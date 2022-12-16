Read full article on original website
Hospitals introduce new time limits to help emergency departments
Northern Ireland's health trusts have agreed new target times for discharging patients and for ambulance handovers to ease pressure on emergency departments. Patients medically fit for discharge will leave hospital within 48 hours if they have a suitable place to go to. This could be an "alternative interim placement" while...
Leeds: Police appeal for help to trace ram raid suspect
Detectives investigating a ram-raid in Leeds have urged people to report any sightings of a suspect who has evaded them for two months. Jermaine Wilkes, 48, is wanted in connection with a burglary at McColl's convenience store in Broadgate Lane, Horsforth, on 21 October. During the incident, a car was...
Gateshead couple hit by Jamaica Tui flight cancellation
A couple who are due to get married in Jamaica have criticised Tui for cancelling their flight and cutting short their honeymoon by three days. Jarvis Henry and Megan Brown, from Gateshead, paid £5,400 to the firm for their flights and a 17-night stay at a five-star hotel. But...
Newly qualified nurse 'scared for her future' in profession
A recently qualified nurse says she is unsure if she will continue in her job, just 18 months into her career. Bethany Tulloch, from Northumberland, is a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) member who feels "betrayed and let down" by the government. The 22-year-old, who is taking part in the...
The two sides of Scotland's gender law debate
The diamond grass of Cathkin Park is glinting in the winter sun as Ellie Gomersall reflects on something intensely personal - her identity. It is a bitterly beautiful December day on the south side of Glasgow and Ms Gomersall, 23, is telling us about "coming out" as a woman. It...
Sheffield: Gun shop gang caught after ordering takeaway
A gang who stole firearms from a gun shop were caught when one used his mobile phone to order a takeaway from the scene. The four men have been jailed for their part in the raid at Hardy's Gunsmiths in Sheffield on 3 April 2020. Police said they were charged...
Shoreham air crash victims unlawfully killed, coroner concludes
Eleven men who died when a jet crashed on a dual carriageway during an air show were unlawfully killed, a coroner has concluded. The men died when a Hawker Hunter plane crashed on the A27 in West Sussex as it carried out a stunt at the Shoreham Airshow on 22 August 2015.
Festive cruise cancelled with 1,400 on board at Tilbury
About 1,400 people have had a Christmas market cruise cancelled after they boarded when issues were found with the lifeboat station onboard. Guests were due to set sail on the ship Ambience on Sunday from Tilbury in Essex to Zeebrugge in Belgium. Ambassador Cruise Lines, which operates the vessel, said...
Sutton Hoo ship replica build takes next step forward
Work to start nailing up the hull of a replica of the Anglo-Saxon ship found at Sutton Hoo has got under way. The 88ft (27m) reconstruction of the burial ship, excavated in 1939, is being built in a shed beside the River Deben in Woodbridge, Suffolk. The story of its...
USAF woman denies causing motorcyclist's death in Norfolk
A US Air Force worker has pleaded not guilty to causing the death of a 33-year-old motorcyclist in a road crash. Mikayla Hayes, 24, who is based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, is charged with causing the death of Matthew Day by careless driving in Southery, Norfolk in August. The...
Disabled Hampshire student had to pay for university bed
A student with cerebral palsy had to pay for her own specialist equipment to allow her to attend university after her local authority refused. Izzie Stevens, from Fleet in Hampshire, paid more than £2,000 for a hoist and a bed so she could go to Reading University to study biomedicine.
South Shields US Civil War veteran's grave: Hunt on for owners
A descendant of a 19th Century US Civil War veteran is trying to find the owner of his grave - 3,400 miles (5,450km) away - so a headstone can be installed. Benton Harte Zerbe, who served in the 3rd New Jersey Cavalry, is buried in Westoe Cemetery in South Shields.
Cost of living: 'We sold nearly everything just to pay bills'
In the midst of freezing conditions, a family have sold nearly all of their household items just to pay utility bills. Over the Christmas period, Leah Callaghan, from Shropshire, fears she and her partner will not be able to keep their home warm while their toddler is off nursery. They...
Man to spend 'tough' third Christmas shielding
A man who will spend his third Christmas shielding said it "can be tough" for him. Karl Knights from Leiston, Suffolk, has cerebral palsy and is immuno-supressed. The 26-year-old is continuing to stay at home due to his increased risk of complications from of potential Covid-19 infection. "Outside of the...
Sheep farmer criticises dog walkers after attacks
A sheep farmer has appealed for dog walkers to control their pets after two of her sheep were put down following attacks. Kate Esler discovered the injured animals between Kingston Seymour and Yatton, North Somerset, this month. She fears the attack will have stressed other sheep in the flock to...
