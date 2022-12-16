Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Orleans Bowl on 12/21Adrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Tulane's head coach and football team to ride in 2023 Mardi Gras paradesTina Howell
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treatTina Howell
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Musical returns to New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
myneworleans.com
One Book One New Orleans Announces 2023 Selection
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – One Book One New Orleans (OBONO) is excited to announce that they have selected The Ones Who Don’t Say They Love You by Maurice Carlos Ruffin as the focus of their 2023 citywide reading and literacy campaign. “One Book One New Orleans does...
Ken the Black Santa wraps up your holidays
Ken the Black Santa is coming to towns across America
myneworleans.com
Week of Dec. 19: Holiday Baked Goods, Hanukkah Festivities and Red Beans Appreciation
The Good Trouble Network is holding a Booze and Bake Sale benefitting the ACLU. Each $40 bake sale box contains 18 assorted goodies from top chefs and restaurants across New Orleans, including the Black Roux Culinary Collective, Bywater Bakery, Milkfish, Piece of Meat, Toups’ Meatery, Val’s and more. They had me at “tahini dark chocolate with sea salt cookies.” Also available are four 16-ounce specialty cocktails to-go, $30 each, designed to bring plenty of good cheer to the party.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Wayne Rewards 150 New Orleans Kids With 'Weezy Christmas' Party & Gifts
New Orleans, LA - Lil Wayne made the holiday season that much more special for a group of teens in his hometown of New Orleans. Wayne and Young Money president Mack Maine teamed up with Wilson for a Weezy Christmas to spread holiday cheer for 150 teens at a local Dave & Buster’s for a day of fun arcade games. Each kid was gifted with sports equipment of their choice as well, per TMZ.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Louisiana
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
myneworleans.com
L’Chaim Lounge at Saba is Back
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Visit Saba’s Lounge for all eight nights of Hanukkah (Dec. 18-26). The menu will range from their signature hummus and salatim to Hanukkah-inspired specials like latkes and festive cocktails named after Jewish pop-culture icons. The room will be decked out with festive holiday balloons, decorations, and Hanukkah traditions, such as lighting the Menorah to celebrate the Festival of Lights.
myneworleans.com
Tennessee Williams Festival To Host Virtual Writing Retreat in January
NEW ORLEANS (press releasE) – Writer’s Resolutions, a daylong writing retreat, will be held online Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, with seven virtual sessions. The event, hosted by the Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival, features over 20 authors, agents, and editors. The retreat is open to writers of any experience level and includes breakout sessions for fiction writers, poets, nonfiction writers, and playwrights.
How to properly prepare your pipes for the freeze
NEW ORLEANS — The last thing anyone wants to deal with Christmas morning is a busted pipe, but with that arctic air moving in that's a risk. That's why now is the time to get your home ready. Paul Spitzfaden stopped at several hardware stores before he barely found...
lilwaynehq.com
Lil Wayne Gives Back To 150 Excelling Kids In New Orleans With “A Weezy Christmas”
Over the weekend, Lil Wayne did a good deed and gave back to his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana by hosting a fun day for kids at Dave & Buster’s restaurant. Weezy partnered up with Wilson Sporting Goods to pick sports equipment gifts for 150 kids between the ages of 12-years-old and 16-years-old to congratulate them for performing well in academics and community sports programs.
Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce, the perfect anytime sweet treat
Bread pudding is delicious and easy dessert that is good for anytime of the year. In fact, bread pudding is so popular in New Orleans that it is a staple on many of our restaurants' dessert menus. There are a variety of ways to make bread pudding, from sweet to savory, just depending on your preference of ingredients.
New Orleans attorney fighting porch pirates this Christmas with clever plan
A New Orleans attorney has a plan to prevent one of the biggest problems during the holidays. He wants to stop porch pirates from ruining Christmas.
myneworleans.com
How to Get Married at the Courthouse
We witnessed a friend’s wedding recently, and the bride and groom opted for something we don’t usually see. This slight change in tradition intrigued us, and made us think of the logistics and what, if any, differences there were in a traditional wedding with a ceremony officiated by a priest or minister at a church or wedding venue.
Comedian Sean Patton Mentions Lafayette While Perfectly Describing the New Orleans Accent to Jimmy Fallon
Finally, someone on national TV who accurately explained the subtle differences between Lafayette and New Orleans accents.
NOLA.com
Harlem photographer captured portrait of crooner Eartha Kitt leading a dance class
In this series, Lagniappe presents a different work each week from the collection of the New Orleans Museum of Art, with commentary from a curator. The chances are good that during December you will hear — either by choice or accident — Eartha Kitt’s iconic holiday tune “Santa Baby.” Kitt recorded the original (and still superior) version of the song in 1953. Prior to the song’s release, Kitt toured as a dancer with the Katherine Dunham Company between 1943 and 1948.
theadvocate.com
How to prep your homes before the Arctic blast arrives in southeast Louisiana
A strong Arctic blast is on the way to southeast Louisiana and is expected to bring freezing conditions to New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette for Christmas. The "potent Arctic airmass" from Canada and Alaska is on track to arrive Thursday night, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell said. The frigid weather is expected to stick around through Christmas Day, which is Sunday.
Taylor Swift spends her birthday weekend in New Orleans
Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift turned 33 years old on December 13th and for the special occasion, she visited New Orleans for the weekend. According to the NOLA.com, Swift was in attendance at the 6:15 pm set at Preservation Hall on Saturday, December 10th. Preservation Hall is located on St. Peter Street in the French Quarter. Swift saw a band that was led by drummer Shannon Powell and included the legendary 90-year-old clarinetist and saxophonist Charlie Gabriel. Swift sat in the back of the room but did not try to hide her identity by wearing any sort of disguise and no one seemed to recognize her. Swift's longtime boyfriend, English actor Joe Alwyn was also in attendance at the show. Alwyn has been in New Orleans for several weeks filming the movie "AND" with Emma Stone and William Dafoe.
theadvocate.com
Do you know what it means to pronounce New Orleans? What's the proper way?
Ercel Placide, a NOLA.com reader from New Iberia, said he’s aware that not everyone pronounces New Orleans precisely the same way. “I’ve heard a plethora of different pronunciations,” he said, listing New Orluhns, New Orleens, and Nawlins. The question is, he said, “What is correct?”. Arriving...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Parish to expect noncontinuous total of 24 hours of below freezing temperatures
Cold Weather Update from the National Weather Service in New Orleans:. Terrebonne Parish can expect eight hours below freezing Thursday evening through Friday and 17 hours below freezing Friday evening through Saturday. Hours are not necessarily continuous. Minimum temperatures Thursday night into Friday morning are expected to be around 23...
NOLA.com
'I feel human again': Mobile units offer hot showers, washer and dryer
Magee is his name, and the only name he uses, because he says no one needs a last name when they’re living on the street. Although Magee was raised in the 9th Ward, life was never the same after Hurricane Katrina wiped out his neighborhood. In the chaotic aftermath of the storm he was whisked away to Houston, and by the time he returned to New Orleans, his family home had been demolished and his entire block was leveled. His relatives were scattered, and his job repairing truck tires was long gone.
How to properly protect your plants from arctic freeze
NEW ORLEANS — The arctic air moving in will put our plants at risk. You can take any small, tender plants inside, but for your garden or larger plants, there are coverings that will help. "There's usually a day or two every year we have to protect the plants,"...
Comments / 0