If you're planning a winter getaway in Ontario and the idea of hitting the slopes and relaxing in a cozy bar sounds appealing, then you should consider a stay at this motel. Penny's Motel is only 15 minutes from Blue Mountain Ski Resort and it has an après ski snack bar and après hut where you can hang out after a day in the snow. This upscale motel has a sleek '70s vibe that will make you want to wear the chunkiest sweater while listening to disco beats.

