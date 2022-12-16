Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
Cowboys Mike McCarthy’s immediate reaction to Dak Prescott’s game-ending pick-6
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six. Immediately after the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on Prescott’s unfortunate turnover. Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime. McCarthy had a simple response in defeat, saying “Unlucky bounce for us. Great play...
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts is not completely ruling out the possibility of suiting up in Week 16 against the Dallas Cowboys despite his shoulder injury. For those unaware, Hurts’ availability in the contest has been a major question mark ever since it was revealed that he’s dealing with a sprained shoulder on his throwing […] The post Jalen Hurts breaks silence on shoulder injury ahead of Eagles’ Week 16 vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Tom Brady reacts to Patriots’ absurd loss to Raiders on final play
The final play of the Patriots’ loss to the Raiders was so crazy, even former New England quarterback Tom Brady had to comment on it. Brady’s reaction was like most of America’s, shocked. With time winding down, Patriots’ running back Rhamondre Stevenson took the hand off before gaining some yardage and pitching it back to […] The post Tom Brady reacts to Patriots’ absurd loss to Raiders on final play appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Al Michaels opens up about first season streaming on Amazon
When Amazon Prime Video received its schedule of Thursday night NFL games in the spring, its legendary play-by-play man, Al Michaels, and crew noticed the Jets and the Jaguars in late December. “I must say, when the schedule came out, we looked at this game and we said, ‘What is that doing?’” Michaels told The Post. Now, Jets (7-7) vs. Jaguars (6-8) has playoff implications. “But that’s the NFL, you don’t know what is going to happen,” said Michaels, 78, who practically has seen it all, including having the call on Mark Sanchez’s buttfumble a decade ago. Michaels has been a central part of Amazon...
Bills dream scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Buffalo Bills currently carry an 11-3 win-loss slate, which is tied for the best record in the AFC. The Bills are the No. 1 team in AFC East and have already officially clinched a playoff berth. Of course, they hope to wrap up the AFC’s top seed when the regular season is done. They are currently on a five-game winning streak after absorbing back-to-back losses in Weeks 9 and 10 at the hands of the Jets and Vikings. Here, we’ll look at the Bills and their dream scenario in terms of NFL Playoff seeding and matchups.
Aaron Rodgers, Packers prove they’re NFL Playoff sleepers with win vs. Rams in Week 15
The Green Bay Packers put together one of their best games of the season on Monday Night Football. They defeated the Los Angeles Rams, 24-12, but the game was not nearly as close as that score indicates. The Packers actually took a knee at the Rams 1-yard line as they ran the final eight plus minutes of the game off the clock, leaving Aaron Rodgers’ looking up.
Dallas Goedert gets crucial injury update after Eagles’ comeback win vs. Bears
The Philadelphia Eagles picked up a narrow win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, once again suiting up without star tight end Dallas Goedert. The Eagles surprisingly opted against activating Goedert from IR ahead of the Week 15 clash, despite the expectation that he’d be ready to return from injury. After the game, Nick Sirianni dropped an injury update on Goedert and explained why the tight end wasn’t on the field on Sunday.
Packers star Aaron Rodgers reveals why Tom Brady is the GOAT QB
For Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, there is no doubt that Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. After all, if you consider longevity, overall success and championships, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has it all. Rodgers admitted that when he appeared as a guest on Serge Ibaka’s show. After naming Brady, […] The post Packers star Aaron Rodgers reveals why Tom Brady is the GOAT QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Michigan football HC Jim Harbaugh linked to Colts ahead of Fiesta Bowl vs. TCU
Jim Harbaugh has already gone on the record that he doesn’t have any present plans of leaving Michigan football to coach in the NFL again. However, that hasn’t stopped rumors to continue about his potential to return to the pros. He is even already being linked to the Indianapolis Colts, who are currently coached by […] The post RUMOR: Michigan football HC Jim Harbaugh linked to Colts ahead of Fiesta Bowl vs. TCU appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Jaguars vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022
The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to the Meadowlands to battle the New York Jets in a Thursday night battle at MetLife Stadium. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with a Jaguars-Jets prediction and pick. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-10 deficit to stun the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 in overtime last weekend at TIIA […] The post NFL Odds: Jaguars vs. Jets prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaylen Waddle’s 5-word message after Dolphins’ loss to Bills
A loss is a loss no matter how you put it. With that said, Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle emphasized that he can’t find a positive takeaway or anything to be happy about from their performance against the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins played well and even erased an eight-point deficit in the second half against […] The post Jaylen Waddle’s 5-word message after Dolphins’ loss to Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks offense on shaky ground with latest update ahead of clash vs. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
The health of the Seattle Seahawks offense will be under the microscope this week, heading into the team’s crucial matchup on Saturday against the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. In a report released on Tuesday by the Seahawks, running backs Kenneth Walker III and DeeJay Dallas were...
Packers Mason Crosby set to tie bonkers Brett Favre record Monday vs. Rams
The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams are set to face off in Week 15’s Monday Night Football. When Packers’ kicker Mason Crosby steps on the field, he will be making Green Bay history. Crosby will be making his 255th straight start for the Packers, tying the legendary quarterback Brett Favre for most consecutive […] The post Packers Mason Crosby set to tie bonkers Brett Favre record Monday vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ chances of signing Odell Beckham Jr. hit with harsh reality by Jerry Jones
The Dallas Cowboys were seen as the favorite to sign star free agent wideout Odell Beckham Jr. But as Jerry Jones pointed out on Tuesday, time is running out to do so, saying every day that passes “diminishes” their chances of actually bringing in the veteran WR. Via Ralph Vacchiano: “The reality is time is […] The post Cowboys’ chances of signing Odell Beckham Jr. hit with harsh reality by Jerry Jones appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers drops truth bomb on Davante Adams’ Packers exit
Aaron Rodgers admitted that his uncertain future with the Green Bay Packers may have played a role in Davante Adams’ decision to leave the team during the 2022 offseason. To recall, the Packers traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders last March in exchange for the nos. 22 and 53 picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The veteran wideout then quickly signed a five-year, $141.25 million deal with the Raiders as he reunites with his college QB Derek Carr.
Steelers icon Franco Harris dies at 72 just days before 50th anniversary of Immaculate Reception
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris, the man synonymous with arguably the most iconic play in NFL history, the Immaculate Reception – passed away on Wednesday. He was 72. According to a report from the Associated Press, Franco’s son Dok stated his father had died overnight. No formal cause of...
