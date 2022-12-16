ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boise 54, Kuna 27

Bonneville 59, Highland 52

Capital 46, Centennial 39

Cascade 33, Salmon River 31

Cole Valley 60, Ambrose 30

Declo 64, Valley 37

Eagle 56, Borah 36

Fruitland 48, McCall-Donnelly 36

Homedale 47, Payette 12

Horseshoe Bend 32, Gem State Adventist 30

Marsing 36, Compass Public Charter School 16

Melba 54, New Plymouth 14

N. Fremont 44, W. Jefferson 34

Parma 47, Weiser 43

Pocatello 54, Burley 21

Richfield 38, Hansen 24

Rigby 58, Blackfoot 39

Ririe 64, Salmon 29

Snake River 47, Sugar-Salem 43

Teton 54, American Falls 47

Thunder Ridge 63, Hillcrest 31

Timberline 64, Meridian 24

Flaming Gorge Classic=

Bear Lake 33, Riverton, Wyo. 23

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Nampa vs. Skyview, ppd. to Dec 17th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

