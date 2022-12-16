Read full article on original website
BlockFi files motion to return frozen crypto to wallet users
Bankrupt crypto lending platform BlockFi has filed a motion requesting authority from a United States bankruptcy court to allow its users to withdraw digital assets currently locked up in BlockFi wallets. In a motion filed on Dec. 19 with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in the District of New Jersey, the...
Sam Bankman-Fried wants to see indictment before extradition to US: Report
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, who is currently facing multiple charges related to wire fraud and securities fraud, reportedly said he wanted to see the indictment against him before agreeing to be extradited to the United States. Appearing in an emergency hearing of the Bahamas Magistrate Court on Dec. 19...
$4B OneCoin scam co-founder pleads guilty, faces 60 years jail
Karl Sebastian Greenwood, the co-founder of the multi-billion dollar fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme OneCoin has pleaded guilty to multiple charges brought forward by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and faces a maximum of 60 years in prison. The DOJ announced on Dec. 16 that Greenwood submitted a guilty plea...
UK includes crypto investments under the Investment Manager Exemption
The transactions of “designated crypto assets” entered into from the tax year 2022 to 2023 onwards will be qualified for the Investment Manager Exemption in the United Kingdom. Certain legislation was announced by the U.K. government back in April and is now executed by the Commissioners for His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC).
Superhero cans merger with Swyftx, citing regulatory scrutiny
Regulators eyeing the crypto space as the FTX debacle continues, the $1.5 billion merger of Australian online investing platform Superhero with Australian crypto exchange Swyftx has been shelved. In an email to customers, Superhero said it will not be proceeding with the merger because of heightened regulatory scrutiny of crypto...
$1.7M in Bitcoin tied to QuadrigaCX reawakens after years of dormancy
Five wallets tied to the defunct Canadian cryptocurrency exchange QuadrigaCX previously thought to be inaccessible have just been spotted moving around $1.7 million worth of Bitcoin after years of dormancy. Crypto researcher ZachXBT alerted the crypto community in a tweet on Dec. 19, highlighting the five wallets that transferred around...
Binance joins lobbying group as criticism of the exchange ramps up
Binance has joined the Chamber of Digital Commerce, a United States crypto industry lobbying group, according to a Dec. 20 press release from the exchange. The move comes after Binance has been criticized for allegedly being unregulated. Binance's vice president of public affairs, Joanne Kubba, expressed hope that the partnership...
Bitcoin miner Core Scientific reportedly filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Just days after a creditor offered to help Core Scientific avoid possible bankruptcy, reports have emerged confirming the Bitcoin (BTC) mining company’s fate. Core Scientific is reportedly filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas owing to falling revenue and low BTC prices. On Dec. 14, financial services platform...
Crypto investment firm CoinShares debuts trading on Nasdaq Stockholm
Major cryptocurrency investment firm CoinShares has debuted trading on Nasdaq Stockholm, the primary securities exchange of the Nordic countries. CoinShares officially announced on Dec. 19, the first day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market, with CoinShares’ stock starting trading on the exchange under the ticker CS. The...
Busan city drops global crypto exchanges from its digital exchange plans
Busan, the blockchain city of South Korea, has moved a step closer to forming a local crypto exchange, but it has dropped most of the global centralized exchange partners. The drastic decision comes in the wake of the recent colossal failure of centralized exchanges. The city announced the steering committee...
Ether bounces above $1.2K, but derivatives metrics show traders fear a collapse
Ether (ETH) gained 5.6% on Dec. 20 after testing the $1,150 support the previous day. Still, a bearish trend prevails, forming a three-week-long descending channel, a price action attributed to expectations of further U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Jim Bianco, head of institutional research firm Bianco Research, said on...
4 legislative predictions for crypto in 2023
If you saw the returns in my crypto portfolio this year, you would take a pass on my predictions for the direction of the cryptocurrency market. So, I will stick to what I know and share some regulatory predictions for the crypto industry. Few legislative changes. A few minor victories...
How to avoid getting hooked by crypto ‘ice phishing’ scammers: CertiK
Blockchain security company CertiK has reminded the crypto community to stay alert over “ice phishing” scams — a unique type of phishing scam targeting Web3 users that was first identified by Microsoft earlier this year. In a Dec. 20 analysis report, CertiK described ice phishing scams as...
Opposition press links Russian lawmaker to local crypto OTC
A Russian legislator who was one of the authors of the bill to legalize cryptocurrency mining in the country has been tied to a local over-the-counter (OTC) exchange known as Bankoff. Russian opposition activist Mikhail Khodorkovsky linked Bankoff OTC to lawmaker Andrei Lugovoi in an article of London-based investigative project...
Pantera CEO on the FTX collapse: Blockchain didn’t fail
With the FTX exchange being highlighted all over the world of finance, trust in the crypto space seems to dwindle. However, Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead believes that there are two areas in crypto that truly work. According to the executive, narratives that question blockchain and call it a failure...
Nigeria set to pass bill recognizing Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies
The Nigerian government will reportedly soon pass a law that will recognize the usage of Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies as a means to keep up to date with “global practices.”. The news was reported by Nigerian-based masthead Punch Newspapers on Dec. 18 following an interview with House of...
Who has returned donations or contributions from FTX amid the firm’s reputational risks?
Before its downfall, crypto exchange FTX and its then-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried had been some of the most prolific spenders in the space, bailing out crypto firms and donating to political campaigns and media outlets. With more than 1 million FTX creditors looking to be made whole, what’s happening with these funds?
Bitcoin miner Greenidge signs $74M debt restructuring agreement with NYDIG
According to a Dec. 20 filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Bitcoin (BTC) miner Greenidge has reached an agreement with its creditor, fintech firm NYDIG, to restructure approximately $74 million worth of debt. The deal, in the form of a non-binding term sheet, would result in a major change to Greenidge’s current business strategy, essentially transforming Greenidge from self-mining to hosting NYDIG’s mining rigs.
Eva Kaili arrest a ‘setback’ for EU crypto regulations, economist says
The arrest of European Parliamentarian and cryptocurrency proponent Eva Kaili has been labeled as a blow to the ecosystem by prominent blockchain industry participants. Kaili, one of 14 European Parliament vice presidents, was arrested and charged on Dec. 10 by Belgian prosecutors who are investigating allegations of corruption, money laundering and criminal organization involving Qatar and senior policy-makers in Europe.
Sam Bankman-Fried arrested and consented to the extradition — Law Decoded, Dec. 12-19.
Welcome to Law Decoded, your weekly digest of all the major developments in the field of regulation. The FTX drama escalated last week when the Royal Bahamas Police Force arrested its former CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, at the request of the United States government. Within hours, politicians, crypto executives and influencers had all booted up their Twitter apps to comment on the arrest of the former CEO, who had to miss his testimony before the U.S. Congress. However, the text of SBF’s planned testimony was obtained by the media, wherein he blamed the inclusion of FTX.US in the Chapter 11 bankruptcy on John J. Ray III, a restructuring lawyer who assumed the role of FTX CEO after the bankruptcy filing.
