Suns end skid against skeleton Clippers crew

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WyxOD_0jkXIJwi00

Mikal Bridges scored 27 points and Chris Paul added 15 points with 13 assists as the visiting Phoenix Suns ended a five-game losing streak with a 111-95 victory Thursday over the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers.

Devin Booker scored 14 points in his return to action as the Suns won for just the second time in eight December games.

Booker, who missed the previous two games with a tight left hamstring, showed some rust in going 6 of 22 from the field — missing 10 consecutive shots at one point, including all seven in the third quarter.

Phoenix won without Deandre Ayton (ankle) and Cameron Payne (foot), who both departed early from Tuesday’s game at Houston. Cameron Johnson (knee) also was out.

Terance Mann had season highs with 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers, while Brandon Boston Jr. added 16 points as Los Angeles was missing most of its offensive firepower.

Kawhi Leonard (rest), Paul George (knee soreness) Luke Kennard (calf), Reggie Jackson (Achilles), Ivica Zubac (knee) and Norman Powell (groin) all were out for Los Angeles. Leonard, George, Powell and Jackson are four of the Clippers’ five top scorers.

Moses Brown (12 rebounds) received his first start of the season for the Clippers, while John Wall (12 points) made his second start. Jason Preston came off the bench in just his fifth game this season, while Moussa Diabate played in his seventh game.

The Suns wasted little time taking advantage of the Clippers’ personnel issues, taking a 29-18 lead at the end of the first quarter. Phoenix pushed the lead to 64-37 at halftime by shooting 54.2 percent from the field in the first two quarters, while holding Los Angeles to 29.5 percent.

The Suns weathered a 14-0 run by the Clippers in the third quarter and took an 89-70 lead into the final period before cruising to the victory.

Jock Landale also had 15 points for Phoenix with 10 rebounds, while fellow reserve Josh Okogie added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Marcus Morris Sr. had 14 points for Los Angeles and Amir Coffey had 11. The Clippers finished at 37.8 percent from the field.

–Field Level Media

