Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
Lyon County 9th in First Boys RPI Rankings of the Season
The first boys’ basketball RPI rankings of the season have been released by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. In the 2nd Region, the defending champions stand at the top of the list as the calendar prepares to flip into the 2023 portion of the 2022-2023 season. Lyon County...
yoursportsedge.com
Todd Central Rolls Into Championship of Chappel Allen Memorial Classic
Todd County Central is hoping to use the holiday basketball schedule to gain some momentum heading into the early January schedule that includes district games and the All A Classic region tournament. The Rebels used one of their best starts this season to put the hammer down on South Fulton,...
yoursportsedge.com
Livingston Scores 5 Points in Closing Seconds to Trip Caldwell 54-52
Livingston Central scored five points in the closing seconds of a wild finish to Monday’s game against Caldwell County. That allowed the Cardinals to pull out a 54-52 decision in the St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah — and avenge a 58-57 loss to the Tigers a week ago in Smithland.
yoursportsedge.com
Muhlenberg Uses Charity Stripe to Hold Off Trigg Girls
Muhlenberg County made almost three times as many free throws as visiting Trigg County attempted on Monday, helping the Lady Mustangs hold off the Lady Wildcats 56-48. The Lady Mustangs finished 29 of 40 from the line, including 14 of 16 attempts in the fourth quarter, to pick up their third straight victory.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Hargrove’s 3 Keys Cards’ Comeback
Sophomore Mason Hargrove buried a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to help Livingston Central pull out a 54-52 victory over Caldwell County on Monday at the St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah. Hargrove’s 3 tied the game, then Caldwell called a timeout with 0:00.9 seconds remaining. However, the Tigers did...
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Plunkette Talks Beating Falcons, Season Goals
Dawson Springs freshman Jaydon Plunkette had 14 points and was named Game MVP after helping the Panthers turn back Fort Campbell 49-43 Monday in the St. Mary Christmas Classic in Paducah. YSE caught up with Plunkette, who talked about the win over Fort Campbell and the Panthers’ goals for this...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Rockets at Top of 2nd Region RPI Rankings
The first girls’ basketball RPI rankings of the season have been released by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association. In the 2nd Region, it was close at the top, but the defending 5th District champion Crittenden County stands at the top of the initial rankings of the season. Crittenden...
yoursportsedge.com
Wildcats Get Back Into Win Column, Down Thomas Nelson by 14
Trigg County snapped a three-game losing streak but the final product didn’t leave coach Mason Burgett feeling warm and fuzzy. The Wildcats defeated Thomas Nelson 71-57 in the semifinals of the Chappel Allen Memorial Classic Monday at Wildcat Gym. It was a sluggish early effort against the winless Generals, but Trigg found its footing in the third quarter to turn a 12-point halftime lead into a 27-point advantage.
yoursportsedge.com
Chick-fil-A ‘Triple-A’ – Trigg County’s Tiler Ware
Despite his high school athletic career coming to an end last year, Murray State University freshman Tiler Ware is still putting to use lessons and values learned as a Trigg County Wildcat as he embarks on the next phase of his life. Tiler suited up for both the Wildcat football...
whvoradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Christian County
A traffic stop on Hopkinsville Bypass in Christian County led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 54-year-old Teresa Hayes after her vehicle crossed the center yellow line multiple times and she failed to use a turn signal. A law enforcement K9 reportedly...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Severely Injured In Lafayette Road Wreck
A woman was severely injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Lafayette Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver lost control and ran off the road causing the vehicle to overturn, and ejecting her. The driver was flown from the scene to a Nashville hospital with what were termed severe injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured Sunday In Christian County Three Vehicle Crash
A wreck on US 68 in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Ronda Johnson was crossing US 68 from Petsch Lane and pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by April McGowan. The crash caused...
wpsdlocal6.com
Five men face thousands in fines for illegally guiding hunters in west Kentucky
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Four Kentucky men and a New Jersey man face thousands of dollars in fines after they pleaded guilty to multiple counts of illegally guiding hunters. One of the men also pleaded guilty to illegal use of bait. Altogether, Calloway County District Judge Randall A. Hutchens...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Falcons Top Cloverport for Season Sweep
The Fort Campbell girls’ basketball team beat Cloverport for the second time in a week on Saturday, overcoming 29 turnovers to hold off the host Lady Aces 31-23. The Lady Falcons won the first meeting by 25 points and looked to be on the way to another lopsided game with a 10-5 lead after the first quarter. Rosella Rajj scored six, and Charlize Cruz added four for Fort Campbell.
westkentuckystar.com
Livingston County Sheriff looking for a person and vehicle possibly associated with theft
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating an individual and a vehicle that could be associated with theft. Few details have been released about the theft, but deputies would like to speak with 47-year-old Brenden K. Tuttle about the case. Deputies are also looking for the silver...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky transportation crews to pretreat roads ahead of snow expected Thursday
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says crews on Tuesday will start ramping up pretreating efforts along highways in west Kentucky in anticipation of snowfall Thursday night. Local 6 is issuing a Weather Authority Alert for Thursday night through Saturday. Dangerously cold temperatures are expected, and Local 6 Chief Meteorologist Trent...
wevv.com
Man arrested on warrant for child molesting in Henderson County, sheriff says
A Henderson County, Kentucky man is behind bars after being picked up on an out-of-state warrant for child molesting, according to authorities. In a news release, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office says that 31-year-old Jonathan Svare of Reed is the man arrested. According to HCSO, Svare was arrested after Deputies...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Hwy 81 South closed due to overturned semi
MCCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Highway 81 South is closed between Revelett Stroud Road and Highway 2226, according to McLean County Sheriff’s Office. They say that closure is due to a crash involving an overturned semi. We are working to learn more about the situation. We will update this...
Woman severely injured after hit by her own vehicle at Oak Grove car wash
A woman was flown to a Middle Tennessee hospital after she was reportedly run over by her own vehicle in Kentucky Saturday morning.
wpsdlocal6.com
Structure fire blocks Cuba Road in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a structure fire is blocking Cuba Road in southside Mayfield. According to a Tuesday release from the cabinet, the blockage is near the McDonalds between Farthing Street and Sunset Drive. Emergency personnel have placed fire hoses across the roadway, the release...
Comments / 0