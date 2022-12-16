Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adna 83, Winlock 34
Anacortes 92, Mount Vernon 60
Auburn Adventist Academy 55, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 28
Bellevue 76, Interlake 24
Bothell 53, Woodinville 52
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 60, Providence Classical Christian 39
Chief Leschi 87, North Beach 34
Columbia Adventist Academy 54, Naselle 46
Columbia River 100, Hockinson 56
DeSales 65, Waitsburg/Prescott 16
Eastside Prep 46, University Prep 37
Eatonville 70, Castle Rock 57
Entiat 59, Pateros 39
Freeman 65, West Valley (Spokane) 55
Hoquiam 83, Taholah 39
Issaquah 68, Newport-Bellevue 66
La Center 96, Fort Vancouver 69
Lake City, Idaho 66, Kamiak 43
Lake Washington 61, Hazen 39
Life Christian Academy 67, Chimacum 49
Lincoln 66, Stadium 56
Lummi 67, Lopez 32
Mariner 78, Marysville-Pilchuck 44
Mark Morris 75, Woodland 58
Mercer Island 63, Liberty 57
Morton/White Pass 91, Kalama 39
Mount Tahoma 73, Bonney Lake 39
Mountain View 52, Kelso 41
Mountlake Terrace 51, Archbishop Murphy 41
Mt. Rainier 49, Highline 31
Mt. Spokane 73, Kentridge 59
Muckleshoot Tribal School 64, Pope John Paul II 39
Napavine 57, Toledo 49
North Central 90, Medical Lake 36
Ocosta 77, South Bend 44
Odessa 60, Valley Christian 30
Olympic 54, Bremerton 47
Orcas Island 58, Friday Harbor 38
Pe Ell 44, Firm Foundation 39
Port Angeles 67, Bainbridge 48
Port Angeles 72, Clallam Bay 54
Puget Sound Adventist 54, Northwest Yeshiva 43
R.A. Long 97, Hudson’s Bay 35
Raymond 53, Forks 41
Ridgefield 54, Washougal 48
Sedro-Woolley 69, Coupeville 39
Sehome 60, Burlington-Edison 43
Sequim 53, North Mason 27
Seton Catholic 52, Evergreen (Vancouver) 46
Silas 69, Spanaway Lake 67
Soap Lake 68, Bridgeport 62
Sound Christian 72, Evergreen Lutheran 48
Toutle Lake 77, Onalaska 29
Wahkiakum 59, Rainier 46
Warden 61, Walla Walla Academy 58
Willapa Valley 68, Three Rivers Christian School 23
Curtis Winter Classic=
Central Catholic, Ore. 64, Timberline 45
Seaside Tournament=
Astoria, Ore. 59, Montesano 32
Dallas, Ore. 65, Rochester 45
Elma 59, Cottage Grove, Ore. 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mossyrock vs. Washington School For The Deaf, ccd.
Shoreline Christian vs. Tulalip Heritage, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
