FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football: Jason Maciejczak commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Four-star edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Cory Collier Jr. transfers to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Safety Rahmir Stewart commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska basketball defeats Queens in final nonconference game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska men’s basketball defeated Queens University 75-65 in its final nonconference matchup of the season at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday night. The win snapped a three-game skid for the Huskers, and they finish nonconference play at 7-4. Nebraska had five players in double...
Gretna offensive tackle Mason Goldman commits to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Gretna offensive tackle Mason Goldman committed to play football at Nebraska on Monday. The Nebraska native had several other offers from schools like Kansas, Missouri and Kansas State. Goldman, a three-star recruit according to 247Sports, joins OTs Gunnar Gottula and Brock Knutson in the 2023...
Husker volleyball’s Nicklin Hames says goodbye after five seasons
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nicklin Hames said goodbye to the Husker faithful in a Twitter post on Monday. Hames, a Nebraska volleyball setter, finished her fifth season with the Huskers in a loss to Oregon in the NCAA Tournament. This season, Hames played in 78 sets, picking up 448...
Lincoln Public Schools reschedules finals in case of blizzard
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – To stay ahead of Nebraska’s unpredictable weather, Lincoln Public Schools said Monday that it has rescheduled finals for high school students. All finals will be held on Wednesday, with classes operating on a regular bell schedule, according to a release from LPS. Officials said...
Lincoln Public Schools cancels class on Wednesday and Thursday
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) — There will be no class for Lincoln Public Schools students on Wednesday and Thursday. The district made the announcement Tuesday night. “This is not an easy decision for us to make so far out, but all of the forecasts and information from experts suggests the timing of this storm will impact our students and staff as they leave school on Wednesday,” Superintendent Paul Gausman said in a press release. “We know that school closures can cause hardships for families and our community.”
Nebraska football gets commitments from several players
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska football landed several commitments in the last three days, including a four-star edge rusher from Texas. Princewill Umanmielen — a Manor, Texas, native — announced his commitment Monday morning via Twitter. Umanmielen had several offers from other Power Five schools, including Arkansas,...
Two injured after crash in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two drivers were taken to a hospital Tuesday morning after a crash in southeast Lincoln. The two-vehicle crash happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 70th Street and Nebraska Parkway. Both drivers were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening,...
Food Bank of Lincoln reschedules distributions ahead of winter storm
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A winter storm is making its way to Nebraska, bringing with it below-zero temperatures and strong winds out of the north. So many organizations are changing plans or canceling altogether, including the Food Bank of Lincoln. Officials from the nonprofit say they’re moving the Beaver...
Vehicle flips into ravine after crash with semi north of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man was taken to the hospital Monday after his vehicle was struck by a semi and landed in a ravine just north of Lincoln. The crash happened around 3:50 p.m. near the intersection of 70th Street and Waverly Road, which is west of Waverly.
Vehicles crash, slide throughout Lincoln after snow falls
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are urging Lincoln drivers to watch out for ice on Monday. Crashes and slide-offs have been reported all over the city since snow began coming down around 6:30 a.m. Nebraska 511 is reporting multiple traffic jams and roads that have come to a standstill.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green to retire in 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green will be stepping down from the role in 2023. Green, who was named chancellor back in 2016, will retire in June, according to the university. “Earlier this year, our family spent considerable time reflecting on our UNL journey, ultimately...
Omaha’s Eppley Airfield says to arrive two hours before takeoff on Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — As the holidays draw nearer, Nebraskans are packing their luggage, and Eppley Airfield is offering tips for smooth travel. Omaha’s airport said all Wednesday travelers should plan to be two hours early, as it’s expecting far more passengers than usual. Eppley is asking...
McCool Junction student killed when semi crashes into car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A McCool Junction High School junior died after his car was hit by an oncoming semi Sunday morning. The Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office says a 2003 Buick LeSabre was trying to make a right turn onto Highway 81 from E Road just before 10 a.m.
School lunch tiff causes a stir in Seward
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Seward’s school lunch policies are in question after a student’s lunch was tossed in the trash in front of his peers. Tristin Cutshall-Cherry, a student at Seward High School, said his lunch account had a little over a $20 negative balance when he tried to get food on Friday.
Nebraska mail carrier gets probation for tossing mail in dumpster
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A mail carrier from Omaha was sentenced to probation after failing to do his job, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. A 36-year-old man was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation for desertion of mail. Between Feb. 28 to March 9, the man worked...
A clearer picture emerges after cancellation of Lincoln drag show
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Star City Pride says the drag show it canceled last week wasn’t aimed toward children. President Gretchen Arroyo said her entertainment director spoke with the venue, Crescent Moon, to make sure the all-ages drag show and a seperate event happening the next day at a bar, clearly stated age restrictions in marketing materials.
Snow possible on Monday; Arctic blast later this week
The weather is looking very active over the next week. It all begins with a snow chance on Monday. This will be followed by a better-looking snow chance by mid-week along with dangerously cold conditions. MONDAY SNOW CHANCE. Clouds will return for most of eastern Nebraska on Monday. As early...
Getting stranded could be deadly as dangerous weather invades Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Authorities are asking everyone to stay home if you can this Wednesday as blizzard conditions are expected to develop. But a lot of us don’t have that option. That’s why the American Red Cross Serving Nebraska is sharing tips on how to react if you’re stranded.
Two-time Grammy winner Laurence Juber coming to Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Some big news was announced Monday by the TADA Theatre in Lincoln’s Haymarket. In 2023, the theater will celebrate its 15th anniversary season, and joining the lineup of shows will be two-time Grammy Award-winning guitarist Laurence Juber. He started his career as the guitar...
Lincoln casino generates over $1.9 million in tax revenue in 10 weeks of operation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s only casino has generated almost $2 million in tax revenue for the state in just 10 weeks of operation. Lincoln’s WarHorse Casino has racked up $1,950,406 for the state, county and city since its opening in September, according to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.
