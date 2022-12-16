Read full article on original website
Worth County Board to Hear Budget Requests
The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet on Monday to canvas the special election in the city of Kensett. They may certify the results as well. The board will hear a variety of budget requests. Alison Mason of RSVP, a tutorial reading and writing program will ask for funding. Marie Boyd of Healthy Harvest of North Iowa will also make a request of the board in their new fiscal year budget. The board has yet to begin work on the new budget but is currently taking requests from outside entities they normally fund.
Kanawha Enters into an Agreement with NIACOG
The Kanawha City Council has entered into an agreement with the North Iowa Area Council of Governments (NIACOG) in order to receive annual ordinance updates. According to Mayor Gloria Sobek, the agreement is both essential and less expensive. The agreement provides a sort of check and balance allowing for more...
Forest City Council to Meet Monday
The Forest City Council will meet on Monday at 7pm in the Council Chambers of the Forest City Hall. The council will discuss and potentially act on a Capital Improvement Program for the Forest City Municipal Airport. Among the projects listed for improvement include rehabilitating the runway 15/33, making $100,000 in terminal building improvements, reconstructing the T-Hanger taxi lanes and widening the east taxi lane, and rehabilitating runway 9/27.
Hancock County Board to Consider Northland Natural Gas Pipeline Project
The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will consider the disallowance of homestead and military credit applications when they meet on Monday beginning at 9am in the Hancock County Courthouse. The board may take action to approve the disallowances or table for future considerations. The supervisors will hear from Hancock County...
Garner Listens to Group Wanting a Survey on Solar Array Project
The Garner City Council was approached by an 11th Street Place Neighborhood group who were concerned about a solar array project nearby. Garner City Administrator Jim Collins explained that the concerns were justified. Concerns were raised when the idea of the array was first discussed and then proposed for the...
Hesley Sentenced on Forgery Charges
Ashley Hesley of Forest City was sentenced on the charge of “Forgery,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on March 8, 2021. Hesley was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $1,025.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The fine was suspended. Hesley was placed on probation to the Department of Correctional Services for 3-5 years.
Baumgartner Sentenced on Possession Charges
Chase Baumgartner of Clear Lake, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance – Second Offense (Marijuana),” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on August 30, 2022. Baumgartner was sentenced to serve 7 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay a $855.00 fine, applicable surcharges and court costs.
Cox Has Probation Modified
Anthony Cox of Northwood had his probation modified on his conviction for Count 1 “Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance-First Offense (Methamphetamine),” a serious misdemeanor, Count 2 “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance-Third Offense (Marijuana),” a class D felony, and Count 3 “Possession of a Controlled Substance – Third Offense (Tetrahydrocannabinols),” a class D felony. Cox was ordered to reside at a residential correctional facility for 180 days or until maximum benefits are achieved.
Archangels Catholic Cluster of Churches of Winnebago & Hancock Counties Announces Christmas Services
The Catholic Churches of Winnebago and Hancock Counties, (the Archangels Catholic cluster), invite everyone to attend Christmas Services as they celebrate the birth of our Lord. On this Saturday, Christmas Eve:. In Forest City, at St. James Church, 2 services, the first at 4 pm and the second at Midnight;
Emilyn O. Kitner,
Emilyn O. Kitner, 93, of Garner passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., Monday, December 19, 2022, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Pastor Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Thompson.
New details in Roland-Story wrestler’s assault case
STORY COUNTY, Iowa – New documents obtained by WHO 13 are shedding more light on the alleged assault of a teenager by Roland-Story High School wrestler Kade Blume and another juvenile. Blume, who is now 17, was charged in early November with assault with an object. That’s a Class C felony and he was charged […]
Whittemore Woman Arrested on Drug Related Warrant
West Bend, IA (KICD)– A Whittemore woman has been charged on a pair warrants that date back several months. 47-year-old Tammie Illg was taken into custody last Wednesday on the warrants charging her with felony drug diversion and dependent adult abuse dating back to October when an undisclosed incident was reported at West Bend Health and Rehabilitation.
Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse
An Iowa nursing home where a resident was smoking methamphetamine and a tyrannical nurse allegedly left residents in fear for their safety could be facing fines from the federal government. State records indicate the Osage Rehab and Heath Care Center in Mitchell County was cited recently by state inspectors for 16 regulatory violations, including a […] The post Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Mary A. Wood
Mary A. Wood, 97, of Garner passed away Monday, December 19, 2022, at Concord Care Center in Garner. A funeral mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Fr. Andrew Marr officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation...
Algona Man Facing Multiple Drug Charges
–A traffic incident late last week resulted in multiple charges being filed against an Algona man. According to the Algona Police Department, Officers responded around 8 PM Thursday, and after conducting a brief investigation, arrested 30-year-old Aaron Douglas Michail. Michail is facing charges of Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain Control and a Stop Sign Violation.
Diane Howlett Barry
Diane Howlett Barry of Prescott, Arizona, formerly of Britt passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the age of 75. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2022, at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Rev. Anna Wolf officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery with lunch to follow at the church.
Forest City woman sentenced for stealing from her grandmother
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman gets a deferred judgment for stealing from her grandmother. Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement said Hesley used a...
Sally Bergman is the winner of the KIOW Light Up Your Hometown Contest!
The 2022 KIOW Light Up Your Hometown Contest is over, and we’ve picked a winner! Sally Bergman of Britt is the winner of $500.00 in KIOW Bucks. She entered receipts from the Cobbler Shoppe in Britt, and was picked out of all the entries!. Sally talks about what she’s...
Possible Blizzard Like Conditions Ahead
The odds of most Iowans having a white Christmas are increasing by the minute. While the holiday is still just days away, the snow falling across much of the state today will be followed by very cold weather, so whatever falls now will likely stick around at least until December 25th. Meteorologist Jim Lee, at the National Weather Service, says the expected snow accumulation amounts vary across the state.
Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again
AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
