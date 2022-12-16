ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Barrington, MA

Comments / 0

Related
theberkshireedge.com

BITS & BYTES: Mary Ann Palermo at Roe Jan Brewing Co; Berkshire County Historical Society year recap; Olana State Historic Site updates; Community Health Programs offers Covid vaccine to kids; Advance tickets to summer Shakespeare and Co; MASS MoCA opens Black Stars: Writing in the Dark

View Jason Moran’s Black Stars: Writing in the Dark at MASS MoCA. North Adams— MASS MoCA opened Black Stars: Writing in the Dark, an installation bringing together works on paper and mixed-media staged sculptures by pianist, composer, and artist Jason Moran. On view in B6: The Robert W. Wilson Building through 2024, the exhibition – curated by Alexandra Foradas – visualizes the embodied experiences of making and listening to live music and explores the residues and memories that music-making leaves behind.
HILLSDALE, NY
theberkshireedge.com

PREVIEW: West Stockbridge Chamber Players’ winter concert benefits historical society

West Stockbridge — If not for the West Stockbridge Chamber Players, there would, of course, be less world-class music performed in town. But there would also be less of a town hall to perform it in. Because the Players (clarinetist Catherine Hudgins and several of her friends from the Boston Symphony Orchestra), have, since 2009, seen fit to support the Campaign to Restore the Old Town Hall by giving several benefit performances each year. The group will give its last performance of 2022, a program of Debussy, Beach, Mozart, and Schumann, on Wednesday, December 28, at 5 p.m., in the West Stockbridge Congregational Church.
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, MA
94.3 Lite FM

Banned From Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria, Here’s What Happened

It seems that shopping for me has gotten a little more complicated. Most of us have a favorite store to shop at. I'm not sure what it is but there are a handful of stores that I actually enjoy spending a few hours simply walking around. I enjoy shopping and people-watching at Walmart, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls, all great stores, but there is one store that I really LOVE shopping at, and that's Target at the Poughkeepsie Galleria.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WWLP 22News

LIVE RADAR: Temperatures impact snowfall amounts across Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The latest winter storm is forecast to bring heavy wet snow to parts of western Massachusetts. In the continuous track of the latest winter storm, there is going to be some warmer air that moves into western Massachusetts. With the milder air present, especially in the valley, there will be rain from Springfield up to Northampton.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS10 ABC

New details in case of missing Samantha Humphrey

During a press conference near a command center set up along the Mohawk River, Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford told reporters that images from security cameras on the night Samantha Humphrey went missing capture her walking near an area along the Mohawk River. However, he says that his detectives have found no images of her leaving the general location.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Slippery highway conditions result in fatality

GREENVILLE – Slippery road conditions from Thursday evening’s snow have resulted in a fatal accident on Interstate 84 in the Town of Greenville. State Police at the scene of the accident shortly before 7:30 p.m. said a tractor-trailer slid off the road. Fire officials at the scene said the vehicle went down an embankment.
GREENVILLE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Arrested After String of Shoplifting Incidents

State police say two people were arrested after several shoplifting incidents during this past summer. James Galarneau of Albany and Megan M. Laprade of Massena were both charged with four counts of Petit Larceny, three counts of Conspiracy in the 6th degree, and Scheme to Defraud in the 2nd degree.
MASSENA, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy