Gatos Silver Announces Re-Instatement And Extension Of US$50 Million Revolving Credit Facility
* GATOS SILVER ANNOUNCES RE-INSTATEMENT AND EXTENSION OF US$50 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY. * GATOS SILVER INC - REVOLVER INCLUDES AN ACCORDION FEATURE PROVIDING UP TO AN ADDITIONAL US$25 MILLION OF CREDIT. * GATOS SILVER INC - MATURITY DATE IS EXTENDED FROM JULY 31, 2024 TO DECEMBER 31, 2025
Nexstim Gets NBT System Order From Finnish Hospital
* NEXSTIM RECEIVES AN NBT® SYSTEM ORDER FROM A FINNISH HOSPITAL
Hyphens Pharma International Says Unit Entered Into License And Supply Agreements
* UNIT ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENTS WITH CASSIOPEA S.P.A.
Arizona Lithium Says Acquisition Of Canada's Highest Grade Lithium Brine Resource
* ACQUISITION OF CANADA'S HIGHEST GRADE LITHIUM BRINE RESOURCE. * SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF PRAIRIE LITHIUM CORPORATION. * ACQUISITION INCLUDES PROPRIETARY DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY THAT REMOVES LITHIUM FROM BRINES AND ORE BODIES
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Pan Asia Metals Responds To ASX Query
* CO'S MANAGING DIRECTOR IN AN EMAIL GOT A LETTER OF SUPPORT FROM MALAYSIAN INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY ON DEC 6. * PROPOSAL IS A PROPOSAL TO BEGIN PLANNING FOR A LITHIUM CHEMICAL CONVERSION FACILITY IN MALAYSIA, FEASIBILITY STUDIES WILL NOW BEGIN. * CO RETRACTS ARTICLE RELEASED ON MEDIA ON 13...
ORTA Becomes the First Certified Denim Mill to Use GMO-Free Turkish Cotton
In its latest milestone to further drive sustainable, climate-positive cotton innovation within the denim industry, ORTA has been certified as the first denim mill to use locally sourced, sustainably farmed GMO-Free Turkish Cotton. By partnering with the GMO-Free Turkish Cotton project, an initiative launched by the İzmir Commodity Exchange and the National Cotton Council of Turkey, ORTA strengthens its climate-conscious innovation goals, enabling more local sourcing aimed at significantly reducing carbon emissions. This partnership expands ORTA’s Bluesky mission of using the most sustainable, climate-positive cotton fibers possible. ORTA is constantly searching for more eco-conscious, circular solutions that support sustainable farming and sustainable...
Jesper Eigen Møller Takes Over As Chairman
* REG-JESPER EIGEN MØLLER TAKES OVER AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * JESPER EIGEN MØLLER HAS ACCEPTED POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * SØREN INGERSLEV HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
AP Top Business News at 3:40 p.m. EST
Frustrated virtual reality pioneer leaves Facebook's parent Twitter bans linking to Facebook, Instagram, other rivals. Union Pacific railroad puts its shipping limits on hold. Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media. Anti-LGBTQ hate thrives online, spurs fears of more violence. Scholz inaugurates 1st liquefied gas terminal in Germany. Deal...
U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, December 20
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Nike Inc is expected to report a jump in second-quarter revenue as shoppers snapped up the sportswear giant's sneakers amid a ramp up in discounts to clear inventories. Investors will be looking out for the company's forecast, its comments on current demand trends, recovery in China, inventory position as well as margin pressures. The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to release housing starts data. Housing starts likely decreased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.400 million units in November from 1.512 million units in October. Permits for future home construction likely decreased to a rate of 1.485 million units in November from 1.512 million units in October. General Mills Inc is expected to post a rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by steady demand for its snacks and cereals despite price hikes. Investors will look out for comments from the company on impact from inflation, shift in consumer behavior and any forecast it provides. Statistics Canada is scheduled to report retail sales likely rose 1.5% in October, after falling 0.5% in September. Mexico's retail sales likely edged 0.4% higher in October, after falling 0.2% in September. Argentina's current account data for third quarter is scheduled for release. (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
Elmore Says Raises A$3.92 Million At A$0.016 Per Share
* FUNDS WILL BE APPLIED TOWARDS RELOCATION OF PLANT AND EQUIPMENT FOR COPPER COBALT PROCESSING AT PEKO PROJECT, AMONG OTHERS
Here’s what Pilbara (ASX:PLS) says about lithium pricing
Pilbara Minerals has unveiled a significant improvement in offtake pricing. The company stated it has secured improved pricing to an average of US$6300 per dry metric tonne on an SC6 equivalent basis for customers in December 2022. Pilbara shares have gained more than 82% in the last six months of...
Investor L&G says change of Capricorn directors 'warranted'
LONDON (Reuters) -Capricorn Energy investor Legal & General Investment Management is in favour of changing Capricorn's directors, it said on Tuesday, after another investor's call for a vote to oust seven of them including the CEO. "We believe there has been a substantial breakdown in relations between the current Capricorn...
Precinct Properties (NZX: PCT) enters into new segment, shares down
Precinct Properties, a developer of commercial office spaces, has entered into a new segment. It announced that it would develop multi-unit residential properties with Lamont & Co. In the beginning, the new business will deliver Lamont’s existing strategy. Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited (NZX: PCT) announced on Tuesday (20...
Why are these iron ore stocks garnering attention?
Iron ore exports from Australia are expected to reach 959 million tonnes by 2024. Havilah Resources received funding for three months from OZ Mineral Ltd. under their Strategic Alliance Agreement. Mineral Resources shipped 4.5M wet metric tonnes of iron ore in the September quarter. Mount Gibson reported an increase of...
Gold climbs above $1,800 as dollar dips on BOJ policy move
(Reuters) - Gold prices jumped 1% to above the key $1,800 level on Tuesday as the dollar dropped after the Bank of Japan's surprise policy tweak, while markets also weighed the outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold rose 0.8 % to $1,801.66 per ounce by...
Precious metals rally as U.S. dollar extends losses
(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed more than 1% to their highest levels in a week on Tuesday and other precious metals also rallied on the back of a sliding dollar, as markets remained focused on the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was up 1.5% to $1,814.68 per ounce...
