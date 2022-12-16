OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Works officials reviewed plans Wednesday morning for clearing streets as the winter storm was approaching the metro. PLOW PLANS: Crews will move into 12-hour shifts to get roads cleared as heavier snow begins to accumulate. They’re anticipating that as winds make things worse in certain parts of the city, they will reassign plows from areas that get done clearing streets more quickly.

OMAHA, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO