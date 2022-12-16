Read full article on original website
Related
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Arrives in United States -U.S. Official
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in the United States on Wednesday, a U.S. official said, to meet with President Joe Biden and address Congress in his first foreign visit since the Russian invasion. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Mark Porter)
US News and World Report
U.S. Poised to Become Net Exporter of Crude Oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Shows up Stuttering Russian Offensive by Visiting Frontline City
KYIV (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin acknowledged on Tuesday that conditions in Russian-held areas of Ukraine were "extremely difficult" and Ukraine's leader showed up Russia's faltering war by visiting a shattered frontline town that has long eluded capture by Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zekenskiy said he made the surprise trip...
US News and World Report
Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Preparing for All Defence Scenarios
(Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that protecting Ukraine's borders was a "constant priority" and that his country was ready for all possible scenarios with Russia and its ally Belarus. "Protecting our border, both with Russia and Belarus - is our constant priority," Zelenskiy said in his nightly...
US News and World Report
Swedish Think Tank NIER Predicts Economy Will Contract by 1.1% in 2023
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's economy will likely contract next year as high inflation and rising interest rates weigh on households and businesses, the National Institute of Economic Research (NIER) forecast on Wednesday. The Swedish think tank now expects the Nordic country's economy to contract by 1.1% in 2023 against a...
US News and World Report
U.S. Feeling Impact of China COVID Changes, Can 'Power Through It' -Treasury's Adeyemo Says
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is "already being impacted" by China's latest COVID developments and energy shortages in Europe, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday, but it is in better shape than in the past to withstand such pressures. Adeyemo, in a phone interview with Reuters, said...
US News and World Report
Germany Should Help China-EU Ties Develop 'Not Subject to Third Party' -Xi
BEIJING (Reuters) - China and Germany should work together to foster good relations between Beijing and the European Union without any interference by a third party, President Xi Jinping told Germany's president in a phone call on Tuesday, state media reported. Xi was also quoted by state broadcaster CCTV as...
US News and World Report
Putin and Lukashenko Dwell on Cooperation, Not Ukraine War, After Summit
(Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart extolled ever-closer ties on Monday as Putin visited Minsk for the first time since 2019, hardly mentioning the war raging in nearby Ukraine at a joint news conference. Russian forces used Belarus as a launch pad for their abortive attack on...
US News and World Report
U.S. Interior Secretary to Lead U.S. Delegation at Brazil Lula Inauguration - Source
(Reuters) - U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland will lead the U.S. delegation attending the Jan. 1 inauguration of Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, according to a source briefed on the matter. (Reporting by Nichola Groom; Writing by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Mark Porter)
US News and World Report
Belarus Restricts Access to Parts of Region Bordering Ukraine, Russia
(Reuters) - Belarus issued a ruling on Wednesday temporarily restricting access to parts of the southeastern Gomel region that borders Ukraine and Russia. The government said on its website it would "temporarily restrict entry, temporary stay and movement in the border zone within the Loevsky, Braginsky and Khoiniki districts of the Gomel region".
US News and World Report
Lula, Putin Talk on 'Strategic' Brazil-Russia Relations
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had congratulated him on his recent election win and talked of stronger relations between the two countries. Putin said earlier this year he had "good relations" with both Lula and far-right incumbent...
US News and World Report
Germany Pauses Purchases of Puma Tanks After Operational Problems
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will not purchase any more Puma infantry tanks until they have proven themselves to be reliable, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Monday after several of the vehicles were put out of service during a recent military drill. "The recent failures of the Puma infantry fighting vehicle...
US News and World Report
Russia's Medvedev Meets China's Xi in Beijing, Says Ukraine Conflict Discussed
(Reuters) - Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev has undertaken a surprise trip to Beijing and held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping during which he said they discussed the Ukraine conflict. Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, posted a video on his Telegram channel showing him meeting Xi,...
US News and World Report
Remember Ukraine's Smileless Children This Christmas, Pope Says
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis on Wednesday called on people to remember Ukrainian children suffering in the cold this Christmas. "Let us think of the many children in Ukraine who suffer, suffer so much, because of this war," he said in unprepared remarks at the end of his weekly general audience in the Vatican.
US News and World Report
The World Fears a New China COVID Wave, Ponders How to Help Xi
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Officials and global health experts outside China are anxiously watching a COVID-19 surge there, worried a nation of 1.4 billion people is inadequately vaccinated and may not have the healthcare tools to treat a wave of illness expected to kill more than one million people through 2023.
US News and World Report
Putin Says No Limit on Financial Support for Russia's Armed Forces
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin promised on Wednesday to give his armed forces anything they asked for to support the military campaign in Ukraine. In a speech to defence chiefs in Moscow, Putin said there were no financial limits on what the government would provide its military. He also...
US News and World Report
Canada Imposes New Sanctions on Two Former Haiti Ministers Accused of Corruption
(Reuters) - Canada will impose new sanctions on two former Haiti government ministers accused of corruption and protecting criminal gangs, Ottawa said on Tuesday, the latest in a string of sanctions against Haitian politicians and business leaders. The sanctions on Berto Dorce and Liszt Quitel, who resigned from their positions...
US News and World Report
Iran Calls on Western Powers to Adopt “Constructive” Approach for Revival of 2015 Nuclear Pact
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's top diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian called on Western Powers on Tuesday to adopt a "constructive" approach for the revival of the 2015 nuclear pact. Amirabdollahian also added that other parties to the deal should take the "necessary political decision" to salvage the pact during his meeting with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Jordan.
US News and World Report
U.S. Accuses U.N. of Yielding to Russian Threats Over Iran Drone Inquiry
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States accused U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of "apparently yielding to Russian threats" and not sending officials to Ukraine to inspect drones used by Russia that Washington and others say were supplied by Iran. Russia has denied its forces used Iranian drones in Ukraine and...
Comments / 1