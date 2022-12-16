Read full article on original website
whvoradio.com
Nine File For Vacant Christian County School Board Seat
The Christian County Board of Education has a special called meeting set for Wednesday at which time they could select a new District 4 board member. School district spokesman Johnna Brown said nine candidates have filed their applications for the seat left vacant by the November resignation of Mike Walker. Those applicants are Caleb Ballard, Desma Blount, Amy Falco, Gary Haile, Linda Keller, Delinda Norrid, Rebecca Pepper, Thomas Parker, and Michael Thompson. All nine candidates have met the qualifications laid out by the Kentucky Department of Education to fill the seat.
whvoradio.com
After 20 Years, Phillips Says Farewell To Cadiz City Council
Following two decades on the Cadiz City Council, Frankie Phillips bid farewell during last Thursday’s meeting — taking in warm thanks for his years of service from Mayor Todd King and the rest of the members. Always to the point, Phillips said he just wanted to have helped...
whvoradio.com
Another Concern Of Trigg Sheriff’s Office Brought To Fiscal Court
During Monday’s Trigg County Fiscal Court meeting, Trina Clinkenbeard made known a concern she had regarding the safety of her husband — Kentucky State Police trooper Nathan Clinkenbeard — and a specific incident with the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, and particularly with Sheriff Aaron Acree. According...
whvoradio.com
HPD’s Sumner Announces August 2023 Retirement
Following more than 20 years of service — including the last nine as Hopkinsville’s Police Chief — Clayton Sumner announced his retirement Tuesday afternoon, targeting August 1, 2023 as his exit date from local law enforcement. The timing, he said, just fits. The last nine years with...
whvoradio.com
A.L.E.R.R.T. Training At Trigg Middle School This Week
If one were to drive through Cadiz and see a caravan of law enforcement vehicles around the Trigg County Middle School this week, there’s no reason to be alarmed. This Monday through Thursday, the newest building on campus is serving as the ultimate training ground for active shooter training — but not just any active shooter training.
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Eagle Way Crash
A wreck on Eagle Way at Cadiz Road in Christian County sent a man to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Jonathan Froman was westbound on Cadiz Road when his vehicle collided with a truck driven by Blake Trump on Eagle Way. A passenger in Trump’s...
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured Sunday In Christian County Three Vehicle Crash
A wreck on US 68 in Christian County sent a woman to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Ronda Johnson was crossing US 68 from Petsch Lane and pulled into the path of a vehicle driven by April McGowan. The crash caused...
whvoradio.com
Woman Flown To Hospital After Trigg County Crash
A wreck on US 68 at Canton Road in Trigg County sent a woman to a Nashville hospital Tuesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer was westbound when a car on Canton Road pulled into its path. The crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and caused...
whvoradio.com
Crofton Boil Water Advisory Lifted By HWEA
The Boil Water Advisory that was issued Saturday night for residents living along Pool Mill Road and Crofton Castleberry Road has been lifted. The advisory was issued by Hopkinsville Water Environment Authority late Saturday night following a water main break.
whvoradio.com
Oak Grove Man Injured In Bradshaw Road Crash
An Oak Grove man was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road at Casky Church Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say John Hausely was crossing Bradshaw Road from Casky Church Road when he pulled into the path of a truck on Bradshaw Road driven by Jacob Weatherford.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In South Virginia Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say 25-year-old Sara Brunson was northbound when her vehicle ran off the road and struck a utility pole near the intersection of East 21st Street.
whvoradio.com
Bond Modification Denied In Oak Grove Elder Abuse Murder
A Christian Circuit Court judge denied a motion to modify the bond for an Oak Grove man charged with the murder and criminal abuse of his father. Jacob Gilstrap is charged with murder, first-degree criminal abuse and other charges in connection to the death of 70-year old Anthony Gilstrap, Sr.
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Lafayette Wreck
Deputies have released the name of a Christian County woman that was severely injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Lafayette Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when the driver 42-year-old Amber Bowling lost control and ran off the road causing the vehicle to overturn several times ejecting her.
whopam.com
One arrested following investigation into death of Logan County woman
A Bowling Green resident has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Logan County woman in Franklin, Kentucky. According to a news release from the Franklin Police Department, officers began a death investigation at the Holiday Inn Express on December 11 after 50-year-old Felecia Peacock of Auburn was found deceased in a hotel room. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was taken out against 51-year-old Kristen Tunks of Bowling Green.
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In South Campbell Street Wreck
A wreck on South Campbell Street in Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say an eastbound car on East 14th Street collided with a car that was southbound on South Campbell Street. Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries. The...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Transported Following Sunday Night North Main Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman injured in a wreck on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 7 pm an SUV driven by 70-year-old Glenda Russell was northbound when a mechanical issue caused her vehicle to slow down. Russell’s vehicle was then struck by a car driven by 36-year-old Bradley Hansell, of Hopkinsville, from behind.
whvoradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Christian County
A traffic stop on Hopkinsville Bypass in Christian County led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 54-year-old Teresa Hayes after her vehicle crossed the center yellow line multiple times and she failed to use a turn signal. A law enforcement K9 reportedly...
whvoradio.com
Kentucky Lock And Dam Completion And Asian Carp Control Included In Water Resources Act
Completion of Kentucky Lock and Dam, expansion of Asian Carp control efforts, and authorization that will lead to the expansion of the Eddyville Riverport are included in the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 that was finalized by the United States Senate. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell says this legislation...
whopam.com
Madisonville woman injured in two-vehicle crash
A Madisonville woman was hurt in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of West Broadway and South Madison Avenue Sunday afternoon. According to a news release, 29-year-old Callie Chappell of Madisonville was heading south on South Madison towards West Broadway when she allegedly failed to stop at the stop sign and attempted to turn left. Her vehicle was hit by another driven by 25-year-old Chauncey Gilmore of Madisonville in the intersection.
whvoradio.com
Second Grenade Found In Little River In Cadiz
The Cadiz Police Department was called to investigate a second grenade found by a magnet fisherman in the Little River Sunday afternoon. Major Tyler Thomas said the same person who found a 40mm grenade on December 4, found another one in nearly the same spot while fishing off the South Road Bridge.
