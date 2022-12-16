The Fort Campbell girls’ basketball team beat Cloverport for the second time in a week on Saturday, overcoming 29 turnovers to hold off the host Lady Aces 31-23. The Lady Falcons won the first meeting by 25 points and looked to be on the way to another lopsided game with a 10-5 lead after the first quarter. Rosella Rajj scored six, and Charlize Cruz added four for Fort Campbell.

