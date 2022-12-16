On Dec. 19, teachers and staff from Hiawatha High School and guests from PEO took part in the Christmas food bags program that is organized by the school every year, with teacher Kathy Lindtrom taking the organizing lead. The Christmas food bag program is an annual event where staff donate food and come together to fill the food bags right before Christmas break. The bags are then delivered to the homes of students who are in need of maybe a little extra food over the holiday break.

HIAWATHA, KS ・ 19 HOURS AGO