominee possibilities for best picture have something in common: They’ve used David Bowie’s music to illustrate pertinent script points, heighten a scene’s emotionality or simply enrich a mood. “When you use a David Bowie song… his work as an artist is always so meaningful,” says Randy Spendlove, the president of motion picture music at Paramount and the man behind the music supervision of “Top Gun: Maverick,” one of 2022’s prime movers for poignant, sync-filled soundtracks. In “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Rian Johnson used tracks from Bowie’s glam classic “Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars”...
Variety

‘The Best Man: Final Chapters’ Bids a Bittersweet Farewell to a Black Rom-Com Classic: TV Review

For fans of a specific period of Black cinema, Peacock’s “The Best Man: The Final Chapters” is an epic, end-of-an-era conclusion on par with “Avengers: Endgame.” The specific period spans from roughly 1990 to 2000, when the Black romantic comedy grew into its power. The confluence of two successful movements — Black romantic fiction and Black indie cinema — birthed such classics as “Love Jones,” “Brown Sugar,” and “Love and Basketball,” among others.  Malcolm D. Lee’s “The Best Man” series has grown an outsize influence among Black rom-com aficionados because it has acted as a living history of the subgenre. Its...
Variety

Jeremy Clarkson ‘Horrified to Have Caused So Much Hurt’ After His Meghan Markle Tirade Garners Backlash

Jeremy Clarkson has issued a statement following his inflammatory comments about Meghan Markle in a column for tabloid The Sun. On Monday, the “Clarkson’s Farm” presenter shared a statement on social media, saying he is “horrified to have caused so much hurt.” “Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it,” Clarkson tweeted. “In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.” In Clarkson’s Dec....
Variety

Shirley Watts, Wife of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie, Dies at 84

Shirley Watts, who was married to Rolling Stones drummer Charlie from 1964 until his death last year, has died after a short illness, according to a statement from her family. She was 84. The statement reads: “It is with great sadness that Seraphina, Charlotte and Barry announce the death of their much-loved mother, grandmother and mother-in law Shirley Watts. Shirley died peacefully on Friday December 16 in Devon after a short illness surrounded by her family.  “She will be also sadly missed by her sisters Jackie and Jill, and her brother Stephen. Reunited now forever with her beloved Charlie.”  The couple became a symbol of...
Variety

‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past

While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Variety

Gina Prince-Bythewood on Why ‘Bridesmaids’ Is the ‘Perfect Alchemy of Humor and Emotion’

This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. I remember distinctly seeing “Bridesmaids” for the first time at The Grove in Los Angeles. At one point, I had laughed hysterically at something and was doubled over. The thought came to my head of how striking it was to be looking up on the screen and seeing this group of women, how rare it was. It was like this hunger I didn’t even know I had. I was blown away that I could literally be doubled over and...
Variety

Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Dominates With $134 Million Domestic Debut, $435 Million Globally

James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” collected $134 million in its North American box office debut, affirming the public’s interest in Pandora and providing a needed boost to beleaguered movie theaters. Overseas, the sci-fi epic brought in $301 million, bringing its global tally to a sizable $435 million. Those ticket sales mark the third-biggest global opening weekend in pandemic times, following “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” ($442 million globally) and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ($600 million globally). At the domestic box office, “Avatar 2” tied with “The Batman” to land the fifth-biggest opening of the year....
Variety

Steven Spielberg on Why ‘Goodfellas’ Is an ‘Epic Masterpiece’ With an ‘Intoxicating Energy’

This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. Henry Hill, Jimmy the Gent, Tommy DeVito, Paulie, Karen, Billy Batts, the Lufthansa heist … all someone has to do is mention some of these names and I get the sudden and irresistible urge to watch Martin Scorsese’s “Goodfellas” again. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve experienced this epic cinematic masterpiece, which includes a brilliant screenplay by Nicholas Pileggi and Scorsese, and one of cinema history’s greatest acting ensembles: De Niro, Pesci, Liotta, and some of...
Variety

Sonya Eddy, ‘General Hospital’ Actor, Dies at 55

Sonya Eddy, best known for her role as Epiphany Johnson on the ABC soap opera “General Hospital,” has died at 55, Variety has confirmed. “I am heartbroken about the loss of the incredible Sonya Eddy. I truly loved her not only as an actress, but as a friend. The lights in the hub of the nurse’s station will now be a little dimmer, but her spirit and light will live on in both the show and our set. On behalf of the entire GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends and fans. She will be very...
Variety

Todd Field on How ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’ Forever Changed Cinema

This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. Though now considered one of the major artistic works of the 20th century, in 1968 Stanley Kubrick’s “2001: A Space Odyssey” detonated on-screen — that is to say it bombed.  At its New York premiere somewhere around 250 people walked out. Many critics had difficulty reading the film. Kubrick knew it demanded repeat viewings, and through sheer will managed to convince the MGM brass to keep it in theaters. After a few months “2001” took root in America’s burgeoning counterculture....
Variety

Judd Apatow on Why ‘Waiting for Guffman’ Is His ‘Citizen Kane’

This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. How do you pick the greatest movies of all time? What are the requirements? How about a movie that you have watched a hundred times? How about a movie that stars all of your favorite funny people being as funny as they have ever been? How about a comedy that is gentle, riotous and infectious?   I’ve never understood why that wasn’t as important as “Citizen Kane” when making these lists. Well, “Waiting for Guffman” is my “Citizen Kane.” Has...
Variety

Hugh Jackman Says Wolverine in ‘Deadpool 3’ Won’t Screw With ‘Logan’ Timeline: ‘That Was Important to Me’

Hugh Jackman is gearing up for his return as Wolverine in “Deadpool 3,” the news of which shocked fans in September considering Jackman’s character died at the end of 2017’s “Logan.” That film, directed by James Mangold, was heavily touted as Jackman’s swan song as Wolverine. Jackman recently told SiriusXM that his Wolverine return was contingent on not messing with the events of “Logan,” which both fans and the actor view as the perfect conclusion for that iteration of Wolverine. “It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman said of his...
Variety

Japan Box Office: ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Opens in Second Place Despite Country’s Widest Ever Release

“Avatar: The Way of Water” got a lukewarm reception for its opening at the Japanese box office. It may also have been plagued by technical glitches. Despite bowing on 1,466 screens nationwide, an all-time record for the Japanese film market, “Avatar 2” was unable to claim the top ranking over the Dec. 17-18 weekend in the local box office rankings. It earned $3.6 million from 259,000 admissions, according to data from Kyogyo Tsushin. Including previews, its three-day opening total was $3.9 million.   The previous widest release was for Sony Pictures’ “The Amazing Spider-Man” which debuted on 1,092 screens in 2012. The top film over...
Variety

Joely Richardson Boards Netflix’s ‘One Day’ Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Joely Richardson is set to appear in the Netflix’s drama adaptation of David Nicholls’ bestseller “One Day.” She joins Ambika Mod (“The is Going to Hurt”), Leo Woodall (“The White Lotus”) and “Poldark” star Eleanor Tomlinson in the series. Mod and Woodall play leads Emma and Dexter, whose on/off relationship is followed over the course of a lifetime – told in annual instalments on the same day each year – after they first meet at a university graduation. Tomlinson plays Sylvie, who at one point also has a relationship with Dexter. Richardson’s role has not been revealed. Nicole Taylor (“The Nest”) is writing the...
Variety

‘Watcher’ Director Chloe Okuno on Why ‘Carrie’ Is as Horrifying Today as Ever

This essay is one of several contributed by filmmakers and actors as part of Variety’s 100 Greatest Movies of All Time package. It’s an image that is so powerful it’s now seared into our collective memory — a skinny teenage girl in a baby pink prom dress, bathed from head to toe in blood, her eyes wide with cold fury as the school burns around her. In my estimation, few films have reached the heights of Brian De Palma’s classic tale of psychic vengeance.   I can’t exactly remember the first time I saw “Carrie,” only that I was young enough for...
Variety

James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′

James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
Variety

Kate Winslet Slams ‘Titanic’ Body Shaming as ‘Borderline Abusive’: ‘Why Were They So Mean? I Wasn’t Even F—ing Fat’

After 25 years, Kate Winslet is finally speaking out against the “Titanic” body shamers who have used the film’s ending to mock her weight. Viewers have long debated if there was enough room on the floating door for Winslet’s Rose and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack to both survive the freezing Atlantic water. Only Rose used the makeshift raft, with Jack dying of hypothermia. According to Winslet, toxic fans have blamed Rose’s weight for not allowing Jack the chance to survive on the wooden door. “Apparently I was too fat,” Winslet said during an interview on the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast. “Why were...
Variety

Variety

94K+
Followers
66K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy