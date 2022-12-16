Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Arizona Lithium Says Acquisition Of Canada's Highest Grade Lithium Brine Resource
* ACQUISITION OF CANADA'S HIGHEST GRADE LITHIUM BRINE RESOURCE. * SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF PRAIRIE LITHIUM CORPORATION. * ACQUISITION INCLUDES PROPRIETARY DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY THAT REMOVES LITHIUM FROM BRINES AND ORE BODIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
kalkinemedia.com
Nexstim Gets NBT System Order From Finnish Hospital
* NEXSTIM RECEIVES AN NBT® SYSTEM ORDER FROM A FINNISH HOSPITAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Hyphens Pharma International Says Unit Entered Into License And Supply Agreements
* UNIT ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AND SUPPLY AGREEMENTS WITH CASSIOPEA S.P.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Jesper Eigen Møller Takes Over As Chairman
* REG-JESPER EIGEN MØLLER TAKES OVER AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * JESPER EIGEN MØLLER HAS ACCEPTED POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * SØREN INGERSLEV HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Disclaimer. The...
kalkinemedia.com
Chubu Steel Plate Co Ltd - Received Approval For Listing On Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime Market From Dec 28
* CHUBU STEEL PLATE CO LTD - RECEIVED APPROVAL FOR LISTING ON TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE'S PRIME MARKET FROM DEC 28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Euro zone almost closed current account deficit in October
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone almost closed its current account deficit in October, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday, likely thanks to cheaper energy imports. The euro zone's current account deficit narrowed to 400 million euros from 8 billion euros in September and over 20 billion...
kalkinemedia.com
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, December 20
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Nike Inc is expected to report a jump in second-quarter revenue as shoppers snapped up the sportswear giant's sneakers amid a ramp up in discounts to clear inventories. Investors will be looking out for the company's forecast, its comments on current demand trends, recovery in China, inventory position as well as margin pressures. The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to release housing starts data. Housing starts likely decreased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.400 million units in November from 1.512 million units in October. Permits for future home construction likely decreased to a rate of 1.485 million units in November from 1.512 million units in October. General Mills Inc is expected to post a rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by steady demand for its snacks and cereals despite price hikes. Investors will look out for comments from the company on impact from inflation, shift in consumer behavior and any forecast it provides. Statistics Canada is scheduled to report retail sales likely rose 1.5% in October, after falling 0.5% in September. Mexico's retail sales likely edged 0.4% higher in October, after falling 0.2% in September. Argentina's current account data for third quarter is scheduled for release. (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
kalkinemedia.com
Elmore Says Raises A$3.92 Million At A$0.016 Per Share
* FUNDS WILL BE APPLIED TOWARDS RELOCATION OF PLANT AND EQUIPMENT FOR COPPER COBALT PROCESSING AT PEKO PROJECT, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Comments / 0