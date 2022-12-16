Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Cory Collier Jr. transfers to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Safety Rahmir Stewart commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Trucker faces felony charges after chase across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A North Dakota man faces felony charges after a pursuit crossing six counties in Nebraska last week. Lancaster County prosecutors charged Kasey Martinson, 56, of Sanborn, North Dakota, with Assault on an Officer using a Motor Vehicle, Leaving the Scene of an Injury Accident and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest. He’s scheduled in court Tuesday morning for a bond review hearing and then again on Jan. 17, 2023, for another hearing.
Columbus man jailed following Monday accident
— At about 4:15 Monday afternoon, Dodge County deputies were dispatched to an injury accident on U.S. Highway 30 at County Road 15, west of Ames. After an investigation, it was determined that a red Dodge Journey was eastbound on Highway 30 when it attempted to pass a semi, which was also eastbound on Highway 30.
Two injured after crash in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two drivers were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after a crash in southeast Lincoln. The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 70th Street and Nebraska Parkway. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Lincoln Police investigate car theft
University of Nebraska–Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green has announcement his plan to retire as chancellor in 2023. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Norfolk nonprofit leader accused of embezzling $740,000. Traffic deaths up in Nebraska in November. Updated: 5 hours ago. Nineteen people were killed in traffic crashes in...
Lincoln car theft victim says thief may have used spare key stored in his other vehicle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man tells the Lincoln Police Department that his Toyota Camry was stolen on Monday, and he thinks his spare key played a role. This was first reported around 9:15 a.m. near South 22nd and Washington Streets. The 47-year-old victim says his green 2008 Camry,...
Vehicle flips into ravine after crash with semi north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was taken to the hospital Monday after his vehicle was struck by a semi and landed in a ravine just north of Lincoln. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of 70th Street and Waverly Road, which is west of Waverly.
Nebraska mail carrier gets probation for tossing mail in dumpster
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mail carrier from Omaha was sentenced to probation after failing to do his job, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Between Feb. 28 to March 9, the man worked...
McCool Junction student killed when semi crashes into car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCool Junction High School junior died after his car was hit by an oncoming semi Sunday morning. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says a 2003 Buick LeSabre was trying to make a right turn onto Highway 81 from E Road just before 10 a.m.
Lincoln woman says armed robbers beat her up before fleeing in $70,000 stolen truck
UPDATE, Tuesday (Dec. 20) — Police say they have recovered the Ram used in this robbery. It was located near South 29th and E Streets on Monday. We’re told there was no one inside. Police have not said if they’ve made any progress in catching the violent criminals...
Lincoln woman assaulted and robbed by men in stolen truck
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning. Lincoln Police are trying to track down the assailants and the stolen truck they were in. Police said the crime spree started around 2:20 a.m. when a red 2020 Dodge Ram was stolen from...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 52-year-old Bryan Allen Dennis, of Omaha, Nebraska, on December 14th on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $2,000. Kandall Omax Brown, 40, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested December 17th for Domestic Abuse Assault. Brown was held on...
LPD investigates attempted armed robbery
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An attempted armed robbery of a man in Lincoln is being investigated. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the 1300 block of E St. on Dec. 16 around 7:00 p.m. for a reported robbery. Officers said they talked to the 39-year-old victim. The victim...
Leigh man dies in Friday accident near Clarkson
CLARKSON, Neb. -- A Leigh man died in a car accident that happened near Clarkson on Friday morning. The Colfax County Sheriff's Department said that around 10 a.m. they got an emergency call of a car accident at the intersection of Road X and Road 9, one mile east of Clarkson.
Robbery Late Monday Evening At South Lincoln Restaurant
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 20)–An armed robbery at a south Lincoln restaurant late Monday night is under investigation. LPD was called shortly after 10pm Monday to the Wendy’s near 48th and Van Dorn where a manager was outside smoking and was confronted by an unknown male, who then showed a gun.
Omaha Police Department warns residents of porch pirates
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jaynie Salehi is a nurse, but she wanted to start a passion project to share her love of crafting. So, she ordered some equipment. “A belt sander, a miter saw, so very expensive items to start up my woodworking business,” Salehi said. But before she...
Omaha Public Works reviews snow plan
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works officials reviewed plans Wednesday morning for clearing streets as the winter storm was approaching the metro. PLOW PLANS: Crews will move into 12-hour shifts to get roads cleared as heavier snow begins to accumulate. They’re anticipating that as winds make things worse in certain parts of the city, they will reassign plows from areas that get done clearing streets more quickly.
Two people hospitalized after dog-bite incident in north Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (Dec. 18th, 2022 – KOLN) -Lincoln Police and Lincoln Animal Control responded to a dog-bite incident near the 2800 block of Candlewood Lane on Sunday. According to LPD, the incident was called in at around 10:22 a.m. Two individuals, a man and a woman, were injured and taken to a local hospital.
Passing driver collided with oncoming traffic on icy highway near Union
UNION - Freezing drizzle made traffic hazardous in southeast Nebraska Monday morning with multiple slide-offs and accidents reported. Nehawka and Murray fire and rescue units responded to Highway 75 near Union Orchard at 9 a.m. where there was a head-on collision between a Honda Prius and a SUV. Both drivers...
Vehicles crash, slide throughout Lincoln after snow falls
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are urging Lincoln drivers to watch out for ice on Monday. Crashes and slide-offs have been reported all over the city since snow began coming down around 6:30 a.m. Nebraska 511 is reporting multiple traffic jams and roads that have come to a standstill.
Getting stranded could be deadly as dangerous weather invades Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are asking everyone to stay home if you can this Wednesday as blizzard conditions are expected to develop. But a lot of us don’t have that option. That’s why the American Red Cross Serving Nebraska is sharing tips on how to react if you’re stranded.
