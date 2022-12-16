Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
Bayou Border Battle Day One
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The inaugural Bayou Border Battle hosted by Sulphur High School at the Legacy Center tipped off on Monday for day one of the two day tournament as teams from Texas, and Louisiana headed to Lake Charles for the tournament. The day began at 3:30 as...
KPLC TV
LAKE CHARLES MENORAH LIGHTING
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
KPLC TV
SOWELA Spotlight: Spring enrollment begins
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The holiday break is here and registration is now underway for the Spring semester at SOWELA Technical Community College. Interim Executive Director of Enrollment Management and Student Affairs Allison Dering joined the Sunrise crew this morning and says those who are registering now will have access to the full array of classes they offer.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 18, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 18, 2022. Wesley James Yokum Jr., 20, Crowley: Possession of stolen things under $25,000. Dewayne Eugene Davis, 25, Lake Charles: Possession of synthetic marijuana; resisting an officer; out of state detainer. Selby Nicole Blanchard, 29, Sulphur: Possession of...
KPLC TV
First ever public menorah lighting in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The community celebrated the first ever public Hanukkah menorah lighting in the City of Lake Charles. “This is the holiday of Hanukkah we are celebrating right now. A massive, big huge celebration for Lake Charles, Louisiana with a really great menorah coming from Chabad of Baton Rouge,” Rabbi Barry Weinstein said.
KPLC TV
Protecting your pets during cold weather
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As the cold air sweeps into southwest Louisiana, it can make for frigid conditions for people and their pets. Owner of Prien Lake Animal Hospital Dr. Chang said pets should be kept indoors if possible. “if you have dogs, outside dogs, I think it’s imperative...
KPLC TV
Grand Cove hosts Christmas celebration
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Grand Cove Nursing and Rehab Center celebrated Christmas with its residents. It was a chance for the residents to spend time with each other and family members as COVID prevented visitation before. A local band played as the residents received a gift and got to...
KPLC TV
Small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was a small fire at Westlake Polymers overnight. Authorities said there was a small release with the fire, but no offsite impact. No injuries were reported. Several viewers reported hearing the explosion.
KPLC TV
Many in west DeRidder without water
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Many residents in west DeRidder are without water after a tree fell on a water line, according to DeRidder City Hall. Workers were working to repair the line until 9:45 p.m. Monday, when flooded conditions made the work environment unsafe, DeRidder City Hall said. DeRidder City...
KPLC TV
Boy Scouts of America combine outdoors and Christmas with Reindeer Games
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The third annual Reindeer Games took place at Prien Lake Park. This event was hosted by the Boy Scouts of America to combine Christmas, the outdoors, and fun. There were plenty of stations to work through, like a circuit board Christmas tree and branding a...
KPLC TV
Tips to keep water pipes from bursting during the cold
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Colder weather means colder water and a potential for bursting pipes. Keeping water constantly circulating is important to prevent water freezing inside pipes. “The reason we’re telling you to run your water is so that you have a stream of water recirculating in your line...
KPLC TV
Houston teen arrested in connection with 3 Lake Charles armed robberies
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Houston juvenile has been arrested in connection to three armed robberies of businesses in Lake Charles, according to the Lake Charles Police Department. The armed robberies took place on November 28, December 5, and December 9, 2022, at businesses located on Gerstner Memorial Drive,...
KPLC TV
Westlake city officials sworn into office
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Westlake will start the new year with several new and familiar faces. Council members, the police chief and mayor were sworn in Tuesday evening. Hal McMillin will serve the city for the next four years, and he is hitting the ground running. His first order...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles audiologist explains ways to live with tinnitus
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Have you experienced persistent ringing in your ears after COVID?. Tinnitus is an incurable ringing in the ears and can be debilitating. For Stephanie Bordelon, it’s exactly that. She said her life is on hold since experiencing the condition after having COVID. “It’s hard...
KPLC TV
Funeral procession of 18-wheelers drive through DeRidder in honor of truck driver
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - A convoy of 18-wheelers made their way through DeRidder on Monday, Dec. 19 as part of the funeral procession for a truck driver who died in a fatal accident on Hwy 112. The funeral procession for Katlin Wayne Powell was led by the same blue truck...
KPLC TV
Oberlin mayor-elect takes staff walkout in stride
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Town of Oberlin will soon have a new mayor and now, unexpectedly, has two new employees. The 3-person office staff of the Town of Oberlin walked out Monday morning. At least two expected to be fired by incoming mayor Larry Alexander. The new faces...
KPLC TV
Water service restored and boil advisory issued for parts of DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder says water service has been restored to all customers following a break in the city’s water line caused by a falling tree. Officials say the city’s pressure is stable and is building back up. The following areas will be under...
KPLC TV
Salvation Army seeking donations with bell ringers
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Salvation Army is asking for your help this Christmas. During the holiday season, bell ringers outside local stores are asking for donations which directly help individuals and families in need, and go toward a shelter to house the homeless. The Salvation Army has even...
KPLC TV
Toddler suffers life-threatening injuries in babysitter’s care, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) – A toddler in Louisiana was hospitalized Thursday with life-threatening injuries while in the care of a babysitter. A probable cause report obtained by WAFB states Howard Youngblood, 36, was arrested for second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. According to the report, Youngblood told authorities...
KPLC TV
DeRidder Social Security Office temporarily closes for renovations
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - The DeRidder Social Security Office on 807 South Pine St. is scheduled to temporarily close for renovations beginning Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The office is scheduled to reopen on Friday, March 31, 2023. During the closure, DeRidder area residents can visit the Leesville office at 2100...
Comments / 0