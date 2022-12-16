ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Bayou Border Battle Day One

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The inaugural Bayou Border Battle hosted by Sulphur High School at the Legacy Center tipped off on Monday for day one of the two day tournament as teams from Texas, and Louisiana headed to Lake Charles for the tournament. The day began at 3:30 as...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

LAKE CHARLES MENORAH LIGHTING

LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SOWELA Spotlight: Spring enrollment begins

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The holiday break is here and registration is now underway for the Spring semester at SOWELA Technical Community College. Interim Executive Director of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs Allison Dering joined the Sunrise crew this morning and says those who are registering now will have access to the full array of classes they offer.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 18, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 18, 2022. Wesley James Yokum Jr., 20, Crowley: Possession of stolen things under $25,000. Dewayne Eugene Davis, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; resisting an officer; out of state detainer. Selby Nicole Blanchard, 29, Sulphur: Possession of...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

First ever public menorah lighting in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The community celebrated the first ever public Hanukkah menorah lighting in the City of Lake Charles. “This is the holiday of Hanukkah we are celebrating right now. A massive, big huge celebration for Lake Charles, Louisiana with a really great menorah coming from Chabad of Baton Rouge,” Rabbi Barry Weinstein said.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Protecting your pets during cold weather

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the cold air sweeps into southwest Louisiana, it can make for frigid conditions for people and their pets. Owner of Prien Lake Animal Hospital Dr. Chang said pets should be kept indoors if possible. “if you have dogs, outside dogs, I think it’s imperative...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Grand Cove hosts Christmas celebration

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Grand Cove Nursing and Rehab Center celebrated Christmas with its residents. It was a chance for the residents to spend time with each other and family members as COVID prevented visitation before. A local band played as the residents received a gift and got to...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight. Authorities said there was a small release with the fire, but no offsite impact. No injuries were reported. Several viewers reported hearing the explosion.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Many in west DeRidder without water

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Many residents in west DeRidder are without water after a tree fell on a water line, according to DeRidder City Hall. Workers were working to repair the line until 9:45 p.m. Monday, when flooded conditions made the work environment unsafe, DeRidder City Hall said. DeRidder City...
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Colder weather means colder water and a potential for bursting pipes. Keeping water constantly circulating is important to prevent water freezing inside pipes. “The reason we’re telling you to run your water is so that you have a stream of water recirculating in your line...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Westlake city officials sworn into office

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Westlake will start the new year with several new and familiar faces. Council members, the police chief and mayor were sworn in Tuesday evening. Hal McMillin will serve the city for the next four years, and he is hitting the ground running. His first order...
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles audiologist explains ways to live with tinnitus

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Have you experienced persistent ringing in your ears after COVID?. Tinnitus is an incurable ringing in the ears and can be debilitating. For Stephanie Bordelon, it’s exactly that. She said her life is on hold since experiencing the condition after having COVID. “It’s hard...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Oberlin mayor-elect takes staff walkout in stride

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin will soon have a new mayor and now, unexpectedly, has two new employees. The 3-person office staff of the Town of Oberlin walked out Monday morning. At least two expected to be fired by incoming mayor Larry Alexander. The new faces...
OBERLIN, LA
KPLC TV

Salvation Army seeking donations with bell ringers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Salvation Army is asking for your help this Christmas. During the holiday season, bell ringers outside local stores are asking for donations which directly help individuals and families in need, and go toward a shelter to house the homeless. The Salvation Army has even...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

DeRidder Social Security Office temporarily closes for renovations

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The DeRidder Social Security Office on 807 South Pine St. is scheduled to temporarily close for renovations beginning Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The office is scheduled to reopen on Friday, March 31, 2023. During the closure, DeRidder area residents can visit the Leesville office at 2100...
DERIDDER, LA

