The Christian County Board of Education has a special called meeting set for Wednesday at which time they could select a new District 4 board member. School district spokesman Johnna Brown said nine candidates have filed their applications for the seat left vacant by the November resignation of Mike Walker. Those applicants are Caleb Ballard, Desma Blount, Amy Falco, Gary Haile, Linda Keller, Delinda Norrid, Rebecca Pepper, Thomas Parker, and Michael Thompson. All nine candidates have met the qualifications laid out by the Kentucky Department of Education to fill the seat.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO