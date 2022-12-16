Read full article on original website
Mrs. Oakley Perry Creek Elementary
The following letters are from Mrs. Oakley’s second-grade class at Perry Creek Elementary in Sioux City. I hope you bring more kindness to the world. For our country please give us money for the peer I would like more presents for all the kids for Sioux City. Last but not least I would love a phone for Christmas. Thank you, Filly.
Some healthy practices still in place nearly 10 years after Blue Zones Project comes to Sioux City
SIOUX CITY — Nearly a decade ago, the Blue Zones Project sought to make healthier living a reality for Sioux City residents. Restaurants pledged to add healthier choices to menus, workplaces agreed to minimize the availability of junk foods in vending machines and residents established walking moais, teams that met once a week to walk at least 30 minutes.
Mr. Goodfellow: Kruse Financial
ABOUT THE DONOR: For over 30 years, the Kruse Financial Group has served the Siouxland community as a multi-generational planning firm specializing in strategic analysis, holistic planning, and practical, high-level application. Along with their expert staff, Joe and Tyler Kruse coordinate a range of financial interests and affairs. They’re proud to assist businesses, families, and individuals in planning for the future and attaining their financial goals.
MINI: Thanks to the Shesler Hall staff, board and volunteers
THE MINI: Thanks to the Shesler Hall staff, board and volunteers for the work they've done for many years to help women in our community!! - Rolene Beauvais, Sioux City.
Siouxland neighbors: Obituaries for December 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Sioux City Journal.
Kristi Schmitz Elk Point-Jefferson
The following letters are from Mrs. Kristi Schmitz’s second-grade class from Elk Point-Jefferson. My name is Cooper. I am 7 years old. I live in Elk Point, SD. This year I’ve been: Nice. For Christmas, I’d like a bay blad with a stadium, Traivs Kelec Chiefs shirt, and bakgogonz. Love, Cooper.
Dec. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
This evening's outlook for Sioux City: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low -4F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -13 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 82% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from WED 12:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST.
Mrs. Petersen Sgt Bluff
The following letters are from Mrs. Petersen’s Class- 2nd Grade at Sergeant Bluff Luton. Merry Christmas! My name is Akur and I am 7 years old. Are you and your elves busy getting ready? For Christmas this year I would like a bike, skateboard, and remote control car. Love,...
Ms. Tasha Hodges Sergeant Bluff Luton
The following letters are from Ms. Tasha Hodge's second-grade class at Sergeant Bluff Luton. How are you? I am doing great. I am very excited for you to come visit and will leave some snacks for you and your reindeer. What I want for Christmas is a bike, a remote control car and a skateboard.
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic ends the party for LeMars 73-57
Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic put its nose to the grindstone and turned back LeMars in a 73-57 decision for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 20. Last season, Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic and LeMars squared off with February 19, 2022 at Sioux City Bishop Heelan Catholic last season. For a full recap, click here.
Frigid wind chills and dangerously low temps will make travel treacherous in Siouxland
SIOUX CITY -- Gusty winds as high as 40 mph and dangerously frigid wind chills as low as 35 below will make conditions treacherous throughout Siouxland on Wednesday. While new snow accumulations will likely max out at around an inch or an inch-and-a-half, the white stuff will make travel difficult.
MINI: Thank goodness for the police, fire, rescue, Red Cross, transit and Methodist Church
THE MINI: As a confirmed acrophobic, it gave me pause to see that firefighter on that 100-foot boom putting out that fire at the Ida Apartments. Thank goodness for the police, fire, rescue, Red Cross, transit and especially the Methodist Church. Bless them one and all. - William F. Burrows, Sioux City.
Make sure your pets are protected from frigid weather
SIOUX CITY -- With winter weather approaching, extra steps must be made to protect pets from the frigid cold. When the thermometer dips below freezing, the Siouxland Humane Society's Kelly Erie advises keeping dogs and cats indoors as much as possible. If pets must stay outside, provide a warm shelter, raise it as few inches above ground, use a later of straw and bedding to help insulate it from the elements.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 20, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 10. Today's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph.
Morningside agriculture program gets $51,500 donation from Cargill
SIOUX CITY — Morningside University’s agriculture program on Monday received $51,500 from Cargill for new equipment. The funding will be used to lease a tractor and buy equipment for the applied agriculture and food studies department’s Cargill Outdoor Classroom. “Agricultural equipment is expensive and it certainly takes...
Lamb Arts could get more time to repay loan
SIOUX CITY -- Lamb Arts could get another year to repay a $350,000 loan to purchase a historic downtown auditorium the performing arts group is renovating. The Sioux City Council will be asked Monday to vote on a resolution that would extend the city's loan with Lamb Arts until October 22, 2023. The council previously approved two-year loan repayment extensions in October 2018 and October 2020.
Blowing snow, bitter cold expected to hit Sioux City Wednesday
SIOUX CITY — Blowing snow is expected to descend upon the Sioux City area beginning Wednesday, followed soon after by several days of bitterly cold temperatures. The latest National Weather Service forecast, as of 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, calls for a 40% chance of snow between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. with a high near 16 degrees and south-southeast winds reaching speeds of 10-to-15 miles per hour.
Wind chill could hit 44 below in Sioux City Thursday night
SIOUX CITY -- Nighttime low temperatures in the Sioux City area are expected to dip well below zero this week. Overnight low temperatures for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights are currently forecast to in the range of 15 to 20 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls. Wind-chill values could be up to 44 degrees below zero during the overnight hours Thursday into Friday morning.
REVIEW: Brule helps Sioux City Symphony Orchestra make the season resonate
Brule’s performance with the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Sunday afternoon reminded us just how meaningful Christmas music can be when a lot of the artifice is pared away. Performing mashups of traditional hymns and carols, the Native American band captured the heart of the season and planted a message or two that should take fruit in the coming year.
Hull Western Christian severs Sergeant Bluff-Luton's hopes 73-56
Hull Western Christian pushed past Sergeant Bluff-Luton for a 73-56 win in Iowa boys basketball action on December 20. Last season, Hull Western Christian and Sergeant Bluff-Luton faced off on December 21, 2021 at Hull Western Christian. For a full recap, click here. In recent action on December 13, Sergeant...
