Hospitals introduce new time limits to help emergency departments
Northern Ireland's health trusts have agreed new target times for discharging patients and for ambulance handovers to ease pressure on emergency departments. Patients medically fit for discharge will leave hospital within 48 hours if they have a suitable place to go to. This could be an "alternative interim placement" while...
Fourteen arrests after dogs taken from breeding centre
Fourteen people have been arrested after a number of dogs were taken from a facility that breeds the animals for laboratory research. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to MBR Acres in Wyton just before 06:00 GMT to reports of a break-in and "a group of protesters at the front gates".
Leeds: Police appeal for help to trace ram raid suspect
Detectives investigating a ram-raid in Leeds have urged people to report any sightings of a suspect who has evaded them for two months. Jermaine Wilkes, 48, is wanted in connection with a burglary at McColl's convenience store in Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, on 21 October. During the incident, a car was...
Shoreham air crash victims unlawfully killed, coroner concludes
Eleven men who died when a jet crashed on a dual carriageway during an air show were unlawfully killed, a coroner has concluded. The men died when a Hawker Hunter plane crashed on the A27 in West Sussex as it carried out a stunt at the Shoreham Airshow on 22 August 2015.
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
Gateshead couple hit by Jamaica Tui flight cancellation
A couple who are due to get married in Jamaica have criticised Tui for cancelling their flight and cutting short their honeymoon by three days. Jarvis Henry and Megan Brown, from Gateshead, paid £5,400 to the firm for their flights and a 17-night stay at a five-star hotel. But...
Sheffield: Gun shop gang caught after ordering takeaway
A gang who stole firearms from a gun shop were caught when one used his mobile phone to order a takeaway from the scene. The four men have been jailed for their part in the raid at Hardy's Gunsmiths in Sheffield on 3 April 2020. Police said they were charged...
Killamarsh murders: Damien Bendall given whole-life order
A man who murdered his pregnant partner, her two children, and another child has been sentenced to a whole-life prison term. Damien Bendall killed his four victims with a claw hammer at a house in Derbyshire in 2021. He admitted murdering Terri Harris, 35, her son John Bennett, 13, daughter...
Festive cruise cancelled with 1,400 on board at Tilbury
About 1,400 people have had a Christmas market cruise cancelled after they boarded when issues were found with the lifeboat station onboard. Guests were due to set sail on the ship Ambience on Sunday from Tilbury in Essex to Zeebrugge in Belgium. Ambassador Cruise Lines, which operates the vessel, said...
The two sides of Scotland's gender law debate
The diamond grass of Cathkin Park is glinting in the winter sun as Ellie Gomersall reflects on something intensely personal - her identity. It is a bitterly beautiful December day on the south side of Glasgow and Ms Gomersall, 23, is telling us about "coming out" as a woman. It...
USAF woman denies causing motorcyclist's death in Norfolk
A US Air Force worker has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a 33-year-old motorcyclist in a road crash. Mikayla Hayes, 24, who is based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, is charged with causing the death of Matthew Day by careless driving in Southery, Norfolk in August. The...
Three men jailed for role in Bristol Kill the Bill riot
Three people have been jailed for their role in violence that broke out following a Kill the Bill protest. Gopal Clarke, 25, Arthur Lazarus, 23, and Henry Olohan, 24, pleaded guilty to crimes during the Bristol riot on the 21 March 2021. Clarke was sentenced to 18 months for violent...
Sutton Hoo ship replica build takes next step forward
Work to start nailing up the hull of a replica of the Anglo-Saxon ship found at Sutton Hoo has got under way. The 88ft (27m) reconstruction of the burial ship, excavated in 1939, is being built in a shed beside the River Deben in Woodbridge, Suffolk. The story of its...
Teenager dead as two cars plunge into river near Aboyne
A teenager has died after two cars plunged into a river in Aberdeenshire. The alarm was raised at the River Dee off the A93 near Aboyne shortly after 08:00. The 19-year-old man who was driving an Audi involved in the crash died at the scene. A coastguard helicopter from Inverness...
Disabled Hampshire student had to pay for university bed
A student with cerebral palsy had to pay for her own specialist equipment to allow her to attend university after her local authority refused. Izzie Stevens, from Fleet in Hampshire, paid more than £2,000 for a hoist and a bed so she could go to Reading University to study biomedicine.
Disgraced surgeon's patients consider legal action
Patients of a disgraced former neurosurgeon are considering a class action against NHS Tayside. They say they have been left in chronic pain after operations by Prof Sam Eljamel at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital. A damning Scottish government report last month accused NHS Tayside of letting patients down. Health Secretary Humza...
South Shields US Civil War veteran's grave: Hunt on for owners
A descendant of a 19th Century US Civil War veteran is trying to find the owner of his grave - 3,400 miles (5,450km) away - so a headstone can be installed. Benton Harte Zerbe, who served in the 3rd New Jersey Cavalry, is buried in Westoe Cemetery in South Shields.
Man to spend 'tough' third Christmas shielding
A man who will spend his third Christmas shielding said it "can be tough" for him. Karl Knights from Leiston, Suffolk, has cerebral palsy and is immuno-supressed. The 26-year-old is continuing to stay at home due to his increased risk of complications from of potential Covid-19 infection. "Outside of the...
