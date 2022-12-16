Read full article on original website
Related
ambcrypto.com
Chainlink [LINK] poised for a relief rally, buyers can look to book profits at…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Chainlink dived to $5.67 but recovered nearly 5% until press time. It showed a good chance of pushing further north to reach $6.8 and $7.5. Chainlink [LINK] sank...
ambcrypto.com
Solana [SOL] races against time and this signal could be key
Solana was finding it hard to leave the oversold region for weeks. SOL’s projection, as the year closed, indicated stagnancy in the bearish region. At one point, crypto investors tipped Solana [SOL] to become the “Ethereum [ETH] killer,” since it offered better speed and scalability than the latter. Some time back, the permissionless DeFi solution acted like it was up to the task. However, its recent conduct showed that SOL could now be a shadow of its former self.
ambcrypto.com
Is Polkadot’s [DOT] bull run around the corner? These metrics suggest that…
Though Bullish/Bearish Ratio and other metrics were positive, other market indicators opposed a price hike. Polkadot’s [DOT] recent price action did not align with investors’ interest, as its chart was painted entirely red. CoinMarketCap’s data revealed that DOT registered over 8% negative weekly gains and was trading at $4.61 at press time, with a market capitalization of over $5.2 billion.
ambcrypto.com
Tezos’ 12th protocol goes live but why is XTZ languishing in pessimism
Tezos proceeded with the Lima upgrade, pushing efforts to improve block propagation. XTZ traders remained hesitant in enhancing volume across board. The turbulent happenings around the crypto market may have sent the industry three steps back but not for Tezos [XTZ]. This is because the self-upgradeable blockchain ensured that it went ahead with its 12th protocol upgrade.
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin adds 10 million transactions in 10 days, what does it mean for LTH?
Litecoin maintained healthy transaction growth despite bearish performance. However, its low weighted sentiment was evidence of the fact that LTC may not have a strong recovery. On 19 December, the Litecoin Foundation announced that it processed over one million transactions within the last 10 days. This meant that the blockchain...
ambcrypto.com
Crypto community rebalance portfolio to include Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
More and more investors are adding Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) to their portfolios, with analysts predicting ORBN a potential 60x return on investment. Binance Coin (BNB) has been under selloffs due to Binance leaving some investors feeling uncertain about the security of their assets. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is currently in phase 3 of the presale, selling for $0.0302, with many seeing ORBN as a unique opportunity for potential growth.
ambcrypto.com
Hedera prepares to tap into the next major NFT wave, here’s how
Hedera has announced the launch of Mintbar, a new open-source NFT minting platform. The key reason is to make the network more competitive in the NFT market. The Hedera network just rolled out a new offering that will allow it to secure more growth in the NFT market. The top blockchain networks have been laying the foundations for tapping into growth opportunities in 2023. Here’s a look at what Hedera has in store for the NFT market in the coming year and what it means for users.
ambcrypto.com
TRON ranked second with its TVL, but will it help the TRX bulls?
Tron was only behind Ethereum in terms of TVL. Metrics and market indicators looked somewhat bullish. According to a tweet by TRON Community on 20 December, TRON [TRX] grabbed the second spot on the list of blockchains with the highest total value locked. It was second only to the king of altcoins, Ethereum [ETH].
ambcrypto.com
Dogecoin: >$280M exchange wallets as trader points to “the same pattern”
The biggest Dogecoin whale moved over $280 million worth of DOGE. DOGE was unable to breakout from decline as famous trader predicted more reds. The address with the largest Dogecoin [DOGE] holdings transferred 3.84 billion of the meme coin, valued at $280.6 million, in the early hours of 20 December. The bagholder, who owned about $2.5 billion DOGE in a Robinhood wallet, completed the transactions in 14 batches, according to Lookonchain.
ambcrypto.com
Is Ethereum ready for a pivot as this ETH front sees renewed interest
ETH saw an increase in the demand for futures contracts, which may result in rising volatility this week. Though the metrics were in favor of the bulls, ETH’s price saw a bearish shift. Ethereum [ETH] dashed all hopes for a short-term rally as its performance last week was a...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu tokens register double-digit upticks; what could it mean for SHIB
Shiba Inu tokens eluded slight market increases with notable value surges. SHIB outperformed other top cryptocurrencies, but it wasn’t enough for long-term holders. Tokens under the Shiba Inu [SHIB] ecosystem registered double-digit upticks in the last 24 hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap. The price tracking platform revealed that...
ambcrypto.com
ETH could see a small bounce from $1180, but can traders expect an uptrend
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Ethereum sinks into a bullish order block on the daily timeframe. Traders can wait for a reaction on lower timeframes before entering any trades. Ethereum shed nearly 14%...
ambcrypto.com
The Sandbox [SAND] saw a bounce from $0.43, find out where short-sellers can enter
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The trend was clearly in favor of the SAND bears. A revisit to the lower timeframe distribution from the past weekend can offer a shorting opportunity. Since August,...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin: Decoding if BTC’s position offers a buying opportunity for traders
The coin remained undervalued but on-chain data showed no confirmation to begin buying. Bitcoin [BTC], like many other cryptocurrencies, followed through with a downtrend in the just ended 16 to 18 December weekend. Needless to say, the downturn led BTC into an historically favorable position. According to on-chain data source,...
ambcrypto.com
As Litecoin fails to hold onto November gains, here is what traders can expect
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Litecoin fell into a zone of strong support from the mid-range, bullish order block and a high-volume node. This could still fail if Bitcoin stumbles beneath $16.2k in...
ambcrypto.com
Why BTC holders shouldn’t worry despite LTHs exiting their positions
A new report suggested that long-term Bitcoin holders have been selling off their positions. Despite this, retail and large investors showed interest in the king coin. According to data gathered by nino from CryptoQuant, the prices of Bitcoin [BTC] faced high volatility after CPI and FOMC. After this, there was a major spike observed in its Long Term Output Profit Ratio. This suggested that many long-term Bitcoin holders sold their positions and took profits.
ambcrypto.com
FIL bulls face rejection at $3.4, can traders expect more losses in coming days
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The $4 mark was an important level of support that was lost last week. Filecoin traded just above another psychological level at $3 but could face more bearish...
ambcrypto.com
Grayscale may return 20% of GBTC’s capital only if these conditions are met
Grayscale Investments has been in a legal battle with SEC since 2021. The SEC refused the firm’s request for a spot Bitcoin exchange, leading to the tussle. Grayscale Investments, the firm behind the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), indicated that it may return a portion of the world’s largest Bitcoin [BTC] fund to investors. This would be the case if its ongoing feud with the Securities and Exchange Commission doesn’t end favorably.
ambcrypto.com
Here’s why ETH co-founder Vitalik Buterin has high hopes from crypto in 2023
Vitalik Buterin spoke about the future of Ethereum in an interview. He elaborated on ETH’s use case as a wallet infrastructure and stablecoin. Vitalik Buterin, the man behind the world’s second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum [ETH], shared his outlook for crypto in 2023. In an interview with Bankless on...
ambcrypto.com
Here is why Dogecoin must reclaim $0.08 to offer buyers any hope
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The retracement below 78.6% meant Dogecoin could be trading within a range. Long positions have been blown up en masse in December, hence bulls must remain cautious. Bitcoin...
Comments / 0