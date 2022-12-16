ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

Maui residents asked to report property damage from recent kona low storm

County partners are asking Maui County residents with property damage from the recent kona low storm, to report impacts from flash flooding and severe weather that occurred from Dec. 18-19, 2022. The form is available online through the Maui Emergency Management Agency at the following direct LINK. Respondents are reminded...
Severe weather closes parks on Maui, Big Island

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Severe weather has forced the closure of some visitor attractions and resident services. Maui County said the Central Maui Landfill is closed until further notice due to road debris and unsafe weather conditions. Residents can call the Solid Waste Division at (808) 270-7874. Haleakala’s summit district remains closed due to severe weather. […]
Investigations into Maui shark incident conclude, additional information shared

Investigations by the Maui Police Department and the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, into last week’s disappearance of a 60-year-old Washington State woman off the south coast of Maui have concluded. DLNR classified the disappearance as a “shark attack-fatal,” and police have called the incident a “miscellaneous accident-fatal.”
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
