Sharon Jones
5d ago

prayers for this family 🙏 I am originally from Webster County and this is devastating anywhere. God will provide for them. Continued prayers 🙏 going up.❤️

14news.com

Evansville Sewer Dept. closing Petersburg Rd. through Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Sewer Department will be closing Petersburg Road on Tuesday. They say that closure is expected to be on Petersburg Rd. between Petersburg Place and Greendale Road for sewer work. According to a release, the road will close Tuesday, December 20 and will reopen Wednesday,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Traffic accident leaves many without internet in Carmi

CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Many Carmi residents are sitting home without internet because of a crash that happened earlier Tuesday afternoon. The Carmi Police Department says that the accident, which happened on Oak and 7th Street, pulled down power and fiber optic lines. Crews were able to restore power, but police say that the “extensive […]
CARMI, IL
k105.com

Fire heavily damages Falls of Rough home

A fire has heavily damaged a Falls of Rough home. Saturday night at approximately 8:55, the Falls of Rough and Caneyville Fire Departments responded to the 300 block of Circle Hill Road (off Bluebird Road) and found heavy smoke coming from the attic of the home. Firefighters made entry and...
FALLS OF ROUGH, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD looking for missing man who never came home from work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is looking for a man who never came home from work. Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing on December 10. EPD says the last time that Colbert’s family made contact with him was on December 9 through text messages. Police note Colbert never […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews respond to Evansville Cold Storage for ammonia leak

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews were called to the 4500 block of Hitch Peters Road. Dispatch says the call came in around 11:12 a.m. and was for an ammonia leak. Officials on scene say the leak was caused during maintenance and on a compressor. Employees were being...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Boulware Mission Center offering gambling addiction treatment

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Boulware Mission in Owensboro now offers gambling addiction treatment. That’s according to the Kentucky Council on Problem Gambling. The council says Boulware is the first in the state to offer both outpatient and residential gambling addiction treatment. Services are available for men ages 18...
OWENSBORO, KY
WTHI

Local couple dies in Knox Co. crash

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a crash in Knox County. Indiana State Police say the crash involved a car and a semi. It happened just afer 6:30 Monday night on U.S. 41 at Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes. Police say Russell Wilson, 60, from Princeton, was...
VINCENNES, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Emergency crews respond to early morning crash

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Emergency crews responded to a crash at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Spurgeon Road and Sate Road 68. The original call came in to report a vehicle that hit a utility pole. Additional information has yet to be released. This is a developing story, Eyewitness […]
LYNNVILLE, IN
14news.com

Multiple car crash in Warrick Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A multi car accident happened in Warrick County on Monday night. Responders were called to the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Epworth Road this evening just before 6 p.m. Our crew on scene saw three vehicles, one of which had to be towed away. No...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Warrick Co. families receive new homes from Habitat for Humanity

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Six families got the keys to their new homes Saturday in Warrick County. All six homes were dedicated Saturday courtesy of Habitat for Humanity. Construction began back in March with a mixture of volunteers and contractors working to get the homes done in time for Christmas.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Owensboro Police Department giving over 300 food boxes at annual event

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is hosting their 10th annual Operation Santa food drive. Officials say they’re able to provide over 300 food boxes to the community. Police teamed up with the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County to gather supplies for those regularly served by...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Evansville Police Looking for Hit-and-Run Suspect

The Evansville Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man believed to have been involved in a recent hit-and-run. EPD says the incident happened on December 10th, around 6:00 p.m. They believe the male suspect drove through the parking lot located at 1500 N. Boeke, ran into...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro City Commissioners request to postpone vote on city projects

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Board of Commissioners discussed the potential of funding several projects, including the creation of a boat dock along the riverfront. The city of Owensboro has a bond of over 44 million dollars to finance an indoor sports complex, Owensboro Fire Department training center, a transient boat dock, among other community projects.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Help Identify: Perry Co. theft suspect

PERREY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a suspect. The suspect is believed to have stolen multiple bank cards and checks from people at Perry County Memorial Hospital. If you have any information you’re asked to call authorities in Perry...
WEHT/WTVW

Family shares info after man disappears in Princeton

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an Evansville man has been missing for over a week after he never came home from work. According to the Evansville Police Department, 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was reported missing on December 10. Colbert’s family released a statement in hopes someone may know where he is, saying he was […]
PRINCETON, IN

