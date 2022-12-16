ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
T3

Google rolls out Android Auto redesign to more users… but there’s still a catch

By Alistair Charlton
T3
T3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sHAcx_0jkX56h600

Google is making its long-overdue Android Auto update, codenamed Coolkwalk, available to more users. But, months after it was due, the interface overhaul remains in beta.

The company originally said how the update, which brings a whole new user interface to Android Auto, would arrive in the summer of 2022. But as the winter arrives, the update is yet to properly roll out to Android users.

Instead, it is only available to those subscribed to the Android beta programme, where future software and updates are made available before they are entirely finished.

The new version of Android Auto arrived for some beta users in November , and now the system has reportedly landed on more beta-enrolled handsets. More specifically, phones attached to cars that have infotainment systems with rotary controls and laptop-style touchpads are beginning to see the Coolwalk beta.

Users posted on Reddit to say how the update appeared at random earlier this week. In some cases the new interface arrived just a few minutes after the older system had been running. Cars with infotainment systems controlled with a rotating knob, like those used by Mazda, are now seeing the Coolwalk update, along with some unbranded, aftermarket Android head units, and cars with trackpads too.

Announced by Google back in May , the update sees Android Auto treated to an all-new, adaptive interface that changes size and layout depending on the dimensions and aspect ratio of the car’s dashboard display. The biggest change is how the home screen now shows several apps at once, with the maps and navigation instructions sharing screen space with, for example, the music player and incoming messages or phone calls.

The new interface also has space for a toolbar with the time, phone signal strength and an icon for the number of unread notifications, plus the aforementioned application dock and buttons for quickly accessing the app library and Google Assistant for voice control.

It’s a similar look to that of Apple’s CarPlay system, which is also undergoing a major update of its own , due towards the end of 2023.

Comments / 1

Related
The US Sun

Change your Google Chrome settings now or it could cost you

CHANGING your Google settings is one of the best ways to stay safe online. If you're constantly panicking about being hacked, you should take take advantage of one of the best Google Chrome features. It could prevent hackers from breaking into your accounts. Not just your Google account either –...
BGR.com

These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins

Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
Phone Arena

T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone

So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to The T-Mo Report, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.
CNET

Watch TV for Free: How to Set Up an Over-the-Air Indoor Antenna

Over-the-air TV has been around for years, and it's built right into your TV -- all you need is an antenna. Local channels broadcast in your area provide sports, news and TV shows from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, PBS and more with excellent HD image quality. It's no wonder that OTA is one of the first stops for anyone looking to cut the cord or supplement their streaming diet.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile customers soon will get a useful gift via the carrier's weekly rewards program

It has been years since we passed along information about T-Mobile's weekly rewards program for subscribers called T-Mobile Tuesdays. T-Mo Report has learned that T-Mobile stores have been receiving shipments of a Portable Selfie Light that will be distributed to T-Mobile subscribers probably sometime this month. The gift contains 28 LED lights arranged in a ring and it attaches to your handset thanks to a hinged grip at the top. The selfie camera will end up in the middle of that ring of lights.
makeuseof.com

How to Spot a Fake Android App

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android is a great operating system, but like all things in life, it has its share of problems. One of the biggest issues that Android users face is the proliferation of fake apps. These apps are designed to look like the real thing, but they are actually malware that can steal your data or even damage your phone. Fortunately, there are some things you can do to spot a fake Android app and avoid downloading it to your device.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile is now giving free money even to non-T-Mobile customers: here's how you can win

You know what we haven't had in quite some time? A T-Mobile promotion. We're obviously joking, as the "Un-carrier" followed up its multiple unrivaled Black Friday device and service deals this year with yet another free-phone-with-any-trade-in offer, hot streaming gift, and killer Home Internet discount (for life) in just the last week or so.
CNET

Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It

If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
T3

T3

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
732K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy