Cincinnati, OH

Desmond Ridder's first NFL start for Atlanta will be New Orleans QB Andy Dalton's 159th

By Dave Clark, Cincinnati Enquirer
 5 days ago
When former University of Cincinnati Bearcats standout Desmond Ridder makes his first National Football League start for the Atlanta Falcons, it's scheduled to come against former long-time Cincinnati Bengals starter Andy Dalton - making his 159th NFL start - and the New Orleans Saints.

It's a showdown Cincinnati sports fans are begging on social media to see Sunday at 1 p.m. Eastern on Fox instead of the Dallas Cowboys-Jacksonville Jaguars game scheduled to be shown throughout much of the country - including Cincinnati.

Per 506sports.com, the Falcons-Saints game is only being shown on Fox in all of Alabama, most of Georgia, Mississippi and Louisiana, and parts of Florida, the Carolinas and Tennessee.

Ridder, a third-round pick of the Falcons in the 2022 NFL Draft, found out earlier this week that he'll replace Marcus Mariota as Atlanta's starter. Ridder helped UC to its first-ever College Football Playoff appearance last year in his fourth season as the Bearcats' quarterback.

Dalton, who started his third game for a third team in three seasons against the Bengals two months ago, trails only Ken Anderson among Cincinnati's all-time leaders in passing yardage after nine seasons with the Bengals from 2011 to 2019. He suffered a back injury during the Saints' Week 6 loss to Cincinnati.

