FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Denver visits Oregon State after Taylor's 20-point showing
Denver Pioneers (9-4, 0-1 Summit) at Oregon State Beavers (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -7.5; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on the Denver Pioneers after Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 20 points in Oregon State's 65-56 win against the Green Bay Phoenix. The Beavers are...
Hawks' Schlenk steps down as president, Fields assumes lead
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks president Travis Schlenk is stepping down and moving into an advisory position, the team said Wednesday, while general manager Landry Fields will assume control of daily operations. The move comes after Fields' promotion to general manager earlier this year. Schlenk previously was general manager...
Denver 105, Memphis 91
MEMPHIS (91) Brooks 5-14 1-1 11, Jackson Jr. 3-6 1-2 8, Adams 2-5 0-0 4, Konchar 0-1 0-0 0, Morant 12-26 8-10 35, Clarke 4-7 2-3 10, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Roddy 3-8 1-4 8, Tillman 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Aldama 3-4 0-0 6, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 2-6 1-1 5. Totals 36-81 14-21 91.
Washington 113, Phoenix 110
Percentages: FG .475, FT .703. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Kuzma 5-10, Barton 2-4, Avdija 2-5, Morris 1-2, Kispert 1-3, Goodwin 0-1, Beal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Avdija, Beal, Gibson, Morris). Turnovers: 9 (Barton 3, Beal 2, Kuzma 2, Gafford, Gibson). Steals: 9 (Morris 3,...
Today in Sports History-Messi scores 644th record goal
1894 — The United States Golf Association is founded, becoming the governing body for the game in the country. 1915 — The Federal League folds. Owners of the American and National Leagues buy out half of the owners (Pittsburgh, Newark, Buffalo, and Brooklyn) of the Federal League teams. Phil Ball, owner of the St. Louis Terriers, is allowed to buy the St. Louis Browns of the AL, and Charles Weeghman, owner of the Chicago Whales, buys out the Chicago Cubs of the NL.
Davis and Memphis host Alabama State
Alabama State Hornets (1-10) at Memphis Tigers (9-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -30.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Alabama State Hornets after Kendric Davis scored 23 points in Memphis' 83-79 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. The Tigers have gone 5-0 in home games. Memphis is fourth...
UTAH VALLEY 77, OREGON 72
Percentages: FG .422, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Woodbury 3-4, Ceaser 2-3, Harmon 1-2, Nield 1-3, Darthard 1-5, Bandaogo 0-1, Small 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bandaogo 4, Potter). Turnovers: 8 (Harmon 3, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo). Steals: 5 (Woodbury 3, Darthard, Fuller).
Kings win 3rd straight game, beat rival Ducks 4-1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Alex Iafallo, Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala scored as the Los Angeles Kings beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Tuesday night for their third straight win. “Stringing a few together, that’s what good teams do. And to finally get a little consistency there is nice,” Kings defenseman Sean Durzi said.
FRESNO STATE 56, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 48
Percentages: FG .396, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Holland 4-9, Hill 3-7, Baker 2-3, Colimerio 1-2, Whitaker 1-7, Moore 0-1, Yap 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Andre 2, Hill, Holland). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Moore 2, Yap 2, Colimerio, Whitaker). Steals: 7 (Baker 3,...
