yoursportsedge.com
Todd Central Rolls Into Championship of Chappel Allen Memorial Classic
Todd County Central is hoping to use the holiday basketball schedule to gain some momentum heading into the early January schedule that includes district games and the All A Classic region tournament. The Rebels used one of their best starts this season to put the hammer down on South Fulton,...
yoursportsedge.com
Muhlenberg Uses Charity Stripe to Hold Off Trigg Girls
Muhlenberg County made almost three times as many free throws as visiting Trigg County attempted on Monday, helping the Lady Mustangs hold off the Lady Wildcats 56-48. The Lady Mustangs finished 29 of 40 from the line, including 14 of 16 attempts in the fourth quarter, to pick up their third straight victory.
A Hopkinsville Christmas parade to rival all others
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon County 9th in First Boys RPI Rankings of the Season
The first boys’ basketball RPI rankings of the season have been released by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. In the 2nd Region, the defending champions stand at the top of the list as the calendar prepares to flip into the 2023 portion of the 2022-2023 season. Lyon County...
Boys and Girls Club of Henderson gets funding
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Boys and Girls Club of Henderson got funding that will help the organization better serve the kids. The Boys and Girls Club of Henderson accepted a $50,000 check from Hydro Aluminum which will pay for a new transportation van to take club members to and from activities. A spokesperson for […]
yoursportsedge.com
Livingston Scores 5 Points in Closing Seconds to Trip Caldwell 54-52
Livingston Central scored five points in the closing seconds of a wild finish to Monday’s game against Caldwell County. That allowed the Cardinals to pull out a 54-52 decision in the St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah — and avenge a 58-57 loss to the Tigers a week ago in Smithland.
yoursportsedge.com
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Trigg County’s Tiler Ware
Despite his high school athletic career coming to an end last year, Murray State University freshman Tiler Ware is still putting to use lessons and values learned as a Trigg County Wildcat as he embarks on the next phase of his life. Tiler suited up for both the Wildcat football...
whopam.com
HPD Chief retiring Aug. 1
Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner has announced he will retire, effective August 1 of next year. He says after more than eight years as chief and 20 years with HPD, he believes it’s time to move on with the next chapter of his life. He thanks the City of...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Plunkette Talks Beating Falcons, Season Goals
Dawson Springs freshman Jaydon Plunkette had 14 points and was named Game MVP after helping the Panthers turn back Fort Campbell 49-43 Monday in the St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah. YSE caught up with Plunkette, who talked about the win over Fort Campbell and the Panthers’ goals for this...
wpsdlocal6.com
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rockets at Top of 2nd Region RPI Rankings
The first girls’ basketball RPI rankings of the season have been released by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. In the 2nd Region, it was close at the top, but the defending 5th District champion Crittenden County stands at the top of the initial rankings of the season. Crittenden...
yoursportsedge.com
Wildcats Get Back Into Win Column, Down Thomas Nelson by 14
Trigg County snapped a three-game losing streak but the final product didn’t leave coach Mason Burgett feeling warm and fuzzy. The Wildcats defeated Thomas Nelson 71-57 in the semifinals of the Chappel Allen Memorial Classic Monday at Wildcat Gym. It was a sluggish early effort against the winless Generals, but Trigg found its footing in the third quarter to turn a 12-point halftime lead into a 27-point advantage.
wkdzradio.com
Ohio Woman Charged With Fleeing From Police
A Cincinnati woman was charged with fleeing from police on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were in the area assisting another law enforcement agency and when they arrived 34-year-old Ashley Monghan got up and fled on foot. She reportedly tripped and fell and after she was told to put her hands behind her back multiple times she then tossed a handgun.
whvoradio.com
Woman Severely Injured In Lafayette Road Wreck
A woman was severely injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Lafayette Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and ran off the road causing the vehicle to overturn, and ejecting her. The driver was flown from the scene to a Nashville hospital with what were termed severe injuries.
Can We Please Get a Western Sizzlin’ Restaurant Back in Kentucky?
Do you remember Western Sizzlin' restaurant? I sure do. When I was a kid, I loved that place. I grew up in Owensboro, KY and we had a location on the south end of Frederica Street close to the base of our bypass. I have a really fun memory of that particular location too. I remember going there to eat one night with my family before we went to see The Van-Dells play at the Executive Inn's Showroom Lounge. Remember the Van Dells??
mainstreetmaury.com
Former Central standout enters portal, comes out at Western Kentucky
Red is a good Christmas color. Nonte Davis will be seeing plenty of it for the next few months, though, as the former Columbia Central football standout is set to play his final collegiate season at Western Kentucky after spending the past five years at UT-Martin.
WBKO
Man arrested for Auburn woman’s murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested in connection to the death of an Auburn woman on Dec. 11. On Sunday, Dec. 11, Franklin Police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends discovered Felecia Peacock unconscious in her hotel room.
Woman severely injured after hit by her own vehicle at Oak Grove car wash
A woman was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after she was reportedly run over by her own vehicle in Kentucky Saturday morning.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Transported Following Sunday Night North Main Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman injured in a wreck on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 7 pm an SUV driven by 70-year-old Glenda Russell was northbound when a mechanical issue caused her vehicle to slow down. Russell’s vehicle was then struck by a car driven by 36-year-old Bradley Hansell, of Hopkinsville, from behind.
Top 3 Christmas Towns In Kentucky . They’re Magical.
There is something special about Christmas in Kentucky. The air is crisp and the decorations are abundant, making it a truly magical time of year, from the lights and decorations to the delicious food and bourbon, it’s a time of year that brings joy and magic to everyone who celebrates it. And no Christmas in Kentucky is complete without a visit to the list of Christmas town below.
