Georgia State

Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping

Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Messi scores 644th record goal

1894 — The United States Golf Association is founded, becoming the governing body for the game in the country. 1915 — The Federal League folds. Owners of the American and National Leagues buy out half of the owners (Pittsburgh, Newark, Buffalo, and Brooklyn) of the Federal League teams. Phil Ball, owner of the St. Louis Terriers, is allowed to buy the St. Louis Browns of the AL, and Charles Weeghman, owner of the Chicago Whales, buys out the Chicago Cubs of the NL.
GEORGIA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Davis and Memphis host Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (1-10) at Memphis Tigers (9-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -30.5; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Alabama State Hornets after Kendric Davis scored 23 points in Memphis' 83-79 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. The Tigers have gone 5-0 in home games. Memphis is fourth...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Porterville Recorder

Denver visits Oregon State after Taylor's 20-point showing

Denver Pioneers (9-4, 0-1 Summit) at Oregon State Beavers (6-6, 1-1 Pac-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Oregon State -7.5; over/under is 138. BOTTOM LINE: Oregon State takes on the Denver Pioneers after Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 20 points in Oregon State's 65-56 win against the Green Bay Phoenix. The Beavers are...
CORVALLIS, OR
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Porterville Recorder

Washington 113, Phoenix 110

Percentages: FG .475, FT .703. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Kuzma 5-10, Barton 2-4, Avdija 2-5, Morris 1-2, Kispert 1-3, Goodwin 0-1, Beal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Avdija, Beal, Gibson, Morris). Turnovers: 9 (Barton 3, Beal 2, Kuzma 2, Gafford, Gibson). Steals: 9 (Morris 3,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

UTAH VALLEY 77, OREGON 72

Percentages: FG .422, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Woodbury 3-4, Ceaser 2-3, Harmon 1-2, Nield 1-3, Darthard 1-5, Bandaogo 0-1, Small 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bandaogo 4, Potter). Turnovers: 8 (Harmon 3, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo). Steals: 5 (Woodbury 3, Darthard, Fuller).
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

NO. 11 GONZAGA 85, MONTANA 75

Percentages: FG .500, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Moody 3-10, Bannan 2-2, Martin 2-3, Di.Thomas 1-4, Whitney 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 12 (Bannan 5, Di.Thomas 3, Martin, Moody, Nap, Vazquez). Steals: 4 (Oke 2, Anderson, Bannan). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. GONZAGAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS.
SPOKANE, WA
Porterville Recorder

FRESNO STATE 56, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 48

Percentages: FG .396, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Holland 4-9, Hill 3-7, Baker 2-3, Colimerio 1-2, Whitaker 1-7, Moore 0-1, Yap 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Andre 2, Hill, Holland). Turnovers: 9 (Hill 3, Moore 2, Yap 2, Colimerio, Whitaker). Steals: 7 (Baker 3,...
FRESNO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Burton leads Richmond against Bucknell after 21-point outing

Bucknell Bison (7-4) at Richmond Spiders (5-6) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Richmond -11; over/under is 134. BOTTOM LINE: Richmond hosts the Bucknell Bison after Tyler Burton scored 21 points in Richmond's 85-57 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Spiders have gone 4-1 at home. Richmond ranks seventh in the A-10 in...
RICHMOND, VA
Porterville Recorder

UALR 75, Cent. Arkansas 66

CENT. ARKANSAS (5-7) Cooper 5-12 3-3 16, Hunter 5-17 4-7 17, Olowokere 2-4 0-0 4, Kayouloud 6-13 3-4 15, Klintman 1-4 0-0 3, Cato 3-6 3-3 9, Reeves 0-1 0-0 0, Kirsipuu 0-1 0-0 0, Crafoord 1-2 0-0 2, Bounds 0-0 0-0 0, Daughtery 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-61 13-17 66.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Porterville Recorder

LITTLE ROCK 75, CENTRAL ARKANSAS 66

Percentages: FG .377, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Hunter 3-6, Cooper 3-9, Klintman 1-3, Daughtery 0-1, Olowokere 0-1, Reeves 0-1, Cato 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Cato 2, Hunter, Kayouloud, Klintman). Turnovers: 11 (Hunter 4, Cato 2, Kayouloud 2, Crafoord, Klintman, Olowokere). Steals: 2...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Porterville Recorder

AIR FORCE 67, NORTHERN COLORADO 65

Percentages: FG .436, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Heidbreder 2-5, Petraitis 1-1, Green 1-3, Taylor 1-5, C.Murphy 0-1, McCreary 0-1, Mills 0-1, Vander Zwaag 0-2, Becker 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Green 3, C.Murphy, McCreary). Turnovers: 7 (Heidbreder 2, Taylor 2, C.Murphy, Mills, Petraitis).
GREELEY, CO
Porterville Recorder

Denver 105, Memphis 91

MEMPHIS (91) Brooks 5-14 1-1 11, Jackson Jr. 3-6 1-2 8, Adams 2-5 0-0 4, Konchar 0-1 0-0 0, Morant 12-26 8-10 35, Clarke 4-7 2-3 10, LaRavia 0-0 0-0 0, Roddy 3-8 1-4 8, Tillman 1-1 0-0 2, Williams 1-3 0-0 2, Aldama 3-4 0-0 6, Chandler 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 2-6 1-1 5. Totals 36-81 14-21 91.
DENVER, CO
Porterville Recorder

Seattle 5, St. Louis 2

Seattle131—5 First Period_1, Seattle, Donato 7 (Larsson, Geekie), 16:27. Penalties_Soucy, SEA (Interference), 2:05; Leddy, STL (Interference), 4:26. Second Period_2, Seattle, Soucy 2 (Wennberg, Borgen), 10:00. 3, Seattle, Sprong 8 (Geekie, Tanev), 16:58. 4, Seattle, McCann 15, 19:16. Penalties_Bortuzzo, STL (Tripping), 6:07; Mikkola, STL (Hooking), 19:34. Third Period_5, St. Louis,...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

NORTHWESTERN 92, UIC 54

ILL.-CHICAGOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .386, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Skobalj 3-4, Anderson 1-2, Okani 1-2, Brownell 1-3, Clay 1-4, Carter 1-5, Jackson 0-2, Jones 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Okani 2, Brownell, Carter, Clay, Fens). Turnovers: 21 (Carter 5, Okani 5, Anderson 3, Jackson...
CHICAGO, IL

