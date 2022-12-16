Investigation continues after Huntington Beach residents find razor blade-tipped arrows throughout neighborhood

Huntington Beach residents search for answers as arrows continue to appear in neighborhoods 02:05

Huntington Beach police are continuing to investigate a disturbing trend of events as several residents report having found sharp arrows on their properties.

"We found them in our yard. We found them a day and a half ago," said Joe Sanders. "It's been an ongoing thing around our neighborhood."

Sanders is just one of many homeowners who have found the arrows, many equipped with razor blade tips, which are seemingly being fired off at random , landing on people's roofs or in their yards.

On Thursday, police and community members met to discuss the issue and search for answers as to who could be responsible.

"We're just trying to get some answers on who it is. When is it gonna stop?" Sanders said. "It's just crazy."

Police say that they received reports about the arrows landing on different properties for the past several weeks.

"We're doing everything we can as far as forensics and technology to identify a suspect, but we need a good neighborhood watch out there to keep an eye on neighbors and if they see anything suspicious to give us a call," said Huntington Beach Police Detective Read Parker.

At this point, they still have no leads as to who it could be.

"We don't know if it's a teenager who was in the backyard, if it's a neighbor having some bad days in the backyard," said Parker. "At this point we don't know."

Thus far, no one has been hit by the arrows, which police believe the suspect could be firing off at night.

Anyone who has seen people with a crossbow, compound bow or any other device used to shoot arrows is asked to call Det. Remington at (714) 960-8825 or via email at Cremington@hbpd.org.