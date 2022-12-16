ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Laughlin Introduces Voter Identification Amendment Legislation

Legislation that would amend the Pennsylvania Constitution to require voters to provide valid identification to vote in an election has been introduced. State Senator Dan Laughlin (R) cited a poll conducted by Franklin & Marshall College that found a large majority of Pennsylvania voters support strengthening the state's voter ID requirements.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Congenital Syphilis Cases Hit 32-Year High in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) - Cases of congenital syphilis are on the rise, reaching a 32-year high in Pennsylvania. Today, health officials discussed the spike and the importance of screening for syphilis. Congenital syphilis occurs when a pregnant person with syphilis passes the infection to a baby during pregnancy. It can...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Millcreek Police Investigate Use of Stolen Credit Cards at Walmart

Millcreek Police are investigating the fraudulent use of stolen credit cards at Walmart. It reportedly happened Dec. 12. The male suspect was captured on video surveillance stealing a wallet and then using the stolen credit cards to make purchases, according to police. Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked...
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
Police Look to Identify Suspect in Thefts from Millcreek Mall

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in several thefts at the Millcreek Mall. The incidents happened Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. Police did not disclose the names of the stores involved. The value of the items stolen is approximately $1,200, according to police. The suspect...
ERIE, PA

