Clarkson scores 39 as Jazz beat Pelicans in OT, 132-129

If there is one word to describe this season's Utah Jazz team, it's resilient.

Jordan Clarkson scored a season-high 39 points and had eight rebounds as the Utah Jazz erased a 13-point second half deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime, 132-129.

Clarkson was 15 of 26 from the field and made seven 3-pointers to help Utah sweep the two-game set after beating New Orleans 121-100 on Tuesday night. Lauri Markkanen added 31 points and Malik Beasley had 17.

“Got in a rhythm early,” Clarkson said. “Mike (Conley) was feeding me, just getting open shots, all-in-the-flow offense. It definitely felt good to see the ball go in.”

Zion Williamson had 31 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and two blocks for New Orleans. C.J. McCollum added 28 points, and Nate Marshall and Larry Nance, Jr. each had 13.

Clarkson tied it going into the final minute with his first basket of the fourth quarter. Markkanen followed with another 3 to give the Jazz a 121-118 lead. Trey Murphy III made a corner 3 for New Orleans with 2.9 seconds remaining to force overtime.

Clarkson made a pair of baskets to put Utah up 127-123 in the extra period.

Clarkson scored 17 points in the first quarter — a career-best for first-quarter points. Utah scored 33 points off 18 New Orleans turnovers.

Walker Kessler played a career-high 28 minutes, scoring 11 points while pulling down eight rebounds.

Malik Beasley added 17 points off the bench, while Kelly Olynyk had 14 points.

The Jazz ended New Orleans’ 7-game winning streak on Tuesday, and won the rematch Thursday night.

Utah next begins a 3-game road trip at Milwaukee on Saturday night.

