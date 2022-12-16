Read full article on original website
New Maui park closures following kona low storm, landfill reopens, trash collection delays
The County of Maui issued an after storm assessment, providing an updated list of park closures, adjustments to trash collection schedules, and the reopening of the Central Maui Landfill and other facilities. Cleanup continues across Maui County as crews work to restore regular operations following this week’s kona low storm.
Maui residents asked to report property damage from recent kona low storm
County partners are asking Maui County residents with property damage from the recent kona low storm, to report impacts from flash flooding and severe weather that occurred from Dec. 18-19, 2022. The form is available online through the Maui Emergency Management Agency at the following direct LINK. Respondents are reminded...
Severe weather closes parks on Maui, Big Island
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Severe weather has forced the closure of some visitor attractions and resident services. Maui County said the Central Maui Landfill is closed until further notice due to road debris and unsafe weather conditions. Residents can call the Solid Waste Division at (808) 270-7874. Haleakala’s summit district remains closed due to severe weather. […]
New Year’s Eve firework displays in Wailea and Lānaʻi; permit sales begin Monday
There will be two public aerial fireworks displays in Maui County for New Year’s Eve–one offshore of the Grand Wailea Resort, and the other at the Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi at Mānele Bay. Both displays begin at approximately 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2022. The...
Road closed in Kaupō, Kīpahulu area on Maui
On Maui, the kona low system storm is wreaking havoc.
Inclement weather forces closure of Maui County pools and municipal golf course
*Monday storm updates are posted HERE. *Sunday forecast updates are posted HERE. The County of Maui’s Department of Parks and Recreation has announced that due to heavy rains and flooding, the Waiehu Municipal Golf Course is closed and will remain closed through Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW...
Severe weather closes Central Maui Landfill
The county asks haulers to avoid the Pulehu Road area due to poor road conditions.
Maui residents vow to pursue legal action over massive Nāpili home
Nāpili residents said they will take legal action against the county after the Maui County Council failed to follow through on an investigation into approvals for a massive Nāpili home. “There is not a single citizen of our community that looks at this building every day and thinks...
S. Kīhei Road is covered in mud, closed
Maui County Officials announced that Kīhei Road is closed because it is covered in mud. This is effective as of 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
Investigations into Maui shark incident conclude, additional information shared
Investigations by the Maui Police Department and the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, into last week’s disappearance of a 60-year-old Washington State woman off the south coast of Maui have concluded. DLNR classified the disappearance as a “shark attack-fatal,” and police have called the incident a “miscellaneous accident-fatal.”
Hawaii DLNR Criticizes Social Media Posts About Maui Shark Attack
Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) is now encouraging social media users to resist posting and making comments before facts are known following a Maui shark attack. According to Kaua’i Now News, Hawai’i’s DLNR is making the request to the public after the disappearance of a 60-year-old...
4.0-magnitude earthquake strikes in waters south of Hana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a 4.0-magnitude earthquake was reported in waters about 20 miles south of Hana. The quake happened just after 6:45 a.m. in the Alenuihaha Channel between Maui and Hawaii Island, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. No tsunami is expected, the Pacific...
Report: Maui home prices drop, but high interest rates deter buyers, developments
Maui home prices have dropped 13% since May, but higher interest rates have pushed out many potential buyers, according to a new report released today by University of Hawaiʻi Economic Research Organization. Falling home prices and surging interest rates will likely hinder new housing construction, while steeper lending rates...
