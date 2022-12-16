ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Judge denies motions to dismiss in Mike Ramos civil suit

In a Sunday ruling denying qualified immunity to the Austin police officer who fatally shot Mike Ramos, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman sharply criticized the city’s handling of excessive force incidents. The ruling stems from the civil suit filed against APD officer Christopher Taylor and the city of Austin...
Audit shows flaws in city’s plans for cold weather shelters

An audit presented to the City Council Audit & Finance committee last week says the city is not keeping up with planning for cold weather shelters and that city staff have not received sufficient training in dealing with people seeking shelter during extreme cold. In addition, the city does not appear to be consistently following its own rules on when to open the shelters. The audit says because the city has not always opened cold weather shelters when it planned to, some people “may have suffered from freezing and subfreezing temperatures.”
Vision plan authors hope for a more sustainable future for Zilker

The current state of Zilker Park, from an ecological perspective, is about what you would expect for a 100-plus-year-old metropolitan park in a city with a population just shy of 1 million. With 2.6 million visitors enjoying nature and amenities in the park each year, Zilker is in dire need of the more than 91 acres of ecological uplift proposed in the city’s new vision plan.
Qadri credits focus on housing in win for D9 seat

Political newcomer Zohaib “Zo” Qadri will represent City Council District 9 beginning in January, defeating challenger Linda Guerrero by 352 votes, according to unofficial totals reported Tuesday night. The final vote for the two-candidate runoff according to Travis County elections officials was 7,276 for Qadri to 6,924 for Guerrero.
City Council approves 10% raise for city manager, Austin’s top executive

Citing a much-delayed cost-of-living adjustment, Council members on Thursday bumped Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk’s salary from $350,000 to just over $388,000. The move represents an 11 percent increase in pay and the first change to Cronk’s base salary since late 2018. Council members characterized this raise as in line with pay bumps city employees have received; employees got a 4 percent pay increase this year.
Environmental Commission ponders new South Central PUD

Another South Central Waterfront planned unit development proposal has officially commenced, with real estate development attorney and City Council regular Richard Suttle stopping by the Environmental Commission last week for preliminary negotiations. If realized, the project will bulldoze the defunct Texas Department of Transportation headquarters at 200 E. Riverside to...
South Austin picks Ryan Alter for District 5 seat

Although every vote counts, it was clear when the early vote numbers were released Tuesday night that Ryan Alter would prevail over opponent Stephanie Bazan in the contest for the District 5 City Council seat. After eight years in office, Ann Kitchen is retiring and newcomer Alter will be taking over in January.
Council backs senior center plan for Nash Hernandez building

The city will move forward with plans to convert the long-idle Nash Hernandez building in East Austin into a senior activity center that could also offer programs for area schoolchildren. Last week, City Council approved on its consent agenda an item brought by Council Member Pio Renteria directing the city...
Austin’s environmentalist icon Shudde Fath dies at 106

Shudde Fath, the longest serving member of Austin’s environmental community, died Friday at the age of 106. She was a committed and vocal member of the city’s Electric Utility Commission for 40 years, as the utility noted in a Facebook post. She retired from the commission at 101 following a stroke.
EMS chief reports improvement in collections

Although Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services continues to deal with a backlog of unpaid bills for emergency transport, Chief Robert Luckritz says the department has made significant improvements in its billing and collections process. As a result, Luckritz told the City Council Audit & Finance Committee Tuesday he expects to clear the backlog by mid-2023.
TipSheet: Austin City Council, 12.8.22

If all goes according to plan, today will be the last City Council meeting for Mayor Steve Adler and Council members Pio Renteria, Ann Kitchen and Kathie Tovo (as well as zoning guru Jerry Rusthoven). Of course, if last week’s two-day meeting marathon and the hints dropped at Tuesday’s work session are any indication, there’s a possibility that Council will meet again to settle the still-unsettled matter of the Austin Energy rate case.
Council members irked at low appraisal of parkland for Oracle expansion

City Council members pushed back against some of the steps taken by staff over the past year to work out a complex swap of city parkland approved by voters last year. During Tuesday’s work session, Mayor Pro Tem Alison Alter used discussion of Item 60 on today’s agenda to question the appraisal process used to determine the value of a 9-acre parcel on South Lakeshore Boulevard near South Pleasant Valley Road, currently the site of the city’s central maintenance complex. That parcel is the key piece in last fall’s Proposition B, which called for it to be exchanged for 48 acres of waterfront parkland elsewhere along with enough money to rebuild the existing maintenance complex and remove a similar facility at Fiesta Gardens.
