Caldwell County, KY

yoursportsedge.com

Lyon County 9th in First Boys RPI Rankings of the Season

The first boys’ basketball RPI rankings of the season have been released by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. In the 2nd Region, the defending champions stand at the top of the list as the calendar prepares to flip into the 2023 portion of the 2022-2023 season. Lyon County...
LYON COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Todd Central Rolls Into Championship of Chappel Allen Memorial Classic

Todd County Central is hoping to use the holiday basketball schedule to gain some momentum heading into the early January schedule that includes district games and the All A Classic region tournament. The Rebels used one of their best starts this season to put the hammer down on South Fulton,...
SOUTH FULTON, TN
yoursportsedge.com

Livingston Scores 5 Points in Closing Seconds to Trip Caldwell 54-52

Livingston Central scored five points in the closing seconds of a wild finish to Monday’s game against Caldwell County. That allowed the Cardinals to pull out a 54-52 decision in the St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah — and avenge a 58-57 loss to the Tigers a week ago in Smithland.
PADUCAH, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Muhlenberg Uses Charity Stripe to Hold Off Trigg Girls

Muhlenberg County made almost three times as many free throws as visiting Trigg County attempted on Monday, helping the Lady Mustangs hold off the Lady Wildcats 56-48. The Lady Mustangs finished 29 of 40 from the line, including 14 of 16 attempts in the fourth quarter, to pick up their third straight victory.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Max’s Moment – Hargrove’s 3 Keys Cards’ Comeback

Sophomore Mason Hargrove buried a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to help Livingston Central pull out a 54-52 victory over Caldwell County on Monday at the St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah. Hargrove’s 3 tied the game, then Caldwell called a timeout with 0:00.9 seconds remaining. However, the Tigers did...
PADUCAH, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Plunkette Talks Beating Falcons, Season Goals

Dawson Springs freshman Jaydon Plunkette had 14 points and was named Game MVP after helping the Panthers turn back Fort Campbell 49-43 Monday in the St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah. YSE caught up with Plunkette, who talked about the win over Fort Campbell and the Panthers’ goals for this...
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Rockets at Top of 2nd Region RPI Rankings

The first girls’ basketball RPI rankings of the season have been released by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. In the 2nd Region, it was close at the top, but the defending 5th District champion Crittenden County stands at the top of the initial rankings of the season. Crittenden...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Wildcats Get Back Into Win Column, Down Thomas Nelson by 14

Trigg County snapped a three-game losing streak but the final product didn’t leave coach Mason Burgett feeling warm and fuzzy. The Wildcats defeated Thomas Nelson 71-57 in the semifinals of the Chappel Allen Memorial Classic Monday at Wildcat Gym. It was a sluggish early effort against the winless Generals, but Trigg found its footing in the third quarter to turn a 12-point halftime lead into a 27-point advantage.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Trigg County’s Tiler Ware

Despite his high school athletic career coming to an end last year, Murray State University freshman Tiler Ware is still putting to use lessons and values learned as a Trigg County Wildcat as he embarks on the next phase of his life. Tiler suited up for both the Wildcat football...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Christian County

A traffic stop on Hopkinsville Bypass in Christian County led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 54-year-old Teresa Hayes after her vehicle crossed the center yellow line multiple times and she failed to use a turn signal. A law enforcement K9 reportedly...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Severely Injured In Lafayette Road Wreck

A woman was severely injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Lafayette Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and ran off the road causing the vehicle to overturn, and ejecting her. The driver was flown from the scene to a Nashville hospital with what were termed severe injuries.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Lady Falcons Top Cloverport for Season Sweep

The Fort Campbell girls’ basketball team beat Cloverport for the second time in a week on Saturday, overcoming 29 turnovers to hold off the host Lady Aces 31-23. The Lady Falcons won the first meeting by 25 points and looked to be on the way to another lopsided game with a 10-5 lead after the first quarter. Rosella Rajj scored six, and Charlize Cruz added four for Fort Campbell.
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky transportation crews to pretreat roads ahead of snow expected Thursday

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews on Tuesday will start ramping up pretreating efforts along highways in west Kentucky in anticipation of snowfall Thursday night. Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected, and Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent...
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

Traffic Alert: Hwy 81 South closed due to overturned semi

MCCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Highway 81 South is closed between Revelett Stroud Road and Highway 2226, according to McLean County Sheriff’s Office. They say that closure is due to a crash involving an overturned semi. We are working to learn more about the situation. We will update this...
MCLEAN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Structure fire blocks Cuba Road in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a structure fire is blocking Cuba Road in southside Mayfield. According to a Tuesday release from the cabinet, the blockage is near the McDonalds between Farthing Street and Sunset Drive. Emergency personnel have placed fire hoses across the roadway, the release...
MAYFIELD, KY

