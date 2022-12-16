Bulldog Basketball Winter Classic – Day 1
Grand Junction, CO ( KREX )- The Bulldog Basketball Winter Classic saw some of the favorites flex their muscle. #1 Mead showed why they’re the top girls’ team in 5A. Their offense looked fantastic against Central. Fruita’s girls also stayed unbeaten with a 22-point win over Delta. Grand Junction ladies are still looking for their first win. Palisade’s girls’ had a tough time with the #2 team in 4A in D’Evelyn. As for the local boys, Palisade and Fruita win. But Grand Junction and Central boys fell short.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
