Read full article on original website
Related
Delish
Cookie Butter
Cookie butter is the easiest sweet condiment to upgrade practically any and everything you'd like to give a sweet boost too. Similar to the beloved Trader Joe's cookie butter, it only takes 10 minutes to put this sweet treat together—no last-minute run to the store required. While we'll never get over our love for peanut butter, this cookie butter adds the perfect sweet, spiced touch to the creamiest base to shake things up in the most delicious way. Plus, it makes for the sweetest homemade food gift!
Delish
One-Pot Whole Roast Chicken Risotto
This one-pot chicken dish is comfort food at its finest, creamy sweetcorn risotto and whole roast chicken, perfect for family dinner or as a casual dinner party dish. Minimal prep is needed and then you leave to bake, meaning you get the creaminess of the risotto without having to stand there and stir. Winner, winner chicken dinner!
Delish
Shrimp Cocktail
Homemade Shrimp Cocktail Is So Much Better Than Store-Bought Homemade Shrimp Cocktail Is So Much Better Than Store-Bought. It's indisputable: Shrimp cocktail is a classic. While it may seem old-fashioned, it's remained a party app staple for a reason. Ready in under an hour, this shrimp appetizer is so easy to prepare, making it a perfect last-minute appetizer for any party you want to add some fancy flare to. While you might be tempted to buy store-bought, trust us—making it homemade makes all the difference. To give this classic dish an upgrade, we transformed the classic cocktail sauce into a zesty, ultra-flavorful condiment you'll want to pair with all your seafood dinners.
15 Photos That Make Me Want To Never Set Foot In Another Kitchen As Long I Live
Guess I'll HAVE to just order pizza for the 40,000th time.
Delish
Swedish Meatballs
Our Swedish Meatballs Will Spare You A Trek To IKEA Our Swedish Meatballs Will Spare You A Trek To IKEA. No trip to Ikea necessary–these homemade Swedish meatballs are a quick, easy and insanely delicious weeknight dinner you can make right at home. Ready in 20 minutes, you'll be digging into a plate in the time it would take you to make the trek to the famous cafeteria. Spooned over noodles—with a side of homemade cranberry sauce of course—this is comfort food at its finest.
Delish
Lemony Chicken & Potatoes With Feta
Made this? Let us know how it went in the comments below. Step 1Preheat oven to 425°. In a 13"by-9" baking dish, toss potatoes, lemon, 2 tablespoons oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt, and a few grinds of pepper. Roast until potatoes just start to turn golden, 14 to 16 minutes.
Delish
M&S Is Selling Giant Cocktail Ice Balls Just In Time For Festive Cocktails
If you've been to a fancy cocktail bar, it's likely your drink has been presented with a super fancy shmancy spherical ice ball at least once. Not only do they look great, spherical ice is more slow-melting, meaning way less dilution in your drink - a big reason why bartenders love them.
Delish
Creamy Gochujang White Chicken Chili
This creamy, red-tinted spin on white chicken chili incorporates gochujang for a unique spin on a classic winter dinner. Gochujang, an umami-packed Korean red chili paste that is both sweet and savory, gives lots of chili flavor without adding a ton of heat, meaning this can be enjoyed by everyone in the family (even the spice-averse).
Delish
Taco Spaghetti
One-pot taco spaghetti is a fast-as-can-be weeknight dinner that pairs all your favorite taco fixin’s with spaghetti rather than taco shells. It's perfect for those nights when you just cannot stand the thought of a sink full of dirty dishes. Everything here comes together in one pot—from browning the beef to simmering the sauce, even boiling the spaghetti! Read on for our top tips for making this one-pot spaghetti the best it can be:
Delish
Brûléed Brie Crostini
Mini brie toasts are a super-easy appetizer, and caramelizing the tops is a great party trick. The crunchy sugar topping gives way to an oozy slice of brie and sweet jam. Assemble the toasts and wait to brûlée the top for when you’re ready to serve them; that way, the brie is warm and melty, and you get to show off a bit.
Delish
Pinwheel Sandwiches
Pinwheel sandwiches are here with their totally retro swirls, ready to be packed into lunchboxes, piled onto game day spreads, or just eaten as an afternoon snack. They’re easy to assemble, look great on a platter, and are ideal for a party. To make them, you'll layer flour tortillas with ranch-flavored mayonnaise, sliced cheese, deli meats, and lettuce. All that's left to do is roll them up tightly and slice. See, simple!
Delish
Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
We all love classic buffalo wings on game day, but sometimes we crave something a little bit more creative than the staple app, with the same buffalo flavors we know and love. Enter: Buffalo chicken meatballs. Ground chicken is formed into meatballs with breadcrumbs and plenty of seasoning, before being drenched in the signature hot buffalo sauce (we even added crumbled blue cheese to ours for a little extra oomph 😎). Ready in 30 minutes, these meatballs are a flavor-packed app you can have ready in no time, so you don't have to miss any of the big game.
Delish
Ina Garten Isn't Convinced That Bay Leaves Do Anything
Open just about any cookbook and there will be many recipes calling for a bay leaf or two. But just how useful is this common ingredient when it comes to changing the flavor of a dish?. It's a tricky question, and one courageous listener of The New Yorker Radio Hour...
Delish
Indonesian Chicken Soup
I have a deep love of aromatic, brothy soups with noodles. When I learned about Indonesian chicken soup, otherwise known as soto ayam, I knew I had to try it out. This soup can be identified by different names in various parts of Indonesia. There are also Chinese roots to the soup, and it’s common to see it linked to Malaysian cuisine.
Delish
Amish Beef & Noodles
The Amish have made many amazing contributions to the world of food (pies, friendship bread, haystack dinners, Amish peanut butter ... and the list goes on!), but no dish is more iconic than beef and noodles. Chunks of juicy slow-cooked beef mingling with tender egg noodles in a rich broth? It’s comfort in a bowl.
Comments / 0