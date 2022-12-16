Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Arizona Lithium Says Acquisition Of Canada's Highest Grade Lithium Brine Resource
* ACQUISITION OF CANADA'S HIGHEST GRADE LITHIUM BRINE RESOURCE. * SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF PRAIRIE LITHIUM CORPORATION. * ACQUISITION INCLUDES PROPRIETARY DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY THAT REMOVES LITHIUM FROM BRINES AND ORE BODIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
kalkinemedia.com
Pan Asia Metals Responds To ASX Query
* CO'S MANAGING DIRECTOR IN AN EMAIL GOT A LETTER OF SUPPORT FROM MALAYSIAN INVESTMENT DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY ON DEC 6. * PROPOSAL IS A PROPOSAL TO BEGIN PLANNING FOR A LITHIUM CHEMICAL CONVERSION FACILITY IN MALAYSIA, FEASIBILITY STUDIES WILL NOW BEGIN. * CO RETRACTS ARTICLE RELEASED ON MEDIA ON 13...
kalkinemedia.com
Jesper Eigen Møller Takes Over As Chairman
* REG-JESPER EIGEN MØLLER TAKES OVER AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * JESPER EIGEN MØLLER HAS ACCEPTED POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * SØREN INGERSLEV HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer. The...
kalkinemedia.com
Hyphens Pharma International Says Unit Entered Into License And Supply Agreements
* UNIT ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENTS WITH CASSIOPEA S.P.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks steady after recent low, miners boost S.Africa
Dec 21 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks steadied on Wednesday after touching a three-week low in the previous session, with South African equities boosted by miners as prices of precious metals soared. The MSCI's index for emerging market stocks rose 0.1% after closing 0.7% lower on Tuesday when the Bank...
kalkinemedia.com
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, December 20
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Nike Inc is expected to report a jump in second-quarter revenue as shoppers snapped up the sportswear giant's sneakers amid a ramp up in discounts to clear inventories. Investors will be looking out for the company's forecast, its comments on current demand trends, recovery in China, inventory position as well as margin pressures. The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to release housing starts data. Housing starts likely decreased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.400 million units in November from 1.512 million units in October. Permits for future home construction likely decreased to a rate of 1.485 million units in November from 1.512 million units in October. General Mills Inc is expected to post a rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by steady demand for its snacks and cereals despite price hikes. Investors will look out for comments from the company on impact from inflation, shift in consumer behavior and any forecast it provides. Statistics Canada is scheduled to report retail sales likely rose 1.5% in October, after falling 0.5% in September. Mexico's retail sales likely edged 0.4% higher in October, after falling 0.2% in September. Argentina's current account data for third quarter is scheduled for release. (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
kalkinemedia.com
Investor L&G says change of Capricorn directors 'warranted'
LONDON (Reuters) -Capricorn Energy investor Legal & General Investment Management is in favour of changing Capricorn's directors, it said on Tuesday, after another investor's call for a vote to oust seven of them including the CEO. "We believe there has been a substantial breakdown in relations between the current Capricorn...
kalkinemedia.com
BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO>: Losses of 5 cents announced for third quarter
20 December 2022 11:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by BlackBerry Ltd in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -5 cents per share, 5 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported zero EPS. Losses of -7 cents per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -6 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -7 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $169.00 million, which is higher than the estimated $168.73 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of two new estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $169 million from $184 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.07 -0.05 Beat May. 31 2022 -0.05 -0.05 Met Feb. 28 2022 -0.04 0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.07 0.00 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 20 at 11:31 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Gatos Silver Announces Re-Instatement And Extension Of US$50 Million Revolving Credit Facility
* GATOS SILVER ANNOUNCES RE-INSTATEMENT AND EXTENSION OF US$50 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY. * GATOS SILVER INC - REVOLVER INCLUDES AN ACCORDION FEATURE PROVIDING UP TO AN ADDITIONAL US$25 MILLION OF CREDIT. * GATOS SILVER INC - MATURITY DATE IS EXTENDED FROM JULY 31, 2024 TO DECEMBER 31, 2025 Source...
kalkinemedia.com
Wall St opens flat, Tesla rises on Musk poll outcome
(Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes were subdued at the open on Monday after two straight weeks of losses on recession worries, while Tesla shares rose after a poll showed Elon Musk should quit as Twitter's CEO. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.99 points, or 0.00%, at the...
kalkinemedia.com
Precinct Properties (NZX: PCT) enters into new segment, shares down
Precinct Properties, a developer of commercial office spaces, has entered into a new segment. It announced that it would develop multi-unit residential properties with Lamont & Co. In the beginning, the new business will deliver Lamont’s existing strategy. Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited (NZX: PCT) announced on Tuesday (20...
kalkinemedia.com
Here’s what Pilbara (ASX:PLS) says about lithium pricing
Pilbara Minerals has unveiled a significant improvement in offtake pricing. The company stated it has secured improved pricing to an average of US$6300 per dry metric tonne on an SC6 equivalent basis for customers in December 2022. Pilbara shares have gained more than 82% in the last six months of...
kalkinemedia.com
Why are these iron ore stocks garnering attention?
Iron ore exports from Australia are expected to reach 959 million tonnes by 2024. Havilah Resources received funding for three months from OZ Mineral Ltd. under their Strategic Alliance Agreement. Mineral Resources shipped 4.5M wet metric tonnes of iron ore in the September quarter. Mount Gibson reported an increase of...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold holds firm as dollar dip offsets pressure from rate hikes
(Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on Monday as a softer dollar countered pressure on the non-yielding bullion from expectations of higher interest rates in the United States for longer than earlier expected. Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,795.97 per ounce by 1117 GMT. U.S. gold futures gained 0.3% to...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold climbs above $1,800 as dollar dips on BOJ policy move
(Reuters) - Gold prices jumped 1% to above the key $1,800 level on Tuesday as the dollar dropped after the Bank of Japan's surprise policy tweak, while markets also weighed the outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold rose 0.8 % to $1,801.66 per ounce by...
kalkinemedia.com
Precious metals rally as U.S. dollar extends losses
(Reuters) - Gold prices climbed more than 1% to their highest levels in a week on Tuesday and other precious metals also rallied on the back of a sliding dollar, as markets remained focused on the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was up 1.5% to $1,814.68 per ounce...
Comments / 0