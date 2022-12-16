ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulldog Basketball Winter Classic – Day 1

By Derwin Worrell
Grand Junction, CO ( KREX )- The Bulldog Basketball Winter Classic saw some of the favorites flex their muscle. #1 Mead showed why they’re the top girls’ team in 5A. Their offense looked fantastic against Central. Fruita’s girls also stayed unbeaten with a 22-point win over Delta. Grand Junction ladies are still looking for their first win. Palisade’s girls’ had a tough time with the #2 team in 4A in D’Evelyn. As for the local boys, Palisade and Fruita win. But Grand Junction and Central boys fell short.

