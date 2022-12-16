Read full article on original website
Related
People ‘eating pet food and heating meals with candles’ due to cost of living crisis
People are eating pet food and trying to heat meals using candles as a result of the cost of living crisis, a community food project manager has said.UK inflation has reached a 41-year high, with the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks soaring by 16.4 per cent in the year to October, in what has been the biggest rise since 1977.Added to soaring energy bills, households are being forced to make difficult choices between heating and eating - and it is claimed some have resorted to more extreme measures. “I’m still shocked by the fact that we have people...
BBC
Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm
A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
I was left speechless after anonymous hero left huge delivery on my doorstep – it will help so many this Christmas
FAMILIES across the country will be struggling on the run up to Christmas this year, especially in the middle of a cost-of-living crisis and rising price costs. But an anonymous hero has been helping out locals by delivering baskets and baskets of food completely free of charge. One person took...
BBC
Youth homelessness: 'Shelters are full every night'
"We're trapped in a world where there's no growth," says Kaitlyn, who is 19. "It's not easy to get a job, save money, go back to school." After being kicked out by her parents, she was left homeless and turned to charities to help rebuild her life. Homelessness charities say...
BBC
NI facing into a 'homelessness disaster' this Christmas
Northern Ireland is heading into a "homelessness disaster" this Christmas, a charity has warned. The chief executive of the Simon Community, Jim Dennison, has said that the cost-of-living crisis is making many people unable to afford payments on their homes. He said the charity is also seeing more people sleeping...
Urgent warning as cases of deadly bug from prepacked food surge – the 6 signs you must know
BRITS have be warned of a surge in cases of a deadly bug found in ready-to-eat chicken, wraps and sandwiches. In the UK, 81 people have been infected with the bacteria salmonella and one person has died, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The cases...
BBC
Bradford: Do not give money to roadside beggars, police say
Drivers should not give money to roadside beggars in Bradford, police have said. People asking for money from motorists have been a regular sight in the city with some walking down lines of cars while they wait at traffic lights. Supt Richard Padwell, of West Yorkshire Police, said he was...
Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations
Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
Picture reveals packed hospital corridor where 92-year-old was left for 30 hours
The cousin of a 92-year-old woman who spent 30 hours waiting on a hospital corridor due to a lack of beds has condemned the Conservative government for bringing the NHS “to its knees”.Barry Kushner, 61, said it was “scary” to witness the state of his local hospital after his relative - who was left “delirious” following a bad fall - spent more than a day on a trolley.A shocking photo the father-of-three snapped during their ordeal showed dozens of other patients faced similarly “chaotic” experiences at the Royal Liverpool Hospital.The picture reveals patients waiting to be seen by NHS staff...
BBC
Cost of living: 'I check my bank account every morning'
A woman from County Down has said that she is struggling to find money to live on after her mortgage doubled. Jacqui is also dealing with physical pain due to a recent hip operation. Last year, a house fire forced her into temporary accommodation. Now back home, she said she...
Landlords told to ‘get a grip’ as almost a quarter of private rented homes do not meet standards
Landlords have been told to ‘get a grip’ after new figures revealed almost a quarter of privately rented homes in England are failing to reach basic standards of decency.The warning comes from housing secretary Michael Gove, who said it was clear there were “very serious issues” with the quality of homes in England and announced he was considering new legislation to ensure that tenants’ complaints are listened to.The findings of the English Housing Survey came as an inspector’s report found “significant failings” in the way a housing association dealt with damp and mould not only at the home of Awaab...
Mother hospitalised with malnutrition after eating one meal a day so children don’t starve
A single mother who lives on one meal a day so she can feed her children amid the cost of living crisis and has been hospitalised twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, 43, lives on £40 per week to feed herself and her two children - and says inflation hikes have already crippled her struggling family. Although Ms Thomson’s universal credit covers her £1,300 monthly rent and a few other costs, she says she has just £160 a month left for everything else.The mother from Slough, Berkshire, said rising food prices have made it near impossible for her to feed...
BBC
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
'Spiteful' Worker Gets 6-Week Sick Leave Note After Being Denied 40 Hours of Overtime Pay
Is it ever justified for an employee to lie about an illness to skip work?. Photo byPhoto by Matheus Frade on UnsplashonUnsplash. Most people with full-time jobs will spend a large portion of their waking hours at work or working at their job. Even those who love their job still require a break from it now and again, and time to rest and recharge.
Children with no food at home 'crying at school and stealing from breakfast clubs'
Children are crying at school and stealing from breakfast clubs due to hunger, an MP has told the Commons. Zarah Sultana, Labour MP for Coventry South, is calling for free school meals for all primary school children, and she read out heartbreaking accounts that highlighted how bleak the situation has become for some.
BBC
Cost of living: 'We sold nearly everything just to pay bills'
In the midst of freezing conditions, a family have sold nearly all of their household items just to pay utility bills. Over the Christmas period, Leah Callaghan, from Shropshire, fears she and her partner will not be able to keep their home warm while their toddler is off nursery. They...
BBC
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
BBC
'I quit my job rather than go back to the office'
In June Elon Musk told his staff at Tesla that he wanted them to come back to the office. Those who do not return should "pretend to work elsewhere", he tweeted. Mr Musk is not the only boss to tell his workers to come back to the workplace, and in many cases some have decided to leave their jobs rather than return to a five-day week in the office.
BBC
Gateshead couple hit by Jamaica Tui flight cancellation
A couple who are due to get married in Jamaica have criticised Tui for cancelling their flight and cutting short their honeymoon by three days. Jarvis Henry and Megan Brown, from Gateshead, paid £5,400 to the firm for their flights and a 17-night stay at a five-star hotel. But...
BBC
The two sides of Scotland's gender law debate
The diamond grass of Cathkin Park is glinting in the winter sun as Ellie Gomersall reflects on something intensely personal - her identity. It is a bitterly beautiful December day on the south side of Glasgow and Ms Gomersall, 23, is telling us about "coming out" as a woman. It...
Comments / 0