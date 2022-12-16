Hedera has announced the launch of Mintbar, a new open-source NFT minting platform. The key reason is to make the network more competitive in the NFT market. The Hedera network just rolled out a new offering that will allow it to secure more growth in the NFT market. The top blockchain networks have been laying the foundations for tapping into growth opportunities in 2023. Here’s a look at what Hedera has in store for the NFT market in the coming year and what it means for users.

12 HOURS AGO