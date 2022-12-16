ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Oregon State pulls away in second half vs. Seattle

 5 days ago

Jordan Pope scored 15 points, Glenn Taylor Jr. added 13, and Tyler Bilodeau had 11 as Oregon State beat visiting Seattle 73-58 on Thursday.

Michael Rataj chipped in nine points and Dzmitry Ryuny had six points and a career-high 12 rebounds for Oregon State (5-6), which snapped a two-game losing skid with the nonconference victory.

Riley Grigsby led Seattle (7-2) with 14 points, while Paris Dawson scored 11, and Alex Schumacher had 10.

Redhawks junior guard Cameron Tyson, who entered the game as the nation’s fifth-leading scorer at 23.7 points per game, was held to four points on 1-of-10 shooting, including 1 of 8 from 3-point range.

Oregon State limited Seattle to 33.9 percent shooting — 9 of 28 (32.1 percent) from beyond the arc.

Seattle led by eight early in the second half before Taylor scored five points during an 11-0 run to put the Beavers ahead 39-36.

Oregon State went on a 23-2 run and held Seattle without a field goal for nearly nine minutes in the second half to extend its lead to 66-47 with 3:57 remaining.

Tyson finally ended Seattle’s shooting drought with a 3-pointer on the next possession.

Seattle had rallied from a double-digit deficit in each of its past two wins, but the Redhawks were outscored 48-30 in the second half against Oregon State.

Pope had 11 points in the second half for the Beavers, who were facing Seattle for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

Seattle led for much of the first half and took a 28-25 lead into the break despite shooting just 32.1 percent.

Oregon State, which finished 3-28 last season, shot 46.9 percent — 9 of 19 (47.4 percent) from 3-point range.

The Beavers played without starting center Chol Marial, who missed his second straight game with an ankle injury.

