BRIEF-Newtopia Announces Closing Of Previously Announced $1.35 Million Offering Of Subordinated Non-Convertible Secured Debentures

20 December 2022 11:31 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by BlackBerry Ltd in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -5 cents per share, 5 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported zero EPS. Losses of -7 cents per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -6 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -7 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $169.00 million, which is higher than the estimated $168.73 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of two new estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $169 million from $184 million in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.07​ -0.05 Beat May. 31 2022 -0.05 -0.05 Met Feb. 28 2022 -0.04 0.01 Beat​ Nov. 30 2021 -0.07 0.00 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 20 at 11:31 p.m.

