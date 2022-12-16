Palm Springs council: Bernstein, deHarte sworn in; Garner becomes mayor

Nearly a year after they became the first two candidates to launch their campaigns , Palm Springs' two newest city councilmembers were sworn in Thursday.

District 2's Jeffrey Bernstein replaces Dennis Woods while Ron deHarte replaces Geoff Woods in District 3 . In comments they made after being sworn in, both candidates reiterated many of the themes of their campaigns . They join District 1's Grace Garner, District 4's Christy Holstege and District 5's Lisa Middleton on the council.

"My voice will be for all of Palm Springs," deHarte said. "Whether you are part of the 65% who voted for me or not, I will do my best for you."

Bernstein mentioned the influence of his father, who died earlier this year and instilled in him the importance of giving back to his community.

"When my husband and I moved to Palm Springs, we were given so much. The city embraced us from day one," he said. "And now that's why we've decided to give back, and that's why I'm here."

Both the new councilmembers also took their first opportunity to influence the direction of the council, which came at the end of the meeting when Garner, who became mayor Thursday, asked for councilmembers to suggest future agenda items.

Bernstein asked for the council to have a discussion about allocating a percentage of tax revenue from vacation rentals into the city's affordable housing fund, while deHarte requested the council receive an update on the fire department about how the nine new firefighters the city budgeted for in July will impact the city's ISO rating. That score reflects the quality of a city's fire department and is used in the calculation of property insurance rates.

"Clearly, we are off to a good start with our new council," Garner said after the comments.

Garner becomes first Latina mayor

Moments earlier, Garner took her own oath to become the city's first-ever Latina mayor. Garner, who was reelected in a close race , rotated into the mayor position for a year-long term under the system the city adopted in 2018 that rotates the mayoralty among the council districts.

In Palm Springs, the mayor has a mainly ceremonial role. The responsibilities include running council meetings and serving as the head of the city for all ceremonial purposes. The mayor has the same voting power as the rest of the council.

Garner, who spoke the final few lines of her speech in Spanish and again in English, said she was "proud and humbled to serve as mayor in my hometown and the city's first Latino mayor."

"It is an honor to be here with all of you. I will work hard to make you all proud," she said.

She also said the city's future is bright and that she plans to strive to make sure the city opens its planned homeless navigation center, provides more housing opportunities and begins the work to improve parks, the library and other infrastructure that the council budgeted for this year.

She also teased opportunities to connect with her in the coming year, including a planned mayor's book club and a "special opportunity for youth" she said she will elaborate on in January.

"Connecting with all of you is the best part of this job, and I hope to do it often," she said.

Garner was sworn in by the previous mayor, Lisa Middleton, who made history as the third transgender person to serve as a municipal mayor in American history .

During the meeting, Middleton discussed how there were times during her term when she needed to speak up about issues impacting the transgender community and thanked her fellow councilmembers, Palm Springs staff and city residents for supporting her when she did so.

Those instances included a February statement from the dais when Middleton strongly criticized a directive by the governor of Texas to have state agencies investigate reports of gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse.

"I want to say thank you to the many dozens of people who during the course of this year, came up to me at supermarkets and hardware stores and on the street corner and said, 'I'm proud that you're our mayor,'" Middleton said Thursday. "You don't know how much that touched me. It was a gift of a lifetime to have served this city, but I'm not going away."

Middleton's council term runs through 2024, which is also when she has said she will run for state Senate .

Final comments from Woods, Kors

Prior to leaving the dais, Woods and Kors also spoke about their time on the council.

Kors, who served two terms, described his own dedication to what he called "fighting for a better and more equitable society," which he said shaped many of the issues he had raised and fought for.

"I sometimes hear from people who are critical that our council has taken on issues beyond passing a budget, paving streets and addressing public safety," he said. "Some think we should avoid issues that they believe are controversial and divide our residents. But the truth is, that's our job."

Kors said he was proud to have served on a council that addressed both typical issues such as roads and police staffing levels, and issues involving justice and past wrongs, such as apologizing for the city's role in the Section 14 evictions.

Woods also said he was proud of the council's recent accomplishments, including its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and pledged to now offer his help to residents wanting to learn how city government works and make their voice heard. He also shared two requests for city residents.

"I challenge everyone to uphold elected officials to operate from courage and to uphold the values that make Palm Springs such a great place for all people," he said. "I also encourage you to ensure our elected officials make decisions encouraging our city continues to maintain a path of a great built environment that is unique and not another sprawling suburb."

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Palm Springs council: Bernstein, deHarte sworn in; Garner becomes mayor