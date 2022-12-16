Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Boise 54, Kuna 27
Bonneville 59, Highland 52
Capital 46, Centennial 39
Cascade 33, Salmon River 31
Cole Valley 60, Ambrose 30
Declo 64, Valley 37
Eagle 56, Borah 36
Fruitland 48, McCall-Donnelly 36
Homedale 47, Payette 12
Horseshoe Bend 32, Gem State Adventist 30
Marsing 36, Compass Public Charter School 16
Melba 54, New Plymouth 14
N. Fremont 44, W. Jefferson 34
Parma 47, Weiser 43
Pocatello 54, Burley 21
Richfield 38, Hansen 24
Rigby 58, Blackfoot 39
Ririe 64, Salmon 29
Snake River 47, Sugar-Salem 43
Teton 54, American Falls 47
Thunder Ridge 63, Hillcrest 31
Timberline 64, Meridian 24
Flaming Gorge Classic=
Bear Lake 33, Riverton, Wyo. 23
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Nampa vs. Skyview, ppd. to Dec 17th.
