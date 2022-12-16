Read full article on original website
hiawathaworldonline.com
HHS Gives Back
On Dec. 19, teachers and staff from Hiawatha High School and guests from PEO took part in the Christmas food bags program that is organized by the school every year, with teacher Kathy Lindtrom taking the organizing lead. The Christmas food bag program is an annual event where staff donate food and come together to fill the food bags right before Christmas break. The bags are then delivered to the homes of students who are in need of maybe a little extra food over the holiday break.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Friends of Hospice Volunteers
The December meeting of the Friends of Hospice Volunteers was a celebration of the Christmas holiday. A brief business meeting was held in conjunction with delicious luncheon meal at the Bread Bowl restaurant in Hiawatha. Those in attendance were Charlene Branch, Marty Mercer, Donna Bottom, Alisa Britt, Terri Watkins, President Rosemary Schooler, Angel Dexter and her daughter Perry Dexter, Secretary Betty Robison, and Volunteer Coordinator Michelle Bottom.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Horton Commission talks ballfield funding
The Horton City Commission met earlier this month and discussed in depth the fundraising efforts for the remaining work on the Horton Ballfield Project. City Administrator John Calhoon shared that the city will receive $5,000 earmarked for fence guards for both fields from a Royals Charities Grant that he applied for. Calhoon stated that he found some used fence guards, a small set of bleachers, 2 foul poles and other items for sale for just over $1,000, and will see if the grant money can be used to make the purchase.
hiawathaworldonline.com
HHS Participates in Ugly Sweater Contest
If you happened to see a number of ugly sweaters around town last Friday or even at the home basketball game- don’t worry! It wasn’t a new fashion trend. It was an Ugly Christmas Sweater contest hosted by Kays Club. Students and staff donned their ugliest sweaters- some purchases and some homemade. Three students and staff from each grade were selected for their ugliest sweater.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Brown County Genealogical Society
The Brown County Genealogical Society Board members met at our library for a short meeting on Dec. 17, 2022. Board members Ray Thieme, Penny Milroy, Gail Coker-Carr and Marla Hathhorn were all present. Winter hours for the Genealogical Library will be as follows:
hiawathaworldonline.com
Scholars Bowl team hosts meet
The Hiawatha JV Scholars Bowl competed at their home invitational meet on Dec. 10, with the following results:. The Hiawatha JV team of Don Ingram, Remington Killman, Lexys Ruch and Gus Smith placed first, Holton placed second, and Oskaloosa placed third. The Hiawatha 2 team of Dana Howard, Gabe Joslin, Gavin Noll and Brylie Williams placed fourth.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Lady Hawks handle Holton while boys fall
The Hiawatha Red Hawk basketball teams were back in action on Friday night, hosting the Holton Wildcats. The girls shot the lights out from downtown on their way to a 16-point win, while the boys saw an early deficit mirrored in the final score despite a big 4th quarter. To...
