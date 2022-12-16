BRIEF-Newtopia Announces Closing Of Previously Announced $1.35 Million Offering Of Subordinated Non-Convertible Secured Debentures

Read full article on original website
Nexstim Gets NBT System Order From Finnish Hospital
* NEXSTIM RECEIVES AN NBT® SYSTEM ORDER FROM A FINNISH HOSPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
BRIEF-Grubhub, Kiwibot Partner For Robot Delivery On College Campuses
* GRUBHUB AND KIWIBOT PARTNER FOR ROBOT DELIVERY ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Hyphens Pharma International Says Unit Entered Into License And Supply Agreements
* UNIT ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENTS WITH CASSIOPEA S.P.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
BRIEF-LHC Group Inc Says On Dec 6, 2022, Delivered Written Notice To UnitedHealth Group Extending The Outside Date To March 28, 2023
* LHC GROUP INC - ON DECEMBER 6, 2022, DELIVERED WRITTEN NOTICE TO UNITEDHEALTH GROUP EXTENDING THE OUTSIDE DATE TO MARCH 28, 2023. * LHC GROUP - EXPECTS CLOSING OF THE TRANSACTIONS CONTEMPLATED BY THE MERGER AGREEMENT, INCLUDING THE MERGER, TO OCCUR IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2023 Further company coverage:
Andritz To Supply Energy-Saving Wastepaper Processing Systems To Lipy Paper Mills, Bangladesh
* ANDRITZ TO SUPPLY ENERGY-SAVING WASTEPAPER PROCESSING SYSTEMS TO LIPY PAPER MILLS, BANGLADESH. * THESE ARE THE FIRST ANDRITZ RCF (RECYCLED FIBER) LINES FOR BANGLADESH. * ANDRITZ WILL SUPPLY EQUIPMENT FEATURING A TOTAL CAPACITY OF 150 T/D AND PROCESSING LOCC (LOCAL OCC) AND MOW (MIXED OFFICE WASTE) FOR PAPER PRODUCTION Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
BRIEF-Amazon Launches Tiktok-Style Feed In Push To Accelerate Social Shopping - WSJ
* AMAZON LAUNCHES TIKTOK-STYLE FEED IN PUSH TO ACCELERATE SOCIAL SHOPPING - WSJ. * AMAZON LAUNCHED THE FEATURE THURSDAY FOR SELECT CUSTOMERS AND PLANS TO MAKE IT AVAILABLE ACROSS THE U.S. IN THE COMING MONTHS - WSJ Source text : https://on.wsj.com/3VDwaSy Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly...
Arizona Lithium Says Acquisition Of Canada's Highest Grade Lithium Brine Resource
* ACQUISITION OF CANADA'S HIGHEST GRADE LITHIUM BRINE RESOURCE. * SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF PRAIRIE LITHIUM CORPORATION. * ACQUISITION INCLUDES PROPRIETARY DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY THAT REMOVES LITHIUM FROM BRINES AND ORE BODIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO>: Losses of 5 cents announced for third quarter
20 December 2022 11:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by BlackBerry Ltd in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -5 cents per share, 5 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported zero EPS. Losses of -7 cents per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -6 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -7 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $169.00 million, which is higher than the estimated $168.73 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of two new estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $169 million from $184 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.07 -0.05 Beat May. 31 2022 -0.05 -0.05 Met Feb. 28 2022 -0.04 0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.07 0.00 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 20 at 11:31 p.m.
Elmore Says Raises A$3.92 Million At A$0.016 Per Share
* FUNDS WILL BE APPLIED TOWARDS RELOCATION OF PLANT AND EQUIPMENT FOR COPPER COBALT PROCESSING AT PEKO PROJECT, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Pan Asia Metals Responds To ASX Query
* CO'S MANAGING DIRECTOR IN AN EMAIL GOT A LETTER OF SUPPORT FROM MALAYSIAN INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY ON DEC 6. * PROPOSAL IS A PROPOSAL TO BEGIN PLANNING FOR A LITHIUM CHEMICAL CONVERSION FACILITY IN MALAYSIA, FEASIBILITY STUDIES WILL NOW BEGIN. * CO RETRACTS ARTICLE RELEASED ON MEDIA ON 13...
Announcement: Cigar Industry Report Edition 12/10/22 Edition (#515) to Publish Sunday
Ever since we launched the Cigar Industry Report back on January 19, 2013 (as “Cigar Week Wrap”), with a couple of exceptions, it has published each Saturday since then. This week, there will be a publishing change and the Cigar Industry Report will publish Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Precinct Properties (NZX: PCT) enters into new segment, shares down
Precinct Properties, a developer of commercial office spaces, has entered into a new segment. It announced that it would develop multi-unit residential properties with Lamont & Co. In the beginning, the new business will deliver Lamont’s existing strategy. Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited (NZX: PCT) announced on Tuesday (20...
The Block founder says he’s exploring ways to get the publication into ‘trustworthy’ hands
The capital was used in part to finance an employee-led buyout of the company, among other more extracurricular activities. McCaffrey will be replaced by the company’s chief revenue officer, Bobby Moran, effective immediately, according to a statement. “No one at The Block had any knowledge of this financial arrangement besides Mike,” Moran wrote.
Disney+ Launches Ad-Supported Subscription in Bid to Bring Streaming to Profitability
Disney+ on Thursday launched its ad-supported subscription offering in the U.S. as it aims to bring its streaming businesses into profitability. Disney+ Basic includes advertisers from more than 100 brands, Disney Advertising President Rita Ferro, said in a statement. “We are committed to connecting our clients to the best storytelling in the world while delivering innovation and viewer-first experiences in streaming now and in the future.”
How to Create Unlimited Gmail Accounts Without Phone Number
Having an email address is essential these days. It is regularly used not only to receive and send text messages but also to sign up for various websites and apps. Sometimes having just one mailbox appears to be not enough though. There could multiple reasons for this. Most often every appropriate platform allows the creation of a few more email addresses. But after reaching some limit it will start asking to do mobile phone number verification which is especially true for Gmail which is the most popular email service right now. Want to get around this issue? Then simply learn how to receive SMS online with temporary phone numbers.
Patent application doesn’t show COVID test was developed in 2015
CLAIM: A COVID-19 test patent application is dated 2020 but was actually filed in 2015. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The patent application, for a system to determine if someone has a viral infection such as COVID-19, notes that a related provisional patent application was filed in 2015. But while the earlier provisional application is related to the technology in the 2020 application, it made no mention of COVID-19.
