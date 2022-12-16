West Stockbridge — If not for the West Stockbridge Chamber Players, there would, of course, be less world-class music performed in town. But there would also be less of a town hall to perform it in. Because the Players (clarinetist Catherine Hudgins and several of her friends from the Boston Symphony Orchestra), have, since 2009, seen fit to support the Campaign to Restore the Old Town Hall by giving several benefit performances each year. The group will give its last performance of 2022, a program of Debussy, Beach, Mozart, and Schumann, on Wednesday, December 28, at 5 p.m., in the West Stockbridge Congregational Church.

WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO