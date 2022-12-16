Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Tens of thousands without power after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, injuring at least two people, drawing reports of damage to roads and homes, shaking residents from their sleep and leaving tens of thousands without electricity. The epicenter of the quake, which struck at 2:34...
erienewsnow.com
Laughlin Introduces Voter Identification Amendment Legislation
Legislation that would amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to require voters to provide valid identification to vote in an election has been introduced. State Senator Dan Laughlin (R) cited a poll conducted by Franklin & Marshall College that found a large majority of Pennsylvania voters support strengthening the state's voter ID requirements.
erienewsnow.com
2 People are dead, 12 injured after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, leaving at least two people dead, drawing reports of damage to roads and homes, shaking residents from their sleep and leaving tens of thousands without electricity. The epicenter of the quake, which struck at...
erienewsnow.com
Congenital Syphilis Cases Hit 32-Year High in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Cases of congenital syphilis are on the rise, reaching a 32-year high in Pennsylvania. Today, health officials discussed the spike and the importance of screening for syphilis. Congenital syphilis occurs when a pregnant person with syphilis passes the infection to a baby during pregnancy. It can...
erienewsnow.com
Nassau County Republican leader says allegations about George Santos' resume are 'serious'
Discrepancies on New York Rep.-elect George Santos' resume are "serious" and the GOP politician "deserves an opportunity" to clear his name in the face of accusations, a top Republican in Nassau County said Monday. "While issues that have been raised in a December 19th New York Times article are serious,...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania's New High School Graduation Requirements to Effect Class of 2023
Pennsylvania students will have to complete new graduation requirements in order to receive their high school diploma. Act 158 was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf in 2018, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Act 158 provides alternatives to Pennsylvania's statewide requirement of passing three end of course...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission Reminds Hunters that Final Deer Season Kicks Off After Christmas
While 2022 may be winding down, Pennsylvania's hunting license year has just begun, and there's plenty of action to experience in the coming weeks. The final deer season of 2022-23 kicks off December 26th, alongside many small game and furbearer seasons. Three separate deer seasons will kick off after Christmas....
erienewsnow.com
Hotel Shift Manager Accused of Taking Woman's French Bulldog in Summit Township
A hotel shift manager faces charges after she was accused of taking a woman's French bulldog and lying about it, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at the Days Inn on Schultz Rd. in Summit Township Nov. 7 after troopers were called to investigate a property dispute. The victim...
erienewsnow.com
Millcreek Police Investigate Use of Stolen Credit Cards at Walmart
Millcreek Police are investigating the fraudulent use of stolen credit cards at Walmart. It reportedly happened Dec. 12. The male suspect was captured on video surveillance stealing a wallet and then using the stolen credit cards to make purchases, according to police. Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked...
erienewsnow.com
Police Look to Identify Suspect in Thefts from Millcreek Mall
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in several thefts at the Millcreek Mall. The incidents happened Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Police did not disclose the names of the stores involved. The value of the items stolen is approximately $1,200, according to police. The suspect...
