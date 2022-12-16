Read full article on original website
Related
theberkshireedge.com
BITS & BYTES: Mary Ann Palermo at Roe Jan Brewing Co; Berkshire County Historical Society year recap; Olana State Historic Site updates; Community Health Programs offers Covid vaccine to kids; Advance tickets to summer Shakespeare and Co; MASS MoCA opens Black Stars: Writing in the Dark
View Jason Moran’s Black Stars: Writing in the Dark at MASS MoCA. North Adams— MASS MoCA opened Black Stars: Writing in the Dark, an installation bringing together works on paper and mixed-media staged sculptures by pianist, composer, and artist Jason Moran. On view in B6: The Robert W. Wilson Building through 2024, the exhibition – curated by Alexandra Foradas – visualizes the embodied experiences of making and listening to live music and explores the residues and memories that music-making leaves behind.
theberkshireedge.com
Great Barrington Select Board shoots down proposed shuttle service to Wassaic, N.Y. MetroNorth train station
Great Barrington — During its regular meeting on Monday, December 19, a majority of the Select Board rejected the idea of a shuttle bus service from the town to the Wassaic, N.Y. MetroNorth train station. The town is scheduled to receive $150,000 from the state for the research and...
theberkshireedge.com
PREVIEW: West Stockbridge Chamber Players’ winter concert benefits historical society
West Stockbridge — If not for the West Stockbridge Chamber Players, there would, of course, be less world-class music performed in town. But there would also be less of a town hall to perform it in. Because the Players (clarinetist Catherine Hudgins and several of her friends from the Boston Symphony Orchestra), have, since 2009, seen fit to support the Campaign to Restore the Old Town Hall by giving several benefit performances each year. The group will give its last performance of 2022, a program of Debussy, Beach, Mozart, and Schumann, on Wednesday, December 28, at 5 p.m., in the West Stockbridge Congregational Church.
theberkshireedge.com
South County students issue concerns about potential merged school district
Berkshire County — Concerns students have over a planned school district merger were brought to the attention of the Eight Town School District Planning Board on Wednesday, December 14. Director for the South Berkshire Community Health Coalition Laura Rodriguez spoke to the board along with Mount Everett High School...
New Milford Restaurant Set to Close Its Doors After 25 Years in Business
25 years, and just like that, it's about to be a memory. The Cookhouse in New Milford will close its doors on January 2, 2023. In a Wednesday (12/14/22) Facebook post, owner Rob Ryder wrote the following:. We are sad to announce the The Cookhouse will be close on New...
Banned From Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, Here’s What Happened
It seems that shopping for me has gotten a little more complicated. Most of us have a favorite store to shop at. I'm not sure what it is but there are a handful of stores that I actually enjoy spending a few hours simply walking around. I enjoy shopping and people-watching at Walmart, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls, all great stores, but there is one store that I really LOVE shopping at, and that's Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
Winter Storm: These Capital Region Cities Should Expect 12″+ Snow
Tonight’s the night. What started as a small probability one week ago has grown into a full blown Winter Storm ready to slap the Capital Region. The storm has been sliding across the country all week, wreaking havoc and destruction with blizzards in the Plains and tornadoes in the South.
Winter Storm could dump 24 inches in Berkshires
MassDOT has issued a warning, saying parks of Berkshire County could see up to 24 inches of snow Friday. Some areas of Franklin and Hampshire County could see 12 inches of snow.
WWLP 22News
LIVE RADAR: Temperatures impact snowfall amounts across Massachusetts
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest winter storm is forecast to bring heavy wet snow to parts of western Massachusetts. In the continuous track of the latest winter storm, there is going to be some warmer air that moves into western Massachusetts. With the milder air present, especially in the valley, there will be rain from Springfield up to Northampton.
Schenectady man arraigned on murder charge
A Schenectady man was arraigned in Schenectady County Court on Tuesday, on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder, among other charges. Anthony Romero, 24, was arrested back in November.
WATCH: Press conference on missing Schenectady teen
Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford will be holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. in regard to missing 14-year-old, Samantha Humphrey. She was reported missing on November 27.
New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey
During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images of her leaving the general location.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Slippery highway conditions result in fatality
GREENVILLE – Slippery road conditions from Thursday evening’s snow have resulted in a fatal accident on Interstate 84 in the Town of Greenville. State Police at the scene of the accident shortly before 7:30 p.m. said a tractor-trailer slid off the road. Fire officials at the scene said the vehicle went down an embankment.
Woman Arrested for Robbery in Troy, She Was Living In A Storage Unit?
Is it legal or illegal to live in a storage unit in New York State? I have never given this question much thought before learning that a woman has been arrested after New York State Police found her living in a storage unit in Troy. According to Simply Self Storage,...
ACSO: Albany man had 6.5k bags of heroin in car
An Albany man, who was recently nabbed on felony drug charges, can add two counts of illegal gun possession to his list, according to Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Two Arrested After String of Shoplifting Incidents
State police say two people were arrested after several shoplifting incidents during this past summer. James Galarneau of Albany and Megan M. Laprade of Massena were both charged with four counts of Petit Larceny, three counts of Conspiracy in the 6th degree, and Scheme to Defraud in the 2nd degree.
WRGB
6,500 bags of Fentanyl seized following traffic stop in Albany, says sheriff's office
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested an Albany man, who is now facing weapons and drug charges. Investigators say 52-year-old David M Nelson was found to be operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. Deputies then recovered over 6,500 bags of...
Pair arrested following multiple shoplifting incidents
State police arrested James Galarneau, 45 of Albany and Megan M. Laprade, 43 of Massena on December 12. The pair were allegedly involved in multiple shoplifting incidents.
PD: Man wanted in September caught stealing packages
Police arrested George Harrell, 47 of Albany on December 14. Harrell was allegedly involved in stealing packages from porches which he was also wanted for back in September.
Two juveniles arrested in separate investigations
Troy detectives arrested two juveniles, 17 in separate investigation on December 15. The two allegedly had loaded, illegal handguns.
Comments / 0