Irvine, CA

Santa Clara secures 86-74 victory over UC Irvine

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Carlos Stewart scored 29 points as Santa Clara beat UC Irvine 86-74 on Thursday.

Stewart was 8-of-12 shooting, including 5 for 7 from distance, and went 8 for 9 from the line for the Broncos (10-3). Keshawn Justice scored 26 points while going 8 of 14 from the floor, including 7 for 12 from distance, and 3 for 5 from the line, and added six rebounds and five assists. Jaden Bediako was 4-of-8 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

Justin Hohn finished with 14 points, five assists and two steals for the Anteaters (7-4). UC Irvine also got 14 points from Dawson Baker. In addition, Pierre Crockrell II finished with eight points.

Justice scored 12 points in the first half and Santa Clara went into halftime trailing 41-37. Stewart’s 21-point second half helped Santa Clara close out the 12-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

