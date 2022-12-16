Homemade Shrimp Cocktail Is So Much Better Than Store-Bought Homemade Shrimp Cocktail Is So Much Better Than Store-Bought. It's indisputable: Shrimp cocktail is a classic. While it may seem old-fashioned, it's remained a party app staple for a reason. Ready in under an hour, this shrimp appetizer is so easy to prepare, making it a perfect last-minute appetizer for any party you want to add some fancy flare to. While you might be tempted to buy store-bought, trust us—making it homemade makes all the difference. To give this classic dish an upgrade, we transformed the classic cocktail sauce into a zesty, ultra-flavorful condiment you'll want to pair with all your seafood dinners.

19 HOURS AGO